Bauer Vs Hercules: Which Harbor Freight Tool Brand Is Higher Quality? (According To Users)

If you've ever walked around your local Harbor Freight, then you've probably noticed a handful of names that can't be found anywhere else. This is because much of its inventory is composed of tool brands owned by Harbor Freight itself. This allows the store to cut out the middlemen between manufacturing and retail, helping keep its prices lower than the competition.

Several Harbor Freight brands make the same type of tools but with different demographics in mind. Some focus on affordability and value, while others aim to produce products of premium quality. This lets shoppers choose between a range of discount items in order to find what best suits their needs. Those interested in starting a collection of their own will likely be torn between the store's two biggest power tool brands: Bauer and Hercules.

Both are quite popular among buyers thanks to their wide range of solutions for everything from woodwork to automotive repair. But you might be wondering which is best known for its quality. All it takes is one look at the shelves to notice that Hercules' products are priced as the higher end option. This seems a fair assessment, as customer reviews and forum posts seem to agree that Hercules is the better tool manufacturer overall.