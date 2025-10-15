Popular Floor Jack Brands Ranked Worst To Best (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DIY automotive mechanics often need a jack to lift vehicles. Popular jack options include using either a bottle jack or a floor jack, but shade-tree mechanics generally prefer floor jacks whenever their workspace includes a cement floor, such as inside a garage or on a driveway.

Buying a high-quality floor jack should be considered an investment in safety while working on vehicles. As such, floor jack prices range from under a hundred bucks to upwards of a few thousand dollars, even for generic brands. For added safety, it's best to use jack stands in conjunction with a floor jack anytime you have any part of your body in a pinch zone or underneath a raised vehicle. While we don't recommend going cheap with jack stands or floor jacks, buying a good floor jack doesn't have to break the bank.

Shopping for floor jacks reveals a multitude of options. Do you need a low-profile model capable of sliding beneath a ground-hugging sports car? Keep in mind that if that car has a flat tire, it'll be even closer to the ground than normal. Perhaps the jack's intended use will be for working on a high-clearance truck or Jeep. If so, you probably won't need it to change the oil, but make sure to look for a jack with enough lift to get the tire off the ground.

You'll also have a choice of materials that make up the jack's frame. Heavy-duty floor jacks are often made of solid steel, while lighter-weight versions constructed of aluminum are available at slightly higher prices but may provide less strength.