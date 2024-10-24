10 Of The Highest Rated Portable Induction Cooktops For Cooking On The Go

It goes without saying that everyone needs to eat. Animals aren't exactly known for their ability to photosynthesize (i.e., derive energy by absorbing sun rays), so we need to feast on other organisms for the proteins, lipids, and carbs necessary for fuel, as well as many of the vitamins necessary to stay healthy. While most creatures eat their food raw, humans make every meal an experience (and kill potentially harmful bacteria) via cooking. But that is as much an advantage as it is a detriment.

Cooking food is easy enough when you're home since most houses come with stoves. However, not every setup is created equal. Gas and electric stoves have their own advantages, but what if you're on the go? You can prepare meals with portable stoves for camping and backpacking, but those aren't ideal for cooking indoors. If, say, you are in a hotel and don't feel like eating out, you can use a portable induction cooktop to whip up something in your room — assuming the hotel lets you use one. But let's imagine for a moment that you can. Which portable induction cooktops should you use? There are so many on the market. Well, that's what we're here to do.

For this article, we collected 10 of the highest-rated portable induction cooktops you can buy, based on professional and user reviews, and ordered by increasing average review score and overall popularity. You can read a full breakdown of our methodology at the end of the article.

