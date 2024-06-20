Introducing The Eureka RapidWash: The Pinnacle Of Wet Dry Vacuum Performance
Sponsored Content.
Across the globe, Eureka is a household name when it comes to vacuum cleaners, and has been innovating the appliance for over a century, introducing new and exciting products including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, cordless, and robot vacuums. These handheld cleaners embody Eureka's philosophy of "easy, clean, done" — efficient and effective products that are hassle-free and simple to use — and its latest innovation, the Eureka RapidWash, is no different.
Wet/dry vacuum cleaners are more popular than ever with families and homeowners, but can be significantly more expensive than traditional handheld cleaners. However, the Eureka RapidWash offers superior cleaning capabilities without breaking the bank, and is the perfect choice for households looking for an affordable cleaning solution that will combine vacuuming and mopping into one simple and convenient task. With its advanced cleaning ability and extended duration, as well as its self-cleaning capability and state-of-the-art industrial design, the RapidWash solidifies Eureka's position in the "Best Value Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner" category.
Order yours today on Amazon and keep reading to find out why this vacuum earned a SlashGear Select Award from our independent review team.
The RapidWash has a modern design that's also functional
The Eureka RapidWash includes the upright cleaner itself, a clean water tank, a dirty water tank, a base that can both charge and self-clean, a roller brush, a hand brush for cleaning, and a bottle of cleaning solution. The machine sports a modern black and gray color scheme that doesn't call attention to itself and matches well with most home décor. You won't have to worry about the machine's color clashing with the look of your home aesthetic.
When launching its previous generation wet/dry vacuum cleaner, the NEW400, Eureka learned from user feedback that a black tank for clean water makes it hard to see the water level. That's why the clean water tank of the Eureka RapidWash is transparent, making the water level easy to see and keep track of.
Another modern innovation the Eureka RapidWash boasts is an LED screen that clearly displays the appliance's battery level, current cleaning mode, and potential error messages. It also features a notification light for when the dirty water tank needs emptying. You won't have to lean in and get close to read the LED display, either. Six simple light bars show the battery level, so you should be able to see it from a distance. As if that's not enough, the machine is also equipped with voice announcements, which can be easily muted with one touch of a button located behind the handle.
The RapidWash is lightweight and self-propelling
While the Eureka's NEW400 only weighed 8.7 pounds, many users still found it too heavy and cumbersome to carry between floors. That won't be as much of an issue with the Eureka RapidWash, which is half a pound lighter than the older model. It also features a self-propelling function and doesn't require manual pushing, so you won't have to worry about its weight as you simply steer it in the right direction.
The wet/dry vacuum is also as flexible as it is to control, thanks to an optimized design between the floor brush and the body of the RapidWash. It's easy to turn left or right, and — by tapping on the roller brush — you can easily tilt the cleaner, while gently pushing it upwards will set it upright. If you're currently mopping, setting the cleaner upright will pause its operation, which is a convenient feature that allows you to seamlessly switch between tasks without having to turn the machine on and off.
In line with Eureka's "Easy, Clean, Done" philosophy, there are only two buttons on the Eureka RapidWash, and both are located on the handle and can be operated with just one hand. One button controls the power, while the other switches between three modes: Turbo, Eco, and Dry. Dry Mode is a new feature that wasn't available for the Eureka NEW400. When you activate Dry Mode, Eureka RapidWash will cease dispensing water and just vacuum, which is especially useful if there's a puddle on the floor. When this happens, you can switch to Dry Mode to first collect all the dirty water of the puddle into the dirty water tank, before switching to Eco Mode or Turbo Mode for a more thorough cleaning.
The powerful motor of the RapidWash allows it to all clean in one pass
The robust brushless 150W motor of the Eureka RapidWash provides it with 15,000 PA suction power, which is in line with many powerful stick vacuums. Combined with the cleaner's motor-assisted RollRefresh floor brush, which can rotate up to 450 times per minute, the strong suction of the wet/dry vacuum allows you to thoroughly clean a mess in just one pass.
Not only is the floor brush powerful, but Eureka engineered it with an innovative dual anti-entanglement design. Since it utilizes both a flush comb and a scraper together, you won't have to worry about hair getting wrapped around the roller brush and becoming impossible to remove — which is an especially convenient feature for pet owners!
Additionally, — while the roller brushes of many wet/dry products are capable of edge cleaning on one side — the right side and the front of the RapidWash's roller brush create a "zero-edge" design that allows you to effectively clean under furniture or along walls, baseboards, and other edges without having to awkwardly maneuver the cleaner or switch sides. This will be great news to anyone who's experienced the arduous struggle of edge cleaning with a vacuum.
Another useful aspect of the Eureka RapidWash is that it doesn't just clean your home — it also cleans itself. Once you've finished using it around the house, you can simply place the vacuum into its cleaning base and, with one push of a button, it will initiate a self-cleaning process. Numerous jets of water will thoroughly clean and rinse away dirt before air-drying the roller brush to prevent any unwanted odors. The dirty water tank is also equipped with a detachable filter system, which makes it very convenient to disconnect from the cleaner and rinse separately.
A larger battery and water tank extends the cleaning duration of the Eureka RapidWash
Whether it's because of short battery life or an insufficient water tank, many wet-dry vacuum owners have issues with completing cleaning tasks in one go. That's a lot less likely to happen when using the Eureka RapidWash, as it was designed with both inconveniences in mind. The 800 milliliter clean water tank of the unit has 33% more capacity than Eureka's previous model, the NEW400, while its dirty tank capacity has been increased by 50 milliliters to 450 milliliters.
Additionally, its battery uses six 2,600 mAh cells to provide over 19 minutes of juice when the RapidWash is in its powerful Turbo Mode. You can extend that battery life further by about six minutes by using it in Eco Mode. The base of the wet/dry vacuum is equipped with a magnetic charging port and will automatically charge the cleaner once you've returned it, so you'll never have to worry about remembering to plug the machine in and recharge it.
The Eureka PowerWash will clean your home all in one go without breaking the bank
As wet-dry vacuum cleaners become more and more common as the cleaner of choice for many households, Eureka has listened to feedback to improve upon and create the best wet–dry vacuum cleaner yet. Its superior, self-propelling design is lightweight, easy to maneuver, and allows for edge cleaning in even the most inconvenient places, while its powerful motor and RollRefresh floor brush system can eliminate the toughest spills in a single pass. Its state-of-the-art interface includes voice control and is extremely simple to operate, while its transparent tank makes it easy to keep track of water levels and its bright LED screen will display the battery level and let you know which of its three, versatile modes you're currently using.
With a self-cleaning, magnetic charging base, you won't need to concern yourself with recharging the battery, which — in addition to the unit's clean and dirty water tanks — is larger than previous wet/dry vacuums and will allow for extended operation to clean your home all in one go. For added convenience, you can even keep the base right in your living room, because the modern aesthetic of the cleaner will blend in with most home décor. If you're considering a wet/dry vacuum with all these features that's also affordable and won't break the bank, then the new Eureka RapidWash is the perfect choice. Get yours today on Amazon, or purchase this new arrival directly from Eureka.