Harbor Freight Off-Road Jacks: What Options Are Available And What Makes Them So Durable?

Most people already know that Harbor Freight is a good place to go when you need a quality tool for your DIY project, but don't have a lot of money to spend. But if you spend a little extra time perusing the company's online outlets, or the products on display in one of its many brick and mortar shops, you might find the popular retail chain has expanded its offerings well beyond the home improvement arena. These days, Harbor Freight even carries a few items that could come in handy for off-road enthusiasts.

Among those offerings, you'll see a few items bearing the brand name of Badland. And in Harbor Freight's Badland line, you will indeed find a range of off-road jacks which could prove legit game changers if you find yourself in a pickle on the trails. By pickle, we mean, of course, the off chance that one of your rugged off-road tires meets its match when you're driving off the beaten path. Because changing a flat or otherwise damaged tire in the wilds can be daunting to say the least.

In fact, there are four different off-road jack options currently available through Harbor Freight, with Badland offering a 1.5 Ton model, a 3 Ton model, and a pair of "Farm" jacks of the 48-inch and 60-inch varieties. As you might expect, cost varies pretty dramatically between the builds, with prices currently sat at $299.99, $379.99, $99.99, and $109.99 respectively.