10 Of The Highest Rated Portable Induction Cooktops For Cooking On The Go
It goes without saying that everyone needs to eat. Animals aren't exactly known for their ability to photosynthesize (i.e., derive energy by absorbing sun rays), so we need to feast on other organisms for the proteins, lipids, and carbs necessary for fuel, as well as many of the vitamins necessary to stay healthy. While most creatures eat their food raw, humans make every meal an experience (and kill potentially harmful bacteria) via cooking. But that is as much an advantage as it is a detriment.
Cooking food is easy enough when you're home since most houses come with stoves. However, not every setup is created equal. Gas and electric stoves have their own advantages, but what if you're on the go? You can prepare meals with portable stoves for camping and backpacking, but those aren't ideal for cooking indoors. If, say, you are in a hotel and don't feel like eating out, you can use a portable induction cooktop to whip up something in your room — assuming the hotel lets you use one. But let's imagine for a moment that you can. Which portable induction cooktops should you use? There are so many on the market. Well, that's what we're here to do.
For this article, we collected 10 of the highest-rated portable induction cooktops you can buy, based on professional and user reviews, and ordered by increasing average review score and overall popularity. You can read a full breakdown of our methodology at the end of the article.
What are induction cooktops and how they work
As previously stated, most household stoves rely on gas or electricity to heat things up. Most camping and backpacking stoves run on gas or liquid fuel, and while portable cooktops use electricity, don't confuse them for standard electric stovetops.
Induction cooktops are special stoves that use copper coils underneath their cooking surfaces to generate electromagnetic waves. Comparatively, electric stovetops use electricity to heat metal coils. So what does this mean? Electric burners transfer heat to pots and pans, but induction stovetops send electromagnetic waves into specialized cookware, turning them into heat sources. Think of induction stovetops as the wireless charging of cooking, since they work the same way wireless charging works, by turning electricity into electromagnetic fields that are converted into heat, not back into electricity.
Induction cooking has several advantages over electric and gas stoves. For starters, induction stovetops are more efficient. Traditional stovetops transfer 32% to 80% of their energy into cookware, while induction stovetops transfer about 85% to 90%, leaving little waste. Plus, induction stoves heat up faster and give you better and more responsive control over temperatures. However, since they generate electromagnetic waves, they are useless with standard pots and pans. You need special ferromagnetic cookware capable of receiving the waves and converting them into heat. Again, it's sort of like wireless charging; electromagnetic waves can't charge a device that can't convert them into electricity, and the same applies to cookware.
10. IKEA TILLREDA Portable Induction Cooktop
When you hear the name "IKEA," you probably think of affordable semi-DIY furniture and home decorations. Every work desk, bookshelf, and credenza in my house that isn't a hand-me-down inheritance came from IKEA. However, IKEA has been branching out, and now you can even buy smart home products from them. This growing catalog of electric devices includes induction cooktops.
The IKEA TILLREDA Portable Induction Cooktop is one of IKEA's only portable induction cooktops and is part of the larger family of TILLREDA products, which includes microwaves and refrigerators. Admittedly, relatively few users have reviewed the device, but those who have usually praised its efficiency and claim it was a good entry point for induction stovetops. However, they criticized its loud fan and lack of a built-in timer. But what the IKEA TILLREDA Portable Induction Cooktop lacks in user reviews, it makes up for in professional ones. Outlets such as Engadget, Serious Eats, and The New York Times Wirecutter have added this device to their "Best Portable Induction Cooktops" lists, citing its straightforward design, efficiency, and fast boiling speeds.
Since the IKEA TILLREDA Portable Induction Cooktop is, well, an IKEA product, you can only purchase it at IKEA stores and on the IKEA website for $59.99. The mobile stovetop comes in two versions: one with black sides, and one with white sides. Aside from the colors, the devices are identical everywhere it counts.
9. Breville PolyScience's The Control Freak
The word "portable" carries quite a few preconceived notions, some of which concern affordability. On one hand, you might expect portable devices to be cheaper than non-portable equivalents due to size, yet if the price is too low, you shouldn't expect the gadget to work as well as a non-portable one — or even at all. But who in their right mind would ever expect a portable induction stovetop to be as expensive, if not more, than a housebound stove?
Breville PolyScience's The Control Freak is a highly rated induction cooktop that is prohibitively expensive, but it allegedly validates its own price. User reviews praised the device's precise temperature control (which is down to the degree), built-in thermal probe, and easy-to-clean surface. Much of the praise surrounding the Control Freak originates from reviews on sites such as Wired and Futurism. Price was obviously a sticking factor, as was weight, but the outlets praised The Control Freak's durability, robust screen, and countless features and cooking modes.
Since the Breville PolyScience Control Freak is a commercial, restaurant-grade induction cooking unit, it is neither cheap nor available at any old depot. Unless you purchase this item from Amazon or the official Breville website, you will have to search specialized retailers such as Williams Sonoma. Also, unless The Control Freak is on sale, expect to shell out $1,499.95 for one. That's almost as much as a full-size (and full-price) Frigidaire Induction Range.
8. Cuisinart ICT-60 Double Induction Cooktop
Cuisinart is a well-known brand for its cookware and kitchen appliances, ranging from quality coffee makers to excellent air fryers. If you need something to prepare a meal, Cuisinart probably sells it. That includes portable induction cooktops.
Cuisinart's ICT-60 Double Induction Cooktop is unusual (relatively speaking) because, as its name suggests, it features two induction "burners" instead of one. In theory, this makes the device bigger and less portable than most induction stovetops, but owners still love it. Owners enjoy that the ICT-60 has separate settings and timers for each burner, and that the device can detect pots and automatically shut off if they're ever removed. User-friendly controls and an easily-cleaned surface are also on many lists of advantages. While the ICT-60 is technically portable, many buyers recommend using the device in small apartments where space is at a premium.
The Cuisinart ICT-60 Double Induction Cooktop is sold in most stores that carry Cuisinart products. This includes Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and of course the official Cuisinart website. Since the ICT-60 has two burners instead of one, it is more expensive than most portable induction cooktops, usually priced around $229.99. However, if you know where and when to look, you can probably buy the item on sale.
7. Cooktron Portable Induction Cooktop
While many people use stovetops, grills, and ovens to cook dinners, the unsung hero of breakfast is the griddle. Caught halfway between a skillet and a grill, griddles provide decent wide-area heat but let rendered fats drip down without pooling on the underside of meals. When thinking of griddles, the word "portable" usually doesn't come to mind, but Cooktron begs to differ.
Like the Cuisinart ICT-60, the Cooktron Portable Induction Cooktop is a two-burner model. Owners can cook two dishes on these burners, and it also comes with a griddle to turn it into one big breakfast grill. Users love its versatility as both a stovetop and a griddle, placing it among the best portable grills for indoor cooking. Better yet, the induction cooktop has such precise temperature controls that dishes can be cooked without any smoke. Plus, this particular induction cooktop comes with a child lock.
Admittedly, finding a Cooktron Portable Induction Cooktop is a bit of a hassle. Technically, there are two dual-burner Cooktron Portable Induction Cooktops. One comes with a griddle and is available new on Amazon for $219, while another Cooktron with dual burners doesn't include a griddle and can only be purchased used from sites like Walmart. You can also purchase secondhand Cooktrons with griddles off eBay. Both used versions are cheaper — priced around $70 — but come with some serious caveat emptor warnings since they don't include manufacturer warranties. Regardless, both Cooktron dual-burner induction cooktops are excellent devices.
6. Hamilton Beach 34104 Single Burner 10-Inch Black Induction Cooktop
Hamilton Beach is another manufacturer of popular kitchen products. The company produces excellent blenders, budget-friendly kettles, and ergonomic kitchen gadgets like vegetable cutters. Hamilton Beach also sells its own line of portable induction cooktops.
The Hamilton Beach 34104 Single Burner Induction Cooktop provides steady heat and delivers numerous useful cooking settings. The device is basically the textbook definition of a gadget that stands out by doing what it does well instead of trying to do something unique. People who have purchased the portable stovetop have stated the 34104 boils water quickly and is easy to use, at least after working through its learning curve. Apparently, the effective radius of the coils is smaller than one might expect, but so long as induction-compliant pots and pans stay centered, they heat up quickly. Sometimes the best way to please an audience is to just work as advertised.
Like Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach is a household name, so you should have no problem finding any of their products, the 34104 Single Burner Black Induction Cooktop included. This gadget is readily available through Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and the official Hamilton Beach webstore. Normally, the 34104 Induction Cooktop sells for $64.99, but you can easily snag it for less when it goes on sale.
5. Mueller RapidTherm Portable Induction Cooktop
While Mueller isn't as well-known as companies such as Hamilton Beach and Cuisinart, its products are far from inferior. To paraphrase Detective Dale Cooper from "Twin Peaks," Mueller makes a "damn fine cup of coffee" thanks to its quality espresso machines, and its portable induction stovetop is just as good if not better.
The Mueller RapidTherm Portable Induction Cooktop is one of the more affordable portable induction cooktops on the market. It's not the most affordable, but it's still reasonably priced and delivers plenty of bang for your buck. Users have praised the RapidTherm's build quality, timer, and multiple cook settings, as well as its fast heating speeds and even heat distribution. Plus, even though easy temperature control usually prevents spattering or spillage, cleanup (when necessary) is still a breeze. While the Mueller RapidTherm has several negative reviews, most — if not all — can be chalked up to bad luck (i.e., receiving the occasional faulty product) or accidentally using non-induction cookware.
Since Mueller isn't a household name, you won't be able to find the RapidTherm Portable Induction Cooktop in just any store. However, you can still buy the stovetop on Amazon for $69.95 — less if it is on sale. While Mueller has an official website, you can't purchase the item through the site. As of writing, Amazon is your only reliable option.
4. Duxtop LCD Portable Double Induction Cooktop
Most of the companies listed in this article are general kitchen utensils and/or appliance manufacturers. Duxtop, meanwhile, specializes exclusively in portable induction stovetops and related cookware. When a company specializes in a product, you can often expect them to make the best ones around.
The Duxtop LCD Portable Double Induction Cooktop is the final twin-burner induction stovetop on this list, and it's one of the best. As its name suggests, this device is one of the few portable burners with an LCD screen, which provides more information than the standard portable induction stovetop screen. Despite being somewhat loud, users tend to praise its efficiency and auto-pan detection. Plus, the LCD Portable Double Induction Cooktop can support bigger pans than most, which is perfect for cooking meals for larger gatherings. Some users even claimed they prefer this portable stovetop over full-size gas and electric ranges.
Duxtop's specialization is a double-edged sword; the company makes excellent portable induction cooktops, but depending on what you're looking for, your store options will be limited. For instance, Amazon lists the Duxtop LCD Portable Double Induction Cooktop at $326.99, but it's currently available for $231.99, which is fairly in line with Walmart's price. These are your two best options, as the official Duxtop website's "Shop Now" button links back to Amazon.
3. iSiLER 1800W Sensor Touch Electric Cooktop
If you look through Amazon long enough, you might find sellers that list a suspiciously large variety of items. At first glance, iSiLER is one such Amazon retailer since it sells toasters, pasta drying racks, and...pop-up beach tents? But despite this almost non sequitur list of items, if you delve into reviews, you should see that iSiLER is on the up and up, especially when it comes to portable induction stovetops.
The iSiLER 1800W Sensor Touch Electric Cooktop is a simple yet effective portable induction stovetop. The device has plenty of power and temperature settings, a built-in timer, and a child safety lock. People who purchase the item generally love its durable design and speedy heating. Many buyers find it a superior alternative to standard gas and electric burners, especially when someone needs to boil water or cook up some homemade hotpot. Unfortunately, as one reviewer pointed out, iSiLER's stovetop doesn't put out enough heat to make a bowl of popcorn, but given all the myriad ways there are to cook the kernel, that's not exactly a huge shortcoming.
Despite initial appearances, iSiLER is enough of an established brand for its 1800W Sensor Touch Electric Cooktop to be sold through several storefronts. Amazon is an obvious example, but you can also purchase the device through Walmart and the official iSiLER website. Each site sells the cooktop for $69.95 — less during a sale.
2. Nuwave Gold Precision Induction Cooktop
Portability has its uses, but it comes with a curse: You usually can't cook anything too big on a portable cooktop. This might not be a problem for some people, but certain recipes require large pots and pans, especially if they're designed to feed a lot of mouths. When this issue crops up, you either make do or buy an induction stovetop that can support big cookware.
Nuwave's Gold Precision Induction Cooktop immediately sets itself apart from other portable induction stoves with a unique shape. Whereas most opt for a square body, Nuwave goes for the circle. This design, coupled with the Nuwave Gold's size, lets the stovetop accommodate larger induction cookware than most rival single-burner designs. Numerous purchasers have praised this induction cooktop's ease of use and simple controls, fast time to heat, and durable construction. Despite being a portable device, the Nuwave Gold Precision Induction Cooktop allegedly outperforms even some full-size ranges, or at least helps users save on electricity costs.
The Nuwave brand of induction cooktops is available from a variety of stores, and the same goes for its Gold Precision Induction Cooktops. You can purchase these portable stovetops for $99.99 or less from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and the official Nuwave website. Ironically, despite the "Gold" part of the name implying the device is Nuwave's top-of-the-line model, it is actually one of the company's more inexpensive induction cooktops.
1. Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop
As previously stated, Duxtop specializes in portable induction cooktops, and since the company doesn't have any other products to fall back on, every stovetop it releases has to knock it out of the park. Since Duxtop is the only company whose portable induction burners show up twice in this article, that is clearly the case. Actually, scratch that — three times.
For this entry, we couldn't decide between the Duxtop 9100MC Portable Induction Cooktop and the 9600LS Portable Induction Cooktop, so we included both. Aesthetically, these items are very similar, and similitudes seep into their performance. Regardless of the model, owners sing praises about the cooktop's consistent temperatures and speedy heat-up periods, as well as its ease of cleaning and use. As with the NuWave Gold, you can find plenty of reviews about the Duxtop portable induction stovetops that claim they are superior to gas and electric ranges, especially aging models. But as with all portable induction stovetops, fan noise can range from noticeable to annoying.
As previously stated, Duxtop's offerings are much better than their relative rarity would imply. This also applies to the standard Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktops. The 9100MC model is available for $82.99 through Amazon and Walmart, while the 9600LS model is also sold through Amazon and Walmart for $109.29.
Methodology
To find entries for this article, we started by scouring popular online shopping sites, especially those that are known to carry devices like portable induction stovetops. These included Amazon, Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Walmart. We sorted the results based on the average user rating and ordered them by the number of reviews. The more people who reviewed an induction cooker and gave it glowing praise, the higher they got on this list. At least, initially.
To cut down on repetition, we consolidated similar devices into single entries — this is why the Duxtop 9100MC and 9600LS are part of the same section. And to make sure the selected portable cooktops' reviews weren't being unfairly inflated, we looked for reviews that corroborated opinions from news, tech, and foodie outlets. These included sites such as The New York Times and Serious Eats. We kept any highly rated devices that appeared in these articles and ditched the rest. However, that left us one entry short. To fill it, we looked for any induction cooktops that appeared in the professional reviews but not in the common storefronts. That is how we learned about the IKEA TILLREDA stovetop. After all, you can't purchase IKEA products on Amazon or at Target, and most people associate IKEA with build-it-yourself furniture, not hi-tech appliances. Of course, we looked for other reviews to ensure the high praise given to the TILLREDA wasn't just a fluke, after which we added the device to the list.