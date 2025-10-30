Harbor Freight Just Dropped A Metallic Green Daytona Floor Jack For The Holidays

Harbor Freight has come a very long way since its early days as a mail-order tool operation. Not only has the family-owned outfit grown to include more than 1,600 brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, but it also owns many of the brand names you find lining the shelves of those stores.

Daytona jacks are among those Harbor Freight exclusives, which have been an in-house presence for several years now. The brand has also continued to develop devices in an increasingly spirited array of colors, including even a new metallic green model that may bring a touch of holiday cheer to your garage. Just to be clear, the metallic green jack is not a holiday-specific release from Harbor Freight or the Daytona brand. After all, a heavy-duty automobile jack is not the sort of item many folks might be inclined to spend money on purely in celebration of a holiday. And it's certainly not something you should buy with the intention of packing it away once the season passes.

Colors aside, Daytona jacks also come in all shapes and sizes, with Harbor Freight's online storefront currently showing eight types of auto jack models in stock, as well as jack stands and various other garage-ready accessories. But if you want to grab one of those glittery green beauties for yourself, you'll need to check out the 3-ton model, as it is currently the only one with that color as an option.