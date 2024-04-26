Tineco Floor One Switch S7 Delivers A Smart Mop And A Smart Vacuum In One Multi-Talented Package
Sponsored Content.
The Tineco Floor One Switch S7 Smart Multi-Function Cleaner works with a single motor that can switch between devices. The two main machines are a smart mop and a smart vacuum — one works on flat surfaces, and the other is made for carpeting. The vacuum also transforms with a variety of accessories, each of them aimed at a specific cleaning situation. We took this cleaning system for a spin over the past couple of weeks — now it's difficult to imagine not having a mop and a vacuum both at the ready whenever necessary.
In one box, the Tineco Floor One Switch S7 contains a smart vacuum, a smart mop, a ZeroTangle Brush, a Mini Power Brush, a 2-in-1 Crevice Dusting Brush, and a Power Source. And the whole system is cordless — aside from the dock where the motor's 3900mAh battery recharges. The dock also keeps every part of the cleaner stored when not in use.
Smart Vacuum Power
The Tineco Floor One Switch S7's vacuum system runs for over an hour on a single charge. This vacuum works with Tineco PureCyclone tech, much like the Tineco Pure One Station Furfree we took a look at earlier this year. PureCyclone separates air and dust so the device isn't clogging and the vacuum's filter lasts as long as possible.
Air and dust separation also allows the machine to keep suction power consistent throughout each cleaning session. Each segment of the vacuum can be detached for easy internal cleaning, too.
The vacuum's main head works with a ZeroTangle brush to avoid getting caught up in pet hair and debris — and it works! The Mini Power Brush is also quite effective at cleaning small patches of carpet, and the 2-in-1 Crevice Dusting Brush allows the vacuum to reach otherwise hard-to-reach places, from crackers under your couch to the spiderwebs in the ceiling of your basement.
Smart Mop Power
The Tineco Floor One Switch S7's mopping system works with MHCBS technology to move water in and out of its brush roller as it cleans. MHCBS technology is a system in which water is sprayed into the spinning brush roller, the roller mops the floor with the water, then the (now dirty) water is returned to the machine to be stored in a separate container. That separate container can then be removed and emptied at the end of each cleaning session.
This mop also uses a "floating scraper" to collect dirty water as it cleans. With this unique system of collection, the mop leaves effectively no residue — no streaks and no stains.
Mopping movement is assisted by the mop's Smooth Power drive system. Moving both forward and backward, this mop moves with you — to the point where you'll never want to go back to using a traditional mop again. Using this mopping system compared to a traditional mop-and-bucket is like comparing swimming to riding a jet ski.
Once you've used this combination cleaning system, it's unlikely you'll ever settle for a single simple vacuum or mop again.