Even Fans Admit Harbor Freight Offers No Great Substitute For This Walmart Tool

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For many DIYers, Harbor Freight has become the retail outlet of choice when they find themselves in need of a high quality tool at a wallet-friendly price. The hardware chain is, of course, all the more appealing to budget minded shoppers, as Harbor Freight now counts a few very notable brands as in-house exclusives, with that list seeming to grow larger every year.

The retail chain is sure to remain one of the go-to option for many smart-money shoppers for the foreseeable future. There are, however, plenty of other budget options available on the consumer tool market these days, with several big boxers out there introducing their own lines of low-priced hand tools and power tools. That list indeed includes one of the biggest of the big boxers, as Walmart's Hyper Tough brand has become a legitimate rival for many of those more revered Harbor Freight options.

In fact, there are some Walmart shoppers who have come to prefer Hyper Tough tools to some of the available in-house options at Harbor Freight. While that is not likely to be true across all Harbor Freight brands, there are a few Hyper Tough fans who would swear up and down that some of its tools provide far more bang for your buck. These include pry bars, and even a few 12V power tools that currently bear the HT logo.