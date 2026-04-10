6 Of The Best Harbor Freight Brands You Can Buy
While longtime fans of Harbor Freight will already have their own favorite brands, if you're new to the retailer, it can be hard to know where to start. Unlike most other major power tool retailers, Harbor Freight doesn't stock big-name brands, instead offering its own range of in-house tool brands that cover a wide range of segments and price points. Some of those brands have more of a mixed reputation, with certain products that are worth buying and others that users steer clear of. Also, other brands are generally more consistent in the quality and performance of their products.
Confusingly, this consistency doesn't always line up with any particular brand's pricing structure either. In some cases, you do indeed get what you pay for, while in other cases, most DIYers would be better served buying products from one of the retailer's cheaper brands than from a pricier premium brand. Every frequent Harbor Freight shopper will have their personal opinions on which brands are the best for their needs, but we've picked six of the retailer's current brands that get consistently good feedback from buyers across the majority of their products.
Icon
It might be expensive, but for mechanics looking for the most high-quality Harbor Freight automotive tools, the Icon brand of tools is tough to beat. It's aimed at the most demanding users, including professionals who usually rely on tool trucks for their latest tool purchases. However, some of its most popular products are affordably priced, such as its much-hyped magnetic tool mat, which can be picked up for under $30.
Its G2 series of ratchets are some of the brand's most well-reviewed tools, with multiple real-world comparisons claiming that they make an attractive alternative to Snap-On tools. While not all of its products get rave reviews, most of Icon's hand tool range, tool chests, and diagnostics equipment gets impressively consistent reviews from buyers. The main downside is that the price points of Icon's products are significantly higher than Harbor Freight's entry-level offerings, making them too expensive to justify for many casual wrenchers. However, if you've got a generous budget and want to stock up on tool truck-style products, Icon is the Harbor Freight brand for you.
Hercules
Another professional-oriented Harbor Freight brand that's consistently well-reviewed by buyers and testers is Hercules. Some of Hercules' power tools are even more powerful than their Milwaukee equivalents, while others offer comparable performance for a much smaller price. Hercules currently offers a range of power tools spanning everything from saws and grinders to vacuums and fans, and Harbor Freight regularly expands the brand's lineup with fresh products.
Much like Icon, Hercules' prices might be enough to put some buyers off. Casual DIYers won't need the level of power and durability that the brand's best tools offer, but buyers who are looking for a cheaper alternative to professional-grade tools from big-name brands should find Hercules' pricing a lot more enticing.
Although Hercules does sell a range of corded tools, the bulk of its lineup is made up of cordless tools. The brand's cordless tools are split into two main lines: its 12V and 20V lines, which are pitched similarly to Milwaukee's M12 and M18 cordless ecosystems. The Hercules 12V line is more compact and affordably priced, while the 20V line offers superior power.
Bauer
While Hercules' power tools offer maximum capability for a premium price, Harbor Freight's cheaper Bauer brand is aimed at buyers looking for more affordable tools. Bauer's current lineup includes a long list of top-rated products covering a wide array of home improvement, automotive, and everyday DIY tools. The price difference between Hercules and Bauer is considerable: for example, a Hercules ½-inch 20V cordless drill/driver kit with a 2Ah battery and charger will set you back $97.99, while the equivalent kit from Bauer costs $54.99.
The difference in maximum torque between the two tools is huge — Hercules' drill/driver delivers up to 1,200 in-lb while the Bauer drill/driver only manages 450 in-lb. However, for many DIYers, Bauer's offering will still be more than powerful enough to handle whatever task they'll need it for. It's also worth noting the difference in warranty coverage between the two brands, since Hercules offers a five year warranty on tools like the drill/driver, while Bauer offers a mere 90 days of standard cover.
Bauer's current tool range includes hundreds of products, and inevitably there are a few tools that don't live up to the standard set by the rest of that range. It's worth checking what reviewers on Harbor Freight's website have to say about any given tool before you purchase, but mostly the brand is a safe bet for buyers on a budget.
Daytona
Rather than boasting sprawling lineups across multiple segments, some of Harbor Freight's brands offer a more focused set of products. Daytona is one such brand, with just 29 products in its current range at the time of writing. The brand is centered around automotive jacks, selling a variety of floor jacks and jack stands as well as wheel dollies.
Most of its products get high praise from reviewers on the brand's website, and multiple variants of its signature floor jack are available with different features. One notable feature is Rapid Pump, which is designed to lift heavy cars, trucks, and SUVs faster using a dual-piston system. Daytona's floor jack looks similar to Snap-On's far pricier floor jack, and that's no accident. The two jacks are very similar in design, to the point where Snap-On once sued Harbor Freight. Thankfully for Harbor Freight loyalists, the lawsuit was dismissed, and Daytona continues to sell its floor jack today.
Daytona is pitched as Harbor Freight's premium jack brand, and wrenchers on tighter budgets could look towards its cheaper Pittsburgh-branded jacks instead. However, the Pittsburgh brand isn't featured on this list, since it has a more mixed reputation overall. Although plenty of Pittsburgh's products are well-liked, several of the worst-rated products in Harbor Freight's entire range are sold by the brand.
Titanium
If you're a beginner looking to learn how to weld, Harbor Freight's Titanium brand of welders are a great option. They're more affordably priced than many rival brands, yet reviewers are won over by their performance. Group comparisons by the likes of Project Farm have also seen Titanium welders being deemed as being among the best cheap welders out there. Reviewers are similarly positive about the brand's plasma cutters, and the brand also sells a range of accessories like gloves and helmets so learners can buy all the essentials in one fell swoop.
Titanium's welders aren't the cheapest that Harbor Freight offers, with its Chicago Electric welders costing less. However, the Titanium welders are arguably worth the additional premium thanks to their increased capabilities and the consistency of the brand's products. The cheapest welder in the Titanium lineup retails for $149.99, while at the other end of the spectrum, the brand's Unlimited 200 Multiprocess Welder offers professional-grade features but costs $749.99.
Badland
Off-road enthusiasts will find a lot to like about Harbor Freight's Badland brand, which is best known for its durable line of winches but also sells all-terrain jacks, ropes, and various other off-road accessories. Many of those accessories are highly rated by buyers, yet like all good Harbor Freight products, they don't cost as much as equivalents from big-name brands. Badland isn't without its less-than-stellar offerings, but a quick check down its store page on Harbor Freight's website should be all it takes to avoid the handful of less well-reviewed products in its lineup.
In general, Badland has earned a good reputation among buyers, although not every similar brand at Harbor Freight can claim the same. Haul-Master also offers a range of accessories for trucks, but it has a higher proportion of products that have received a mixed reception from buyers. While Haul-Master buyers need to be more careful to avoid buying a dud, buyers of Badland products can shop safe in the knowledge that almost all of the brand's product lineup has earned the seal of approval from the retailer's customers.