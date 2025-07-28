Is Bauer's 20V Wet Dry Vac Worth Buying? Here's What Owners Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to making things, a mess is almost always part of the package, whether it's wood shavings from a cabinet you're building or cleaning up engine oil from the garage floor. You'll always need to find a way to get your work site back in order after every activity, so you have space to do more. And, one dual-purpose tool that can make cleaning up all kinds of mess easier? A wet and dry vacuum.
Bauer offers two options for its 20V Wet/Dry Vacuum models: 3-½ Gallon and 7 Gallon. In general, these two models share a lot of the same features, such as both having wet and dry vacuum capabilities, compatibility with Bauer's slew of vacuum accessories, and being part of the Bauer 20V cordless battery system. So, you'll have to shell out another $67.99 either way if you want to use either of them with a Bauer 20V 5 Ah High-Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery.
However, the two models also have a few key differences, which make or break your overall experience. Apart from tank size, they also have different battery life and suction power. Not to mention, there's the actual price difference and overall compactness. Because of this, they're optimized to perform in different situations. But, are these Bauer wet and dry vacuums even worth getting to begin with? Here's what people have to say about both models and how to decide which one could be right for you.
What buyers of the Bauer 20V Cordless 3 -½ Wet/Dry Vacuum think
Over 700 users have given the smaller of the two models, the Bauer 20V 3-½ Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, an average rating of 4.7 stars. Priced at $49.99, 95% of buyers have confirmed that they think it's worthy of a recommendation. Apart from weighing only 7.6 lbs, it's 17-1/8 inches on its longest side. In addition, it has a flexible, 6ft hose and a 45 CFM flow rate that work in tandem to help clean those tight or hard to reach spots.
As for its regular use, it has a washable filter for quick clean up, an accessory holder, and even has a third purpose, which is a blower. Among some of the common reasons why people love it, its compactness, ease of use, and flexible hoses are frequently cited. But take note, some common issues that were raised by buyers who have rated this wet and dry vacuum one to two stars is that it lacks power, as well as suction strength.
That said, when you think about how other similar cordless models from other brands, like the 2 Gallon DeWalt Shop Vacuum Wet and Dry, are almost 4x the price at $195, it can feel like quite the steal. And of course, there's also the Eureka Rapidwash, which is one of our top choices here at SlashGear because of its good balance of power and price.
Is the Bauer 20V Cordless 7 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum worth it?
Although less popular than its smaller sibling, the Bauer 20V Cordless 7 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum does share a similar 4.7 star average rating, but from just over 200 reviewers. Similar to the 3 ½ gallon model, it's cordless and has both washable filters and a removable top. But since it's priced $30 more at $79.99, it's no wonder that it has a lot of added benefits that can make it worthwhile. Rated with 75 CFM, it has 30 CFM more suction power than its smaller counterpart. Aside from a higher capacity tank, it also has a slightly longer hose at 6.5 ft and mobility wheels, which make it easier to use for working on cleaning larger spaces.
As expected, a lot of people have praised its wheels. Users have shared that it was able to successfully help them clean everything from debris in pools to their cars. Although, there were a few disappointed reviewers who mentioned short battery life specifically as a key concern. But, several people still shared that they think it's still a good deal for the price. That said, if you're looking for higher capacity options, we've talked about how the DeWalt Stealthsonic Wet/Dry Vacuum is well-regarded for a reason. In particular, we love that it's made to be relatively quiet and has powerful suction. Unlike the Bauer options, it's not cordless, but it does have a big cleaning reach at 17ft to make up for it.