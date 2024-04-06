5 Most Powerful Floor Jacks From Home Depot
If you're looking for high-quality tools and other equipment for home improvement tasks and projects, Home Depot is an obvious place to go — after all, it's right there in the name. But, the big box retailer also offers other products, including gear to work on vehicles, whether you're a professional mechanic or a DIY enthusiast who likes to save money by tuning up their own cars. Home Depot sells many must-have tools for your home garage, including a wide assortment of car jacks.
There are various types of car jacks, but floor jacks are among the most powerful, and if you've got a bigger vehicle, such as a truck or SUV, you're going to want something that can easily and securely lift your ride up off the ground, allowing you to get underneath and work on its undercarriage. Some of the floor jacks sold by Home Depot have lifting capacities of four tons or higher — in some cases, much higher. The following list includes five of the most powerful floor jacks available from Home Depot. Remember that you should always carefully read the operating manual of any floor jack before using it and that you should take extra caution to keep it stabilized, as well as use additional jack stands to support any vehicle you plan to work under, especially for extended periods of time.
Blackhawk 25-ton Air/Hydraulic Truck Axle Jack
In SlashGear's list of the best floor jacks to lift your car safely and easily, we named the Blackhawk 3.5-ton Fast Lift Service Jack as the best overall, thanks in part to its durability, quick lift action, impressive lift height, and ease of use. This impressive piece of equipment can be found at Home Depot, but there are plenty of options with even greater lifting capacities, including the brand's 25-ton Air/Hydraulic Truck Axle Jack. Currently, no other jack sold at Home Depot can boast a greater capacity than Blackhawk's, and very few come even close. It's also one of the pricier options available at the retailer, which sells it for $1,068.68.
Not only can the jack lift a 25-ton load, but it can do so safely, thanks to a built-in bypass device that prevents the hydraulic system from over-pumping damage. You can also select what height you'd like to raise your vehicle, and it won't take long for the jack to get it to that desired height. A release valve at the top of the handle allows you to adjust the height further while keeping a safe distance from the vehicle. The height range of Blackhawk's jack is 9.15 to 22 inches, while saddle extensions come in 1, 2.5, 6, and 7-inch configurations. Other features include a fingertip remote control and large steel and rubber wheels for smooth and easy positioning of the jack.
Stark USA 22-ton Air Hydraulic Floor Jack
SlashGear named Stark USA as one of the top brands in our Air Compressor Buyers Guide, and the manufacturer also makes one of the most powerful floor jacks offered by Home Depot: the Stark USA 22-ton Air Hydraulic Floor Jack. Despite being one of the only jacks capable of listing over 20 tons available from the retailer, it's an affordable piece of equipment and can be purchased for $191.
The jack is made of steel and has a crisp blue color that will look nice in many garages. It has a 46-inch long handle and 8-inch wheels to help you maneuver the product safely. The angle is 90-180 degrees adjustable, and the lift range is 9-17 to 11/16 inches, including saddle extensions (which come in 20, 25, 60, and 100-millimeter configurations).
The powerful air motor is what gives the Stark USA jack more lifting capacity (44,000 pounds) than most other models sold by Home Depot. A quick lift system brings the chrome-plated lifting ram into contact with the vehicle quickly, and it's easy to use thanks to its one-handle operation. Stark USA says its product is suitable for both home and business applications, and it can be used to lift farm vehicles, heavy-duty machinery, industrial equipment, axles, and more. It's also durably built, and its ram is treated and polished to resist wear and tear.
Ranger 10-ton Long Frame Floor Jack
The Ranger 10-ton Long Frame Floor Jack has one of the highest lifting capacities of any floor jack available at Home Depot. The long-chassis jack is ideally suited for the floor of your garage and can lift many medium-duty truck models with its 20,000-pound capacity. It can also lift loads up to 23 inches into the air, giving you plenty of space to work underneath.
Ranger, which makes specialty service tools, tire and wheel service equipment, several kinds of jacks, and other similar industrial gear, says that its heavy-duty 10-ton Long Frame Floor Jack is designed for servicing not just personal vehicles but truck fleets, buses, farm equipment, heavy construction equipment, and other vehicles that require access to low, hard-to-reach areas. The jack has a strong, alloy-plated ram, and it can be controlled with a foot-operated pump that will quickly lift your load.
A pump handle can be locked into three different towing positions, and an automatic overload safety valve can keep both you and your vehicle safe from damage, while included swivel casters make it easier to maneuver around tight spaces. Home Depot sells the Ranger 10-ton Long Frame Floor Jack (product code RFJ-10TL) for $1,300.
Vevor 5-ton Electric Hydraulic Jack Car Floor Jack
Vevor is a relatively affordable brand that makes everything from power tools and lawn equipment to restaurant and food service machinery, as well as automotive gear. Its 5-ton Electric Hydraulic Jack Car Floor Jack is one of the most powerful floor jacks offered by Home Depot and is modestly priced at $109.99. Plus, it comes as part of a roadside kit that includes a tire inflator pump built into the jack, allowing you to quickly change a tire with minimal equipment. Integrated tool boxes contain the necessary inflatable tube and inflatable needles for quick tire inflation, and the tool also sports a tire pressure display that you can keep your eye on as you refill your tire. An impact wrench is also included to help with tire changes and other tasks, and the kit is also emblazoned with a red warning triangle on its case for added safety — though you'll still want reflective triangles to place on the ground if you're close to the road.
As for the jack, it can lift 11,000-pound loads to 6.1 to 16.5 inches and can be operated with the flip of a switch. It can lift your car to the desired height in just one minute and has an auto-stop safety feature to prevent it from exceeding its maximum height. An included LED worklight can also help you find the correct load-bearing position of your vehicle to place the jack. The jack can conveniently be powered by your car's 12V port, and it comes with a 13-foot power cord that should reach both the front and rear of your vehicle. Three spare UL-certified TUV fuses are also included with the product.
TCE 4-ton Low-Profile Heavy-Duty Floor Jack with Dual Piston Quick Lift Pump
One of the most powerful floor jacks available from Home Depot is the 4-ton Low-Profile Heavy-Duty Floor Jack with Dual Piston Quick Lift Pump made by TCE, a company that specializes in manufacturing car lifts and other garage equipment and accessories. The product is 6.69 x 13.46 x 28.58 inches so that it won't take up too much space in your garage, and it has a dark blue, powder-coated finish that will likely blend in well with your other tools and equipment.
The jack can lift up to 8,000 pounds between 3-7/8 to 20 inches off the ground, giving you enough room to work on the undercarriage of your vehicle. Its dual-piston pump is a lot quicker than a single pump, and the two included large steel casters, and two 360-degree swivel casters allow for easy maneuverability. It's designed with a wide stance to provide added stability, and the product meets AMSE safety standards. Plus, it has a built-in overload system to keep it from lifting beyond its maximum load capacity. The jack should last a long time, as it's built from durable, high-strength steel treated for rust resistance. Home Depot sells the TCE 4-ton Low-Profile Heavy-Duty Floor Jack with Dual Piston Quick Lift Pump for $242.01.