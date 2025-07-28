Is Bauer's 20V Wet Dry Vac Worth Buying? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to making things, a mess is almost always part of the package, whether it's wood shavings from a cabinet you're building or cleaning up engine oil from the garage floor. You'll always need to find a way to get your work site back in order after every activity, so you have space to do more. And, one dual-purpose tool that can make cleaning up all kinds of mess easier? A wet and dry vacuum.

Bauer offers two options for its 20V Wet/Dry Vacuum models: 3-½ Gallon and 7 Gallon. In general, these two models share a lot of the same features, such as both having wet and dry vacuum capabilities, compatibility with Bauer's slew of vacuum accessories, and being part of the Bauer 20V cordless battery system. So, you'll have to shell out another $67.99 either way if you want to use either of them with a Bauer 20V 5 Ah High-Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery.

However, the two models also have a few key differences, which make or break your overall experience. Apart from tank size, they also have different battery life and suction power. Not to mention, there's the actual price difference and overall compactness. Because of this, they're optimized to perform in different situations. But, are these Bauer wet and dry vacuums even worth getting to begin with? Here's what people have to say about both models and how to decide which one could be right for you.