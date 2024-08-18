The Overlanding Essentials An Off-Road Expert Says Every Vehicle Should Carry

If you're just getting into overlanding, you may be wondering what the bare essentials are beyond purchasing an off road-capable vehicle. When it comes to the very basics, there are a handful of items that will make your trip safer, more comfortable, and more successful.

We recently spoke to Sara Morosan, the owner of LGE*CTS Motorsports, at an eBay Motors overlanding event. Sara's company was responsible for modifying two of the vehicles used for the event. The entrepreneur has sold vehicle parts to overlanders since her teenage years, and has been part of the overlanding community for decades. So, it's fair to say she knows her stuff.

eBay Motors hosted SlashGear at the event, which was designed to show off the vehicles, parts, and accessories that could be purchased on the platform. As you'd expect, then, the trucks were well stocked, with everything from components like shock absorbers, to accessories like first aid kits.

A first aid kit is also one of the first items you should purchase before hitting the trail. They're essential for dealing with minor injuries, particularly since in some circumstances help may be hours away. A good box of basic medical supplies can help tide you or a companion over, until professional help is on-hand.

