13 Of The Highest-Rated Bauer Power Tools You Can Buy From Harbor Freight
Like all of Harbor Freight's in-house brands, some of Bauer's tools are worth buying and some are worth avoiding. However, there's no need to gamble on whether you're picking up a bargain or a dud. Harbor Freight's website is flooded with reviews of all of Bauer's most popular tools, and those reviews are a great way to work out which of the brand's products are worth picking up. The highest rated Bauer tools have average review scores of 4.7 out of five stars or higher, with the vast majority of reviewers leaving five star verdicts.
Even with such positive reviews, it's always worth setting your expectations accordingly. Bauer is known for its affordable prices and varied range, but it isn't as high-quality as costlier Harbor Freight brands like Hercules. If you're looking for professional-grade equipment, Bauer likely isn't the brand for you. But, if you're a keen DIYer who's looking to pick up some extra tools without breaking the bank, reviewers say these top-rated tools are all worth considering.
Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless, ½-Inch High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit
With an average rating of 4.9 out of five stars from over 500 reviews, few other Harbor Freight products can claim to be as highly rated as the Bauer 20V ½-Inch High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit. It has racked up over 450 five-star reviews at the time of writing, alongside a mere five reviews that are below three stars. Many reviewers highlight its affordability as being particularly noteworthy, with the kit retailing for $159.99. Alongside the impact wrench itself, the kit also includes a 5Ah battery and a charger.
Bauer's power tool warranty is far from the most generous on the market, with the kit only being offered with a 90-day warranty against defects in materials or workmanship. However, any doubts about the wrench's durability should be assuaged by the scores of reviews that praise the tool's quality and reliability. Many also note that the wrench is more than powerful enough to work on a range of vehicles, from work trucks to lawn mowers.
Bauer 20V Cordless Variable-Speed Grease Gun
Most big-name brands offer their own grease guns — Milwaukee even offers two, one each for its M12 and M18 tool lines — but buyers looking for a more affordable alternative aren't short on options. One of the highest rated options available at Harbor Freight is the Bauer 20V Cordless Variable-Speed Grease Gun, which retails for $129.99 in tool-only form. More than 400 reviews have shared their feedback about the tool and almost all of them have been impressed, giving it an average review score of 4.8 out of five stars.
Many note how easy it is to use, with a number of reviewers saying that the Bauer grease gun was their first electric grease gun after relying on a manual gun for years. Users report putting it through its paces on farming equipment, trailers, mowers, and more.
One caveat is that buyers who are new to the Bauer brand will need to purchase a suitable battery and charger to operate the tool, since it's sold only in standalone form. However, that battery will also work with all other tools in the brand's 20V cordless range, so if you're planning on buying multiple tools, it might still work out as a good deal.
Bauer 8 Amp, 4½ Inch Trigger-Grip Angle Grinder
Even if you're a pro, using an angle grinder can be a nerve-wracking experience, especially if you're not fully confident in the quality of the tool you're using. Some buyers might assume that a pricier angle grinder automatically means a better one, but buyers of the Bauer 8 Amp, 4½-Inch Trigger-Grip Angle Grinder say that you don't necessarily need to shell out for a costly model from a big-name brand.
Customer reviews have bumped given the angle grinder to an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from over 1,800 reviews, many of which highlight the tool's value for money. It retails for $34.99, and since it's corded, there's no need to worry about having to buy additional batteries or a charger.
Bauer says that the tool can hit a maximum of 11,000 rpm thanks to its 8-amp motor. Buyers report that it's powerful enough for a range of uses, although some say that they still keep another grinder handy for heavy-duty work. Like most of Bauer's other power tools, the angle grinder is backed by a 90 day warranty.
Bauer 20V Cordless, 150/300 Lumen Compact Flashlight
It might be one of the simplest tools here, but a bright, reliable flashlight can turn out to be just as important as any other power tool for getting the job done. Buyers say that the Bauer 20V Cordless, 150/300 Lumen Compact Flashlight is a safe bet when it comes to reliability, giving it an average of 4.9 out of five stars from over 350 reviews. It retails for $9.99 and is only available in-store at certain Harbor Freight locations, so it's worth checking stock levels on the retailer's website before you go.
It's sold as a standalone tool, and so requires users to have a spare Bauer 20V battery to hand. Buyers say that they've put it to use when working in dark corners of a jobsite, when working outside in the evening, or when they're camping and need some extra illumination. Others say that they've used it when working on a car, and noted that the adjustability of the head makes it easy to angle the light in cramped spaces.
Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool
Another Bauer tool that undercuts its big-name rivals on price is the 20V Brushless Cordless Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool. It can be picked up at Harbor Freight for $39.99 as a standalone tool, and so users will need to purchase a battery and charger separately if they don't already have one. More than 800 customers have left a review about the tool to date, awarding it an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars.
Users note that the multi-tool's range of available attachments make it particularly useful for a variety of jobs, and that its cordless design saves the hassle of needing to find an outlet. Some say it was personally recommended to them by other tool owners, and the vast majority are happy to recommend the tool to others. When asked, 97% of reviewers gave it "recommended" status. The only potential downside is that, like many Bauer power tools, it only comes with a 90-day warranty, though very few reviewers express any concerns about longevity.
Bauer 1000 CFM, ⅕-hp Floor Blower
The Bauer 1000 CFM, ⅕-hp Floor Blower has earned strong praise from both home DIYers and professionals, with an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 250 reviews. One reviewer reports that they have purchased multiple examples of the blower for their cleaning business, while another reviewer notes that they have used the tool to dry out carpets after flooding. Several users say that they've put the blower to work keeping basements and crawlspaces dry after plumbing leaks, and one even talked about using the blower served a temporary AC replacement when their home AC unit unexpectedly failed.
The blower retails for $89.99, which some reviewers have said is a similar price to what they were quoted for renting blowers at other stores. Unlike many of the tools here, the blower is corded rather than being part of Bauer's 20V cordless line. As such, it doesn't require batteries or chargers, and so it's just as good value no matter whether you're a seasoned Bauer buyer or you're completely new to the brand.
Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless ¼-Inch Hex, three-Speed Impact Driver
According to Bauer, the 20V Brushless Cordless ¼-inch hex, three-speed Impact Driver can set over 400 screws on one full charge. It isn't just Bauer that says the tool is capable — reviewers also agree, giving the impact driver an average rating of 4.9 out of five stars from over 700 reviews. A number of owners compare the tool's performance to that of pricier rivals, saying that it's as capable as drivers from the likes of DeWalt and Milwaukee.
Others say that they appreciate the tool's compact size and ease of use, and its three speed settings are also frequently pointed out as a highlight. Many reviewers praise its affordable price, which sits at $39.99 at the time of writing. Some owners report using the tool as their primary impact driver, while others claim that they keep it as a backup alongside a pricier tool, but both sets of buyers come away impressed with its performance.
Bauer 14 Amp, 7¼-inch Circular Saw
As a cheaper alternative to a tool from the major circular saw brands, there isn't much to dislike about Bauer's 7¼-Inch Circular Saw. It offers a 2-7/16 Inch maximum cutting capacity and, according to one reviewer, can rip through wood "like butter." The saw is only available in-store and retails for $44.99. No blade is included with the tool, and so buyers will have to purchase one separately. Over 200 reviewers have left their feedback on the tool to date, giving it an average score of 4.8 out of five stars.
Customers say they've used it to cut a variety of materials, including asphalt and granite, and each time it has proved powerful enough to get the job done. One reviewer says that they've bought the saw to give to their shop employees, although many reviewers report using it solely for DIY. Several note that the Bauer saw has replaced their aging Craftsman tools, and one user claims that it cuts as well as a DeWalt.
Bauer 20V Cordless, ⅜-inch Right Angle Drill
Drilling in tricky spots should get a whole lot easier thanks to the Bauer 20V Cordless, ⅜-inch Right Angle Drill. It's available at Harbor Freight for $44.99, but since it's a standalone tool, you'll have to purchase a battery and charger separately if you don't already have them. Around 600 reviews for the tool have been posted by buyers on Harbor Freight's website, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars across them.
The drill's power, price, and ease of use are all consistently praised by customers, who report using it for a wide variety of DIY jobs. Some say bought the drill to replace an aging tool from a big-name brand, while others say it was their first right-angle drill. The uniting factor among nearly every account is that they left the drill a five star rating, making it a safe bet whether you're a seasoned Bauer buyer or a Harbor Freight newbie.
Bauer 20V Cordless, 200 mph Compact Workshop Blower
Retailing for $39.99, the Bauer 20V Cordless, 200 MPH Compact Workshop Blower won't break the bank. It's cheaper than many blowers from big-name brands, but many reviewers say that it's just as capable. Across more than 1,400 reviews, they have awarded the tool an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars.
Despite its small size, many users have been impressed by its power, using it for small pieces of debris in the yard as well as in the shop. According to Bauer, the blower can hit a peak air speed of 200 mph and an airflow of up to 120 cubic feet per minute (CFM). A three-speed selector lets users prioritize either blowing power or battery life.
A number of users say that, in order to get the best from the blower, you'll need a suitably large Bauer 20V battery. The most commonly recommended battery capacity is 5Ah, although some say they have used the blower with smaller batteries. Anyone who doesn't already have a 5Ah battery in their tool kit will have to factor in the cost of buying one on top of the tool's retail price. They don't come cheap, with a single 5Ah battery and a charger retailing for $89.99.
Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw
The brand's full-size reciprocating saws might be more capable, but the Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw is the clear choice in Bauer's range for portability and ease of use. It delivers up to 3,000 SPM and features a built-in LED light to illuminate the cutting area. The tool is sold in standalone form without a battery or blade, but buyers can purchase a four-pack of Bauer blades for just $10.99. The tool itself retails for $64.99.
Like all of Bauer's other top-rated tools, reviewers highlight its affordability as one of the saw's biggest selling points. They also report that it has plenty of power, and can be easily used with one hand thanks to its compact design. At the time of writing, more than 500 reviewers have given their thoughts on the tool, giving it an average score of 4.8 out of five stars.
Bauer 14 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
Bauer's smaller, cordless wet/dry vacuums are also worth considering, but if you're looking for maximum cleaning power, the brand's corded tool range will probably have more for you. With 6 hp and 14 gallons of capacity, the Bauer 14 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum is a great place to start. As well as being powerful, it's also very highly rated among Harbor Freight buyers, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from over 1,300 reviews.
When asked, 96% of reviewers say that they'd be happy to recommend the vacuum. Aside from everyday cleaning dues — like tidying up the shop or garage — reviewers also report using it for everything from cleaning up water in flooded basements to draining a hot tub. It comes with all of the accessories most people will need, including a utility nozzle, floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, wet nozzle, and two extension wands. Yet, it's still affordably priced, retailing for $119.99.
Bauer 20V Cordless 2,000 Lumen Dual-Power Work Light
Fans of the Bauer brand can keep the jobsite lit with the same batteries they use for their other tools thanks to the 20V Cordless 2,000 Lumen Dual-Power Work Light. According to its maker, it can project a beam of light up to 140 feet. It costs $34.99 at Harbor Freight and is sold in tool-only form, so buyers will need to have a suitable battery already in their tool kit or keep the light plugged into an outlet.
More than 300 buyers have already left reviews for the tool on the retailer's website, giving it an exceptionally high average rating of 4.9 out of five stars. Reliability, durability, battery life, and illuminating power are key elements of any good jobsite light, and reviewers say the Bauer light ticks every box. With a 5Ah battery, one reviewer noted that the light ran for seven hours straight, and still had some charge left at the end of the day.
How we picked these tools
Bauer has a huge range of products in its current lineup — Harbor Freight's website lists over 350 Bauer products across all departments — but a few stand out from the rest as being particularly well-reviewed by buyers. We scanned through the current range to find a selection of top-rated tools, with each one boasting an average rating of at least 4.7 out of five stars from at least 200 reviews.