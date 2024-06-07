Eureka Rapid Wash NEW430 Review: Simple Cordless Vacuum And Mop Power With On-Point Value

Anyone with uncarpeted floors whether they are tile, hardwood, concrete, or vinyl knows that keeping them clean can be a hassle. While an old fashioned low-tech mop will do the job, it comes with certain drawbacks. To overcome these drawbacks and present a more hassle-free floor cleaning experience, Eureka now offers its Rapid Wash NEW430 floor cleaner.

You may be familiar with the Eureka name as the company has been around since 1909. It is known primarily for its vacuums, and most Americans likely have experience with one or more of their products.

Lately, the company has been pushing out vacuums packed with modern technology and innovative features, such as its E10S robotic vacuum with LIDAR navigation. And while Eureka may have produced good vacuums for decades, carpet's popularity has been waning for some time as solid flooring increasingly takes its place. Not wanting to leave a segment of the market unserved, the subject of this review is made just for those of us with wood, vinyl, or other hard floors. Now is this floor cleaner as good as its vacuums? It might be better. Fortunately, Eureka provided SlashGear with a new RapidWash for evaluation to see if it lives up to the company's reputation.