Smart Induction Cooktops: The Good And The Bad You Should Know Before You Buy

In this age of innovation and invention, smart technology — tech equipped with enhancements like communication between devices and advanced functionality — is pretty much everywhere. Far more visible than the numerous smart gadgets you likely didn't know exist are smart thermostats, smart watches, and other commonplace tools that have been upgraded to better suit your needs. As it turns out, this rapidly expanding category of appliance has even made its way into the food preparation space, with smart induction cooktops gaining traction among amateur chefs and tech enthusiasts alike.

Though most find their traditional gas or electric stovetop to do the trick when it comes to making all of their favorite meals, the smart induction cooktop has its share of supporters out there. It's not hard to figure out, either, as these newcomers to the food preparation scene can do quite a lot, are compact, and boast some impressive connectivity features most stoves could only dream of having. At the same time, this is an emerging technology we're dealing with, so there are some drawbacks that don't make them an ideal fit for everyone.

If you're on the fence about giving a smart induction cooktop a try, here are some of the most prominent positive and negative aspects that you'll want to know about before you buy.

