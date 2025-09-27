Milwaukee M12 Vs. M18 Grease Gun: What's The Difference & Which Do Users Prefer?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grease guns are an essential tool you'll want to have for working on your project car. In addition, these devices are also used for industrial, agricultural, and construction purposes, so it's definitely a regular tool in many professionals' kit. There are a ton of grease gun options out there, including manual, hand-pump, and air-powered ones. Manufacturers like Milwaukee, however, have developed battery-powered options that are perfect for people who need to grease things often.

The red-and-black power tool manufacturer offers two highly rated grease gun options that you can choose from: the M12 Cordless Lithium-ion Grease Gun and the M18 Cordless 2-Speed Grease Gun. As their names suggest, both Milwaukee options are cordless, made of aluminum, and covered by the power tool manufacturer's 5-year limited warranty if purchased from an official retailer. In addition, they both use the same air bleeder valve technology and batteries that are compatible with dozens of other Milwaukee power tool devices. While you can use both Milwaukee battery-powered grease guns in similar ways, there are some key differences in both their form and function. Let's compare each product to help determine which one may be better for you and your everyday greasing needs.