Daytona Superduty Vs. Long Reach: Which Harbor Freight Floor Jack Do You Need?
Choosing the right floor jack is important for professionals and DIYers alike. Different retailers carry different models, and those models can have varying capabilities. The same is true for Harbor Freight, which sells Daytona Superduty, and long-reach jacks, among others. But when it comes to which one is best, it really depends on what you need it for.
The Daytona 3 Ton Low-Profile Superduty Floor Jack is made with all-welded steel and has a lift capacity of 6,000 pounds. It weighs 104 pounds and has a minimum lift height of 3-3/4 inches, with a maximum lift height of 23-1/8 inches. This jack, which has a metallic green option that Harbor Freight just dropped for the holidays, utilizes a rapid dual parallel pump with extended life. Because of its construction, it can handle heavy use, but it's also perfect if you're just wanting a reliable and solid jack that's built to last.
The Daytona 3 Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Floor Jack is similar, with some key differences. It's made from precisely welded steel, lifts up to 6,000 pounds, and weighs slightly less at 103 pounds. But the real differentiator is the long-reach's minimum lift height of 3-3/8 inches and maximum lift height of 24-1/4 inches. Plus, it relies on a dual position rapid pump system. These features can make a big difference when working on heavier SUVs, or on cars with a low profile. So if you need versatility, the long-reach might be the one for you.
Reviews, pricing, and warranties
Harbor Freight's Superduty floor jack from Daytona, a popular floor jack brand that we've ranked on a list of worst to best according to reviews, has a score of 4.9 out of five. This score is based on 3,169 reviews, with positive comments range from "amazing" to "outstanding." One user even proclaimed it to be the "best jack ever." However, there are several complaints about oil leaks, with one person saying it had only been used twice, and leaked both times. The Superduty floor jack is currently priced at $289.99 on Harbor Freight's website.
The 3 Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Floor Jack, one of Harbor Freight's five highest-rated Daytona products, also has a score of 4.9 out of five, based on 4,767 reviews. More than one customer called it a "beast," with a veteran mechanic claiming it's the only brand of jack worth using. But some customers had issues with the overall quality of the jack, and one person referred to it as "junk." The low-profile floor jack is priced $20 cheaper than the Superduty, at $269.99.
The Superduty floor jack comes with a three-year limited warranty from Harbor Freight. But the warranty only covers manufacturer defects, not everyday use, or misuse. The long-reach floor jack's warranty is far shorter, at only 90 days, and also doesn't cover damage from anything other than material defects or manufacturer workmanship. For more information on either jack's warranty, and to learn more about the jacks themselves, visit Harbor Freight's website.