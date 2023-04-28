Eufy Mach V1 Ultra Review: Vacuuming With Steaming, Mopping, And Smart Mode

The Mach's controls are simple to use. There are three functions — smart mode, suction mode, and steam mode — that are cycled through with simple button clicks. With each click, the small LCD display and accompanying voice guide will announce which mode you are on. Eufy does an excellent job of guiding the user through the use of the vacuum; whatever the automated voice guide in the vacuum doesn't tell you, the Eufy Clean app will.

However, there is one inconsistency to this: The vacuum's startup guide, for whatever reason, encourages the user to fill the reservoir with tap water and not distilled water. After some time, depending on how hard your city water is, the steam function will cease to operate. More specifically, the vacuum will tell you that "the steam switch has been tripped." Rather than having a handy, step-by-step video on how to fix this issue (the vacuum comes with packets of citric acid to clean out mineral buildup), the vacuum tells the user to contact customer service. Customer service then directs the user to a written guide on the Eufy website. It seems more backward than it needs to be.

Other than this one issue, the vacuum is easy to use and maintain. The automated voice even reminds you to start a self-cleaning cycle when the vacuum is placed on its charging dock — that cycle is initiated with the easy press of a button — and the whole vacuum will light up after its cleaning cycle to encourage you to dump out the dirty water reservoir. During the self-cleaning, the mechanisms are cleaned with hot water, detergent, and hot air. Also, after the first time demineralizing the vacuum, distilled water was put in the Eufy and there haven't been any issues.