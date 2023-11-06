Electric Vs Gas Stoves: Which Are Best?

For those who aren't the most discerning of cooks, the most pressing factor to consider might not be a culinary one at all. It might simply be the very logical and practical question: Which type of stove, generally, is more costly?

Fixr reports that, in the case of a stove of otherwise identical dimensions, fitting an electric stove is rather cheaper than fitting a gas one (up to around $700 for the former compared to up to $1,260 for the latter). Of course, prices will vary greatly depending on where you live, the manufacturer you choose, and so on, but the installation of a gas stove, which naturally requires a gas line, can be more complicated and so more expensive. The option isn't as widely available either.

In the longer-term, though, running costs become more significant than initial installation outlay. The price of using an everyday center point of a kitchen like a stove, after all, is sure to mount quickly. ElectricRate estimates that working from an average hour of use on a daily basis, a gas stove will cost $7.50 for a month's usage, or $90 per year. For an electric device, it's $11 per month and $132 per year. Over the course of a full decade, then, this would mean that it would be approximately $420 cheaper to use a gas stove.

With usage cases, utility costs, and other factors differing so much, though, it's impossible to give an exact, non-generalized comparison, and it isn't necessarily always cheaper.