Harbor Freight Off-Road Jacks: What Options Are Available And What Makes Them So Durable?
Most people already know that Harbor Freight is a good place to go when you need a quality tool for your DIY project, but don't have a lot of money to spend. But if you spend a little extra time perusing the company's online outlets, or the products on display in one of its many brick and mortar shops, you might find the popular retail chain has expanded its offerings well beyond the home improvement arena. These days, Harbor Freight even carries a few items that could come in handy for off-road enthusiasts.
Among those offerings, you'll see a few items bearing the brand name of Badland. And in Harbor Freight's Badland line, you will indeed find a range of off-road jacks which could prove legit game changers if you find yourself in a pickle on the trails. By pickle, we mean, of course, the off chance that one of your rugged off-road tires meets its match when you're driving off the beaten path. Because changing a flat or otherwise damaged tire in the wilds can be daunting to say the least.
In fact, there are four different off-road jack options currently available through Harbor Freight, with Badland offering a 1.5 Ton model, a 3 Ton model, and a pair of "Farm" jacks of the 48-inch and 60-inch varieties. As you might expect, cost varies pretty dramatically between the builds, with prices currently sat at $299.99, $379.99, $99.99, and $109.99 respectively.
Design and materials make the Badlands jacks off-road ready
Yes, Badlands is one of several notable brands you may not realize Harbor Freight owns. And if you're curious about the toughness of those off-road jacks, the devices are fairly well regarded by real-world users, with the 1.5 Ton and 3 Ton builds each boasting user ratings of 4.9 out of five stars. While the 48-inch and 60-inch Farm Jack versions aren't quite as well reviewed, each has earned a 4.6-star rating out of five, with many users noting each of the devices are plenty tough for use with heavy-duty equipment. As for what makes the Badland jacks so tough, a mix of design and materials makes them worthy of adding to your array of essential overlanding gear. The Farm Jacks are each made of cast steel, and comply with safety standards set by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).
Per Harbor Freight, the 1.5 Ton and 3 Ton devices are manufactured using solid steel axles with sealed ball bearings. The jacks also boast heavy-duty no-flat wheels, as well as aluminum side plates, and stainless-steel hardware. The off-road jacks are also ASME safety approved, with the Badland team using wraparound full-length steel skid plates to ensure stability when used on flat, soft surfaces. If you're interested in picking one up for your next off-road adventure, you should know that the Badlands Off-Road Jacks are exclusive to Harbor Freight. However, before you make a decision, you should see how Harbor Freight off-road jacks compare to Northern Tool.