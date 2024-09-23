Can You Buy Smart Home Products From Ikea?

IKEA started out as a mail-order business in 1943 out of a small rural town in Sweden. Today, it's the world's largest home-furnishing retailer that sells everything from furniture you have to put together yourself to kitchen appliances to office supplies. And yes, as of 2012, IKEA entered the smart gadget market with a collection of products that were part of its IKEA Home smart project.

IKEA invested more into its smart gadgets in 2022 when it launched the Matter-ready DIRIGERA hub and new IKEA Home smart app. This gave loyal IKEA shoppers a platform to control all of their smart home devices from the Swedish retailer. DIRIGERA with the IKEA home smart app is easy to set up and lets you organize all of your IKEA devices individually or into their designated rooms. It functions similarly to other apps like Alexa, allowing you to set up scheduled routines and create scenes for different activities.

Customers can now stroll into any IKEA to pick-up smart devices like its lighting fixtures that can be controlled via remote light switches or the IKEA Home smart app. From the basic TRÅDFRI light bulb to the stylish MITTLED light strip, there isn't a shortage of options for smart lights. The retailer also carries Wi-Fi speakers, motorized blinds, air purifiers, and even manufactures its own smart plug that lets you control non-smart appliances from the IKEA Home app.

