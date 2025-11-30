Daytona Superduty Vs. Long Reach: Which Harbor Freight Floor Jack Do You Need?

Choosing the right floor jack is important for professionals and DIYers alike. Different retailers carry different models, and those models can have varying capabilities. The same is true for Harbor Freight, which sells Daytona Superduty, and long-reach jacks, among others. But when it comes to which one is best, it really depends on what you need it for.

The Daytona 3 Ton Low-Profile Superduty Floor Jack is made with all-welded steel and has a lift capacity of 6,000 pounds. It weighs 104 pounds and has a minimum lift height of 3-3/4 inches, with a maximum lift height of 23-1/8 inches. This jack, which has a metallic green option that Harbor Freight just dropped for the holidays, utilizes a rapid dual parallel pump with extended life. Because of its construction, it can handle heavy use, but it's also perfect if you're just wanting a reliable and solid jack that's built to last.

The Daytona 3 Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Floor Jack is similar, with some key differences. It's made from precisely welded steel, lifts up to 6,000 pounds, and weighs slightly less at 103 pounds. But the real differentiator is the long-reach's minimum lift height of 3-3/8 inches and maximum lift height of 24-1/4 inches. Plus, it relies on a dual position rapid pump system. These features can make a big difference when working on heavier SUVs, or on cars with a low profile. So if you need versatility, the long-reach might be the one for you.