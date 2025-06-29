Here's What Makes DeWalt's Stealthsonic Wet/Dry Vacuum So Unique
When one is knee-deep in the modern world, it can be easy to not to notice that we're drowning in noise until we start to suddenly feel overstimulated, whether it is the endless visual noise of ads blasted on our social media to the city sounds of traffic that seep through our apartment windows at night. To keep the noise at bay, some of us employ the use of noise-cancelling headphones to help us focus or white noise machines for better sleep, which may or may not be enough. But one area of life that we tend to associate the most with noise is when we're using power tools. In the past, power tools were often known to be gas guzzlers that would wake up your entire neighborhood every time you fired one up. Thankfully, we've seen a growing trend of power tool manufacturing companies investing in noise reduction features for their products, such as with DeWalt's Stealthsonic Wet/Dry Vacuum series.
Similar to the Ryobi Whisper Series, DeWalt's Stealthsonic products let users enjoy their vacuums with relatively less noise. This can be attributed to many reasons, such as a growing number of people who understand the importance of ear protection for long-term ear health. For example, the 12-Gallon 5.5 PHP Stealthsonic Vacuum is rated to have a 65 dB noise level, which is about as loud as the average conversation, with actual reviewers confirming it works pretty close to the advertised number at 67 dB. But, do they meet consumer expectations?
Where else does the DeWalt Stealthsonic shine and how does it compare?
When it comes to being quiet, the DeWalt Stealthsonic can hold its own against the competition pretty well. For example, the Shop-Vac 12 Gallon 5.5 PHP Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum is listed to have an 80 dB noise level, which is a full 15 dB higher than its DeWalt counterpart. Given that 80 dB can be considered harmful when people are exposed to it for long periods, this can make a huge difference.
But noise levels aside, the DeWalt Stealthsonic Vacuum series also boasts several other great features that anyone looking for a vacuum may be looking at, like heavy-duty motors, strong suction, and long power cords. In terms of usability, the non-marring casters and built-in tank make it ideal for cleaning both homes and professional work sites. Depending on your needs, it comes in multiple tank sizes, so you can find the sweet spot in terms of capacity and storage requirements. Plus, they also have a filter locking system design, as well as optional high-efficiency cartridge filters or HEPA filters.
Although if you're loyal to the DeWalt system and don't particularly care about the noise level, there are also other vacuums in the DeWalt portfolio, like its 20V Cordless Dry Hand Vacuum, Wall-Mounted Wet/Dry Vacuum, and 20V MAX ½ Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac. Alternatively, if you still think a Stealthsonic vacuum would be a great addition to your spring cleaning essentials, here's what people have to say about them.
What do people have to say about the DeWalt Stealthsonic Vacuums
Depending on the size and horsepower, the DeWalt Stealth Sonic Quiet Vacuums are all rated slightly differently from one another. When it comes to the less powerful and smaller capacity options, the DeWalt 5 Gallon 4 PHP Stealthsonic Wet and Dry Vacuum is priced at just under $160 and boasts an impressive 4.8 stars from 140+ Amazon users. On the other hand, the 6-Gallon and 5-PHP model, which retails at $169.99, has fewer Amazon reviews, at around 80. However, it still garnered a good 4.6 stars on average, so it's generally quite promising. On the official DeWalt website, the 9-Gallon 5-PHP option has a 3.7-star rating from 9 reviews, but over 1,500 Amazon buyers have given it significantly better feedback with an average rating of 4.7 stars.
For the larger capacity options, there's the 10 Gallon, 5 PHP option that you can get for under $270, which falls behind with a 3.3-star rating on the official website from 19 people. For the 12-gallon model, DeWalt shares on its website that users have given it an even lower rating at 2.7 stars from 28 reviewers. Retailing for $279.99, the largest 16-Gallon Stealthsonic Wet/Dry Vacuum has generated an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 90 people. Unlike other options, its rating on the DeWalt website isn't that far off with 4.3 stars, but it only comes from four people.