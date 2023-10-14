Eureka E10S Review: Here's How This Robot Vacuum Handles Pets And People

Once the bot is connected to your WiFi system, you can send it off on its initial clean. During this cleaning, it will map out whatever floor of your house you have set it up on. Because of the mapping, the first clean may look a little erratic and take some time. Once your bot has a solid map to rely on, it becomes far more efficient. In terms of maneuverability, it can cross a half-inch high threshold quite easily, and the transition between flat floor and carpet is simple.

The bot will try to get into the smallest of spaces, which is great from a dust-busting point of view but can lead to some issues if it gets stuck. If you move the bots base station, it will initially return to where the station was. Once it discovers its charging point is no longer there, it will search around for it. It looks quite thoroughly before asking for help, and will likely find its base on its own if you've moved said base to a different location in the same room. Once it finds its base, it will auto-park.

Due to its LIDAR system and bumpers, the bot can easily adapt to changes in the environment. Moved chairs and adjusted placements of pet beds are not a problem for this robot. You can see this in action by opening the app. If there's an untouched spot near the sink, someone was likely doing dishes while the E10S was on its kitchen cleaning route. If there's a bunch of cat food near your cat's bowl in the dining room, chances are your cat was eating when it would otherwise be time for cleaning.