13 Of The Highest-Rated Bauer Power Tools You Can Buy From Harbor Freight

Like all of Harbor Freight's in-house brands, some of Bauer's tools are worth buying and some are worth avoiding. However, there's no need to gamble on whether you're picking up a bargain or a dud. Harbor Freight's website is flooded with reviews of all of Bauer's most popular tools, and those reviews are a great way to work out which of the brand's products are worth picking up. The highest rated Bauer tools have average review scores of 4.7 out of five stars or higher, with the vast majority of reviewers leaving five star verdicts.

Even with such positive reviews, it's always worth setting your expectations accordingly. Bauer is known for its affordable prices and varied range, but it isn't as high-quality as costlier Harbor Freight brands like Hercules. If you're looking for professional-grade equipment, Bauer likely isn't the brand for you. But, if you're a keen DIYer who's looking to pick up some extra tools without breaking the bank, reviewers say these top-rated tools are all worth considering.