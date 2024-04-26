Tineco Floor One Switch S7 Delivers A Smart Mop And A Smart Vacuum In One Multi-Talented Package

Sponsored Content.

The Tineco Floor One Switch S7 Smart Multi-Function Cleaner works with a single motor that can switch between devices. The two main machines are a smart mop and a smart vacuum — one works on flat surfaces, and the other is made for carpeting. The vacuum also transforms with a variety of accessories, each of them aimed at a specific cleaning situation. We took this cleaning system for a spin over the past couple of weeks — now it's difficult to imagine not having a mop and a vacuum both at the ready whenever necessary.

In one box, the Tineco Floor One Switch S7 contains a smart vacuum, a smart mop, a ZeroTangle Brush, a Mini Power Brush, a 2-in-1 Crevice Dusting Brush, and a Power Source. And the whole system is cordless — aside from the dock where the motor's 3900mAh battery recharges. The dock also keeps every part of the cleaner stored when not in use.