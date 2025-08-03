What Is Harbor Freight's Warranty Policy For Its Daytona Jacks?

Since its founding by the Schmidt family in the 1970s, Harbor Freight has become one of the most trusted names in the retail tool arena. These days, the company offers a line of tools and devices to cover everything from DIY improvements to projects undertaken in the confines of your home garage. In the latter case, a heavy-duty jack may prove a vital addition to your arsenal, and Harbor Freight has you covered on the lifting front with its line of Daytona automobile jacks.

Whether or not you're familiar with the Daytona name, you might be interested to know that it is one of many notable brands that now exist under the Harbor Freight ownership umbrella. Apart from Daytona's auto jacks, Harbor Freight offers several other items bearing the brand's logo, including premium creepers, dollies, storage racks, and even a hydraulic body repair kit. But jacks are the primary point of interest for Daytona, with Harbor Freight currently keeping eight different models in stock through its online storefront.

Those models vary in size, function, and, of course, price, ranging from as little as $149.99 to as much as $299.99. Despite the differences in style and price, one constant among the various Dayton Jacks available through Harbor Freight is that they are all covered by the same warranty, which guarantees the devices for up to 90 days. There are, however, "limitations" on that coverage, so you may want to read the fine print before you purchase one.