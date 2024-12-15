Bottle Jack Vs. Floor Jack: What's The Difference?

There's no denying that mechanics are hugely helpful professionals in modern society. They're able to get some of the most complicated and time-consuming car repair jobs done in no time, more often than not getting them done right the first time. Still, even with a local mechanic, it's still in one's best interest to learn about their car and some of the work they can do on it. In that vein, understanding and purchasing the tools of the trade is crucial, too. Alongside some specialty tools that every home mechanic should get ASAP, there are those that are essential.

Advertisement

One of the most useful pieces of car repair equipment one can keep around is a solid jack. This way, if you end up stranded with a flat tire and need to swap it out, or you want to try your hand at a repair on the underside of your ride, you can raise the vehicle up with ease. This may make it sound like you can just grab any old jack and be on your way, but that's not quite the case. There are around six different automotive jacks out there for different use cases, with two common varieties behind the bottle jack and the floor jack. Both are used to get an automobile off the ground, but they're not the same tool.