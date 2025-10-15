Popular Floor Jack Brands Ranked Worst To Best (According To Reviews)
DIY automotive mechanics often need a jack to lift vehicles. Popular jack options include using either a bottle jack or a floor jack, but shade-tree mechanics generally prefer floor jacks whenever their workspace includes a cement floor, such as inside a garage or on a driveway.
Buying a high-quality floor jack should be considered an investment in safety while working on vehicles. As such, floor jack prices range from under a hundred bucks to upwards of a few thousand dollars, even for generic brands. For added safety, it's best to use jack stands in conjunction with a floor jack anytime you have any part of your body in a pinch zone or underneath a raised vehicle. While we don't recommend going cheap with jack stands or floor jacks, buying a good floor jack doesn't have to break the bank.
Shopping for floor jacks reveals a multitude of options. Do you need a low-profile model capable of sliding beneath a ground-hugging sports car? Keep in mind that if that car has a flat tire, it'll be even closer to the ground than normal. Perhaps the jack's intended use will be for working on a high-clearance truck or Jeep. If so, you probably won't need it to change the oil, but make sure to look for a jack with enough lift to get the tire off the ground.
You'll also have a choice of materials that make up the jack's frame. Heavy-duty floor jacks are often made of solid steel, while lighter-weight versions constructed of aluminum are available at slightly higher prices but may provide less strength.
Big Red floor Jacks by Torin Jacks
Torin Jacks produces models that rank as some of the best floor jacks to lift your car safely and easily. The company's Big Red brand floor jacks are available from a variety of retailers such as Amazon, Home Depot, and brand-owner Torin Jacks. User ratings from the various retailers hover around the 4-star average, with the lowest ratings found on the Torin Jacks website and the highest at Amazon.
In its 2025 car jack review, Car and Driver rated the Big Red AT84007R Floor Jack, priced at $227.29 on Amazon, as the "Best Jack for Trucks." Big Red's Amazon store lists the AT84007R Floor Jack as a low-profile, dual-piston quick lift, 4-ton capacity service jack. It has a minimum height of 4 inches, a 20-inch maximum lift, steel construction, and weighs 100.8 pounds.
The Big Red store groups its floor jacks together, with lifting capacities between 1.5 and 4.0 tons. Combined, they hold a 4.5-star average Amazon user rating with 938 reviews. For comparison, Home Depot customers rate the Big Red floor jacks sold there at 4.1 stars, and Torin Jacks reports 13 reviewers give the Big Red Low-Profile Dual Piston Floor Jack a 3.9-star rating.
A 5-star review posted on the Torin Jacks website by Kevin D. says they bought the 4-ton Big Red "to replace a 25-year-old 3 ½ ton Torin Big Red Floor Jack that was lost in a fire." The new model has what Kevin describes as "polyurethane wheels" instead of metal and a rubber plug sealing the hydraulic oil fill opening instead of a threaded metal plug. Overall, Kevin is confident the new jack "should last another 25 years."
Husky floor jacks from The Home Depot
Husky is one of the tool brands owned by Home Depot. As such, Home Depot carries several Husky floor jacks with lifting capacities up to 3.5 tons. One model (HD00179) features larger tires designed for off-road use, while most models boast low-profile designs.
Sorting Home Depot's list of Husky floor jacks by user ratings reveals the $189.00 3-ton Low Profile with Quick Lift Floor Jack (HD00120-DIP) in the top spot with an average user rating of 4.7 stars across 915 total reviews. Its lifting range is listed at 3.12 inches up to 19.75 inches. The jack uses a hydraulic lifting mechanism and a sturdy steel frame, resulting in an overall weight of 78.1 pounds.
The larger Husky 3.5-Ton Low Profile Quick Lift Floor Jack (HD4795-DIP) also holds a 4.7-star rating, but with only 168 reviews to its credit. In addition to its extra half-ton capacity, it costs more at $246.00, has a lifting range between 3.75 inches and 21 inches, and weighs 105.6 pounds.
User reviews are generally favorable, with 91% of owners recommending the smaller version and 85% in favor of the larger jack. CaptRoland reports purchasing the 3-ton Husky floor jack during Home Depot's 2024 Black Friday sale for $119 and is happy with its performance lifting their Toyota Tundra as well as a Toyota Corolla. Goldy also bought the jack on sale and has used it to lift a 1970 Chevy C30, where it "worked well." On the other hand, JackStand found the 3-ton model wouldn't lift their Honda Accord Sport high enough to get jack stands under it.
Harbor Freight brand low-profile floor jacks
Harbor Freight's selection of floor jack brands, from Pittsburgh and Daytona, includes low-profile models with capacity ratings up to 3 tons. The budget-friendly retailer's Daytona floor jacks have the highest ratings, while the more economical Pittsburgh brand floor jack is nearly as good, according to Harbor Freight customers.
With 1,895 user reviews, the $169.99 Pittsburgh 3-Ton Low-Profile Floor Jack holds a 4.8-star average rating. Overall, 97% of customers recommend the Pittsburgh floor jack. Five-star reviews mention the jack's ease of use, its quality, and value. Users call it a "solid floor jack" and a "great jack for the price." Reviewers with problems report issues such as wheels falling off, hydraulic oil leaks, and complete failure to either lift or lower.
Users of the $289.99 Daytona 3-ton Low Profile Superduty Floor Jack give it a 4.9-star rating, averaged over 3,149 reviews, with 99% saying they'd recommend the jack to others. Positive reviews frequently commented on the quality, durability, and price of the Daytona floor jack. Several reviewers also found the jack's Metallic Purple paint option appealing. However, it also comes in Candy Apple Metallic Red, Sunburst Metallic Orange, and Yellow if Purple isn't your thing. Problems with the jack include hydraulic oil leaks and failure to lift any weight, either out of the box or after a few uses.
Harbor Freight's Badland floor jacks
There are two off-road floor jack options available at Harbor Freight, both produced by Badland. The smallest version is the Badland 1.5-ton Off-road Jack with Rapid Pump and Precise Descent Control, priced at $279.99. It has an average user rating of 4.7 stars based on 31 customer reviews. While 100% of responding customers recommend its purchase, it has one negative review. The only 1-star rating is due to the jack's leaking hydraulic system.
The Drive chose the $379.99 Harbor Freight Badland 3-Ton Off-Road Floor Jack as the "Best Off-Road" floor jack for its 2024 list of "Best Floor Jacks." With 1,300 reviews, the larger Badland floor jack holds a 4.9-star average and 99% of customers recommending it to others. Users use phrases such as "this is one tough jack," "best jack ever," and "solid product, very robust" to describe it. While only roughly 1% of its user ratings lie on the lower end of the scale, they include issues with the jack's hydraulic system either leaking or not pressurizing to lift the jack under a load.
Blackhawk Automotive floor jacks
Blackhawk Automotive offers a variety of different types of automotive jacks, including two highly-rated 3.5-ton capacity floor jack models. In its review of "2025's Best Car Jacks," Car and Driver awarded Blackhawk top honors as "Best Traditional Floor Jack," linking to the $278.99 Blackhawk B6350 Fast Lift Service Jack on Amazon, although an apparent typo dubbed it the B6530 in Car and Driver's review. The Blackhawk B6350 is listed as "Amazon's Choice" and has an average user rating of 4.5 stars with 4,761 reviews. Of the roughly 10% negative reviews, most report issues with the jack's hydraulics leaking or not working properly.
The highest-rated Blackhawk Automotive floor jack on Amazon is the Blackhawk Banner 3.5-ton Floor Jack, priced at $289.99. The Banner B6350OG requires a minimum clearance of 5.5 inches and provides up to 22 inches of lift, making it suitable for higher-clearance cars, trucks, and SUVs. With 32 user reviews, the Banner floor jack has an average of 4.9 stars. In all, 88% of reviewers awarded it a 5-star rating, while the other 12% gave it a 4-star review. The only negative comments about the jack involve its weight. However, the provided specs list it at 91 pounds, 13 pounds lighter than the Daytona 3-ton floor jack.
Methodology
Before we describe the methods used to arrive at this list, we'd like to point out that many floor jack manufacturers recommend using jack stands to support any vehicle after lifting it to the desired height. This safety precaution is especially important if any part of your body is under or between any parts of the car. Any brand floor jack can experience sudden hydraulic system failure and cause the vehicle to fall rapidly and without notice.
We consulted professional reviews listing the best floor jacks by sources such as The Drive and Car and Driver to determine a list of popular floor jack brands with good reputations. From there, we used calculations to derive average customer review ratings based on scores left by users on various retail outlets.
Admittedly, the top-ranked floor jacks' ratings are nearly equal, especially between brands like Daytona, Badlands, and Blackhawk. Ultimately, the decision to rate Blackhawk as the best brand rested on the Banner B6350OG's complete lack of user ratings below 4 stars, its competitive pricing, and its 3.5-ton capacity compared to the other top models' 3-ton rating.