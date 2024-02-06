These Harbor Freight Floor Jacks And Stands Will Make Working On Your Vehicle A Lot Easier
When it comes to working on your car, safety should be your number one priority. However, what you should consider as your second priority is up for debate. One thing that is a great contender for consideration, though, is efficiency. When you're working on a car and don't have the right tools handy, you're almost guaranteed to have a bad time. For example, working on a car with the bottle jack you often find included in the spare tire kit of your car is not just a nuisance because of the amount of time it takes to get the car off the ground; it's dangerous. Working underneath a car solely supported by a jack is a genuine way to endanger your life.
The solution is to invest in a proper set of jack stands at the bare minimum. We promise that you'll have a much better time working on your car if you invest in a floor jack that can make lifting your car a 20-second affair. Let's take a look at some floor jacks and jack stands from Harbor Freight that will not only make working on your car safer and faster but won't cost you a fortune. Between our personal use experience and the high ratings from customers (more on this at the end of the article), you're sure to enjoy using these.
Daytona 3-Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands
In keeping with the safety first theme, we'll start with these Daytona 3-Ton jack stands. They're available in several colors, including vibrant green, blue, orange, and yellow, as well as basic black and silver.
More importantly, though, these jack stands comply with The American Society of Engineers' stringent Portable Automotive Service Equipment safety standards. Like most jack stands, it uses a ratcheting steel assembly that locks in place once the car's weight is on top of the stand. Furthermore, they feature a double-locking steel pin to further ensure your safety when working under your car. I've used them for everything from oil changes to engine swaps!
With a lift height range from 11-3/8-inches to 16-7/8-inches, they provide plenty of under-car clearance. So, whether you're laying straight on the ground or using a creeper to roll underneath, these jack stands provide plenty of room for the vast majority of cars being worked on in a home garage setting. Similarly, the 6,000-pound working load is more than enough for most run-of-the-mill passenger cars. For only $49.99, it's hard to try to justify buying cheaper jack stands.
Pittsburgh 3-Ton Floor Jack with Rapid Pump
When you're shopping for a floor jack, it's imperative to consider what types of vehicles you'll be using it on. They're not exactly the most affordable thing out there, so you want to do your best to get one that will work universally across all the vehicles you're working with.
Enter the Pittsburgh 3-Ton Floor Jack. With 6,000 pounds of lifting capability, it covers everything from compact cars to smaller pickup trucks and SUVs. Of course, you're not lifting the entirety of a car's weight at once with a floor jack. However, considering the car's entire curb weight is a reasonable safety precaution when picking a jack.
The 3-Ton floor jack is a dependable piece of equipment that's plenty robust for your projects. I've personally owned one for almost 10 years, and I've yet to run into any issues with it throughout my ownership of nearly 50 cars. The rapid pump system makes quick work of jacking up any vehicle you put it under, and the quick release by turning the handle makes the whole process fast and easy.
At $139.99, it's the cheapest option for a floor jack with this type of lifting capacity. If you don't foresee yourself lifting trucks or SUVs, an extra $20 gets you the low-profile version, which can be extremely beneficial for low cars.
Daytona 6-Ton and 12-Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands
Perhaps smaller cars aren't your forte, and you're looking to work on heavy-duty trucks or farm equipment — luckily, Harbor Freight has your back on that, too.
Like the Daytona jack stands listed above, these heavier-duty variants also meet ASME-PASE industry standards and use a similar double-locking mobility pin and ratcheting combo. They also feature welded-in reinforcement braces within the solid steel body panels. Finally, welded foot pads evenly disperse the load to ensure ultimate stability. This attention to detail, build quality, and safety landed these jack stands a 4.9-star overall review rating. It doesn't get much closer to perfection!
If 12,000 pounds of working capacity isn't enough for you, Daytona also offers a set of 12-ton jack stands that are similar in design and available in the same color as their lower-capacity little brothers.
At $79.99 and $149.99 for the 6-Ton and 12-Ton variants, respectively. At the end of the day, even $150 seems like a minuscule amount of money when it comes to your safety. There's no correct price to put on your life!
Pittsburgh 22-ton Air/Hydraulic Floor Jack
If you're going to be lifting things that necessitate 6-ton or 12-ton jack stands, you will need a potent floor jack. Attempting to jack something like a commercial truck or tractor with a standard floor jack is not going to end well. You need some serious heavy-duty equipment.
That serious heavy-duty equipment comes in the form of the Pittsburgh 22-ton Air/Hydraulic Floor Jack. Yes, you read that correctly. This almighty floor jack is capable of lifting up to 44,000 pounds with the assistance of an air compressor. It has a lifting range from 8-15/16 inches to 17-3/4 inches. So, you have plenty of range to get whatever massively heavy piece of equipment you are lifting up to the aforementioned heavy-duty jack stands.
At $399.99, it seems like a pretty solid deal for that amount of lifting capability. In the grand scheme of things, though, it's a pretty niche product that the vast majority of folks working on their own cars don't really have a use for. For commercial trucks and farm equipment, though, it's a thing of beauty. With a 4.6-star rating and 96% of buyers recommending its purchase, it's well-loved on the consumer level!
Daytona 4-Ton Professional Floor Jack
While the 22-ton capacity of the air-assisted floor jack is useful for some, there is a better middle ground for folks who think they might be pushing the limits of the 3-ton jacks listed above.
That middle ground is the Daytona 4-Ton Professional Floor Jack. While bumping up the capacity by only one ton might not seem like much of a jump on paper, that extra 2,000 pounds is the difference between an F-150 and an F-250. For those whose projects involve pickup trucks or larger SUVs, bumping up to that extra ton of lifting capacity makes all the difference in the world.
Like the aforementioned Daytona products, this jack complies with ASME-PASE industry standards and is available in a few different colors. Whether you get black, blue, green, or orange, you can take solace in knowing you're using a jack engineered to provide safe workplace operation. With a price tag of $239.99 and a lifting range of 4-1/4 inch to 20-1/4 inch, it provides a wide range of usability for all sorts of vehicles without an unattainable cost of entry. With a 4.8-star overall rating, customer reviews make it clear that this jack is a winner!
You can't put a price on safety
The products featured in this article were decided based on personal experience and high customer reviews from the Harbor Freight Website. In addition, the jack stand recommendations come highly recommended thanks to their additional safety features that give me extra peace of mind when lying underneath a car. Customer reviews span a wide range of folks who are working on their personal projects in their garages (myself included) to people in the professional industry. A glance at other reviews from Harbor Freight tools shows that folks on the website aren't afraid to share their opinion. So, finding tools receiving such praise is always a good sign, especially when they're tools that can save your life.
With these products receiving average reviews as high as 4.9 stars on a five-star rating system, it's safe to assume they are of great quality. So, we chose them to bring you affordable and effective options without compromising your safety.