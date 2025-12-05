How Does 'Rapid Pump' Work On Harbor Freight Daytona Floor Jacks?

Whether you're a professional shop mechanic or just changing your own oil at home, a trustworthy floor jack is a must-have tool. Harbor Freight has lots of useful items for working on cars, including Daytona floor jacks. Some Daytona floor jacks have a feature called 'Rapid Pump,' which helps these models lift a vehicle quicker than a one without the feature. Rapid pump relies on a hydraulic system with two pistons instead of one; this helps raise the saddle much faster when not under load.

Once the saddle meets resistance the two pistons work together to lift the load. The foam padded handle and internal spring lock make each stroke easier and smoother, and Harbor Freight says rapid pump jacks can lift most vehicles in just 3 1/2 pumps of the handle. Once engaged, the rapid pump system gives you twice the lift with each stroke thanks to the dual-piston system. The model shown above stands just 3 1/4 inches off the ground but can raise itself to a saddle height of nearly two feet. This makes it good for working on everything from low-slung sports cars to tall, heavy SUVs.