Who Makes Harbor Freight's Floor Jacks & How Much Do They Cost?

Anyone with any experience in car maintenance can speak to the value of a quality floor jack. These powerful tools are essential to securely supporting your vehicle while performing any repairs to the undercarriage, changing tires, or trying to do a general inspection. Most of them are straightforward and easy to use even for the relatively inexperienced, so long as you take the time to ensure it's properly situated and used safely.

Similarly, finding a good floor jack is an easy venture, as they're readily available at retailers such as The Home Depot, Lowe's, and even Target. Harbor Freight is another place worth looking into for a floor jack, with a solid variety to choose from at lower prices than much of the competition. The tricky part about Harbor Freight, however, is getting a solid reading on where their products are manufactured.

This is no exception with their floor jacks. Currently, the three floor jack brands listed on Harbor Freight's website are Daytona, Badland, and Pittsburgh, with the latter also possessing more heavy-duty products under the Pittsburgh Automotive label. Daytona appears to have the most information behind its origins, with the brand itself launching in 2016 and details on the packaging for some of its items stating that it was manufactured in China. While some experts and enthusiasts have speculated that Pittsburgh is also made in China, any solid information on it or Badland's origins is hard to come by, with most sources simply labeling them as a Harbor Freight exclusive brand.