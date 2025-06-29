Here's What Makes DeWalt's Stealthsonic Wet/Dry Vacuum So Unique

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When one is knee-deep in the modern world, it can be easy to not to notice that we're drowning in noise until we start to suddenly feel overstimulated, whether it is the endless visual noise of ads blasted on our social media to the city sounds of traffic that seep through our apartment windows at night. To keep the noise at bay, some of us employ the use of noise-cancelling headphones to help us focus or white noise machines for better sleep, which may or may not be enough. But one area of life that we tend to associate the most with noise is when we're using power tools. In the past, power tools were often known to be gas guzzlers that would wake up your entire neighborhood every time you fired one up. Thankfully, we've seen a growing trend of power tool manufacturing companies investing in noise reduction features for their products, such as with DeWalt's Stealthsonic Wet/Dry Vacuum series.

Similar to the Ryobi Whisper Series, DeWalt's Stealthsonic products let users enjoy their vacuums with relatively less noise. This can be attributed to many reasons, such as a growing number of people who understand the importance of ear protection for long-term ear health. For example, the 12-Gallon 5.5 PHP Stealthsonic Vacuum is rated to have a 65 dB noise level, which is about as loud as the average conversation, with actual reviewers confirming it works pretty close to the advertised number at 67 dB. But, do they meet consumer expectations?