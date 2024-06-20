Introducing The Eureka RapidWash: The Pinnacle Of Wet Dry Vacuum Performance

While the Eureka's NEW400 only weighed 8.7 pounds, many users still found it too heavy and cumbersome to carry between floors. That won't be as much of an issue with the Eureka RapidWash, which is half a pound lighter than the older model. It also features a self-propelling function and doesn't require manual pushing, so you won't have to worry about its weight as you simply steer it in the right direction.

The wet/dry vacuum is also as flexible as it is to control, thanks to an optimized design between the floor brush and the body of the RapidWash. It's easy to turn left or right, and — by tapping on the roller brush — you can easily tilt the cleaner, while gently pushing it upwards will set it upright. If you're currently mopping, setting the cleaner upright will pause its operation, which is a convenient feature that allows you to seamlessly switch between tasks without having to turn the machine on and off.

In line with Eureka's "Easy, Clean, Done" philosophy, there are only two buttons on the Eureka RapidWash, and both are located on the handle and can be operated with just one hand. One button controls the power, while the other switches between three modes: Turbo, Eco, and Dry. Dry Mode is a new feature that wasn't available for the Eureka NEW400. When you activate Dry Mode, Eureka RapidWash will cease dispensing water and just vacuum, which is especially useful if there's a puddle on the floor. When this happens, you can switch to Dry Mode to first collect all the dirty water of the puddle into the dirty water tank, before switching to Eco Mode or Turbo Mode for a more thorough cleaning.