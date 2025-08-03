What Is Harbor Freight's Warranty Policy For Its Daytona Jacks?
Since its founding by the Schmidt family in the 1970s, Harbor Freight has become one of the most trusted names in the retail tool arena. These days, the company offers a line of tools and devices to cover everything from DIY improvements to projects undertaken in the confines of your home garage. In the latter case, a heavy-duty jack may prove a vital addition to your arsenal, and Harbor Freight has you covered on the lifting front with its line of Daytona automobile jacks.
Whether or not you're familiar with the Daytona name, you might be interested to know that it is one of many notable brands that now exist under the Harbor Freight ownership umbrella. Apart from Daytona's auto jacks, Harbor Freight offers several other items bearing the brand's logo, including premium creepers, dollies, storage racks, and even a hydraulic body repair kit. But jacks are the primary point of interest for Daytona, with Harbor Freight currently keeping eight different models in stock through its online storefront.
Those models vary in size, function, and, of course, price, ranging from as little as $149.99 to as much as $299.99. Despite the differences in style and price, one constant among the various Dayton Jacks available through Harbor Freight is that they are all covered by the same warranty, which guarantees the devices for up to 90 days. There are, however, "limitations" on that coverage, so you may want to read the fine print before you purchase one.
What the fine print says about Daytona Jack warranty coverage
It is common for companies to place restrictions on warranty packages for certain products. While warranties are, at least in part, provided to ease the minds of consumers, such time limitations are put in place to ensure a company is not liable for a device's failure for all eternity. As far as Daytona's jacks go, their 90-day coverage is on par with other Harbor Freight brands like Badland, which makes the retailer's off-road-ready models.
Just FYI — that warranty coverage begins at the point of purchase, and guarantees that the device will not fail due to a defect in workmanship or materials over that first 90 days. As with most warranties, Daytona's will not cover damage sustained by misuse of the jack or negligence in use by the owner. The warranty is also voided if repairs to the jack are performed by any faction other than Daytona. Moreover, Daytona claims it will not be held responsible for death or injury to people using the device, or for damage to property it is being used on, though the company also acknowledges that those terms may vary according to laws in individual states.
On top of that, Daytona states that to utilize the warranty coverage, a defective jack will need to be sent back to them via prepaid shipping, along with your proof of purchase. If the device is deemed defective by their inspectors, Daytona will either repair or replace the device and ship it back at no cost to you. If no defect is found, you are responsible for all shipping fees.