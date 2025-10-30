Harbor Freight Just Dropped A Metallic Green Daytona Floor Jack For The Holidays
Harbor Freight has come a very long way since its early days as a mail-order tool operation. Not only has the family-owned outfit grown to include more than 1,600 brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, but it also owns many of the brand names you find lining the shelves of those stores.
Daytona jacks are among those Harbor Freight exclusives, which have been an in-house presence for several years now. The brand has also continued to develop devices in an increasingly spirited array of colors, including even a new metallic green model that may bring a touch of holiday cheer to your garage. Just to be clear, the metallic green jack is not a holiday-specific release from Harbor Freight or the Daytona brand. After all, a heavy-duty automobile jack is not the sort of item many folks might be inclined to spend money on purely in celebration of a holiday. And it's certainly not something you should buy with the intention of packing it away once the season passes.
Colors aside, Daytona jacks also come in all shapes and sizes, with Harbor Freight's online storefront currently showing eight types of auto jack models in stock, as well as jack stands and various other garage-ready accessories. But if you want to grab one of those glittery green beauties for yourself, you'll need to check out the 3-ton model, as it is currently the only one with that color as an option.
What to know about Harbor Freight's Daytona jack
The good news is that, if you're interested in purchasing Daytona's 3 Ton Low-Profile Superduty Floor Jack with Rapid Pump online or at your local Harbor Freight store, you can do so with some level of confidence, with the jack itself currently boasting a 4.9 stars out of 5 rating. That rating is all the more impressive, as it is the result of more than 3,100 customer reviews, of which more than 3,000 are four- and five-star.
As for what those customers like about the jack, lifting ability, durability, and ease of use are common points of praise; one user even noted that one 3-ton Daytona jack can easily raise their Ram 3500. Moreover, many profess that the jack's $289 sticker price makes it particularly desirable, with notable brands like Snap-On selling similar products for more than $1,000. Not all the reviews are positive; however, oil leaks are a fairly common complaint from owners, and others lament a perceived lack of quality control.
Nonetheless, Daytona claims the jack is a "best in class" buy, in no small part due to its pumping system, which uses internal magnetic filtration. The device also boasts a heavy-duty steel makeup and a universal joint release that's designed to provide precise load control. Just to reiterate, if you're feeling that metallic green colorway, Daytona's 3-ton SuperDuty floor Jack is the only way to go — even if equally revered jacks from Harbor Freight competitor Pittsburgh can be purchased for far less money.