Here's How To Use A Milwaukee Battery-Powered Grease Gun
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A grease gun is likely not a fixture in the tool chest of most ordinary workers. But if you regularly find yourself tackling jobs with farm equipment or heavy machinery, there are, arguably, few devices more important to your operation than a grease gun, which can play a vital role in ensuring that gear runs as it is intended to. They do so by allowing users to lubricate the parts of machines with pinpoint accuracy, ensuring none of their moving parts endure the sort of undue friction that could bring them to a grinding halt.
These days, most tool outfits manufacture some sort of grease gun for the various machinists of the world, and yes, Milwaukee Tools is one of them. That's hardly surprising, as the tool company — which has been around for more than a century — makes a tool for virtually any job you can imagine. It should come as little surprise that the brand that invented Lithium-Ion battery technology also makes most of those tools sans the need for power cords. That list does indeed include a battery-powered grease gun.
That tool is part of Milwaukee's M18 power system, meaning you can share its 18V Lithium-Ion battery pack with any other tool in the lineup. It also comes with a flexible 48" hose, an LED Light, a lockable trigger, a pre-set counter dial, and tops out at 10,000 PSI of pressure. Here's a look at how to use it.
Using your Cordless Milwaukee Grease Gun without bulk grease loading
Given the specificity of its usage, Milwaukee's M18 Cordless Grease Gun isn't exactly a no-brainer sort of pick among the brand's many offerings. That's particularly true at a price point of over $400 through most official Milwaukee resellers, though you may find cheaper options through third-party sellers on Amazon. The grease gun is fairly well-regarded among consumers, too, with real-world users rating it at 4.6 stars out of 5 on its Milwaukee product page, even as some noted problems with the device's springs, motor, and pump primer, as well as leakage.
If you're still interested, follow these steps to use your M18 Cordless Grease Gun with its cartridge:
- Lock the grease gun's trigger, and ensure the battery is not installed.
- Unscrew the device's grease cartridge, fill it up with grease, and screw it back into the slot at the rear of the gun.
- Check the battery pack to ensure it's charged for usage, then install it in the device.
- Prime the grease gun with the primer valve, ensuring all air has escaped.
- Unlock the trigger of the device and squeeze for 10 to 20 seconds, or until grease is flowing through the hose and nozzle.
- If grease does not appear, prime the device again and retry.
- Set the counter dial and speed control to limit flow as desired.
- Put the nozzle on the site that needs greasing and pull the trigger.
It is recommended that you wear gloves and protective eyewear while using Milwaukee's grease gun. If you run into any issues with your device, contact a representative from Milwaukee for assistance.
Using bulk grease loading with your Cordless Milwaukee Grease Gun
Just FYI — you can employ the bulk grease loading method for the 14.5oz cartridge included with Milwaukee's M18 Grease Gun if you so desire. Bulk grease loading can be achieved by using 1 of two methods, including suction loading or pump loading. Follow these steps to employ bulk grease loading for the device:
Suction Loading:
- Lock the grease gun's trigger and remove the battery.
- Unscrew and remove the included grease cartridge barrel.
- Insert the open end of the barrel into the bulk grease source.
- Pull back the rod to draw grease into the barrel to draw grease in, then push the rod sideways into its retaining slot.
- Remove the barrel from the bulk grease source.
- Wipe away excess grease, then screw the barrel into the grease gun.
- Release the rod and press it firmly into the barrel.
- Reinstall the charged battery, prime the gun for usage, and then follow steps 5 through 8 from above.
Pump Loading:
For this method, you'll need a low-pressure loader fitting that is rated for at least 10,000 PSI.
- Lock the trigger and remove the battery.
- Pull back the rod and lock it into the plunger.
- Release the plunger, but do not push it into the retaining slot.
- Insert the loader fitting into the grease gun's loader coupling.
- Run the loader pump until the rod is pushed out of the barrel.
- Rotate the rod handle, then release the plunger and press it fully into the barrel.
- Reinstall the charged battery, prime the gun for usage, and then follow steps 5 through 8 from above.