7 Harbor Freight Tools That Are More Powerful Than Milwaukee

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Over the century-plus of its existence, Milwaukee Tool has proven time and again that it's one of the most reliable, innovative, and powerful premium-grade tool brands on the market. It's no surprise that Milwaukee products are typically seen as a superior option to the house brands of retailers like Lowe's and Walmart. However, just because a brand is made in-house and likely much more affordable doesn't mean it's inferior.

Harbor Freight has many different house brands, and its Hercules line of tools targets professionals. Like Milwaukee, Hercules offers a wide range of power tools, including drills, drivers, saws, sanders, and much more. For its cordless tools, it also has its own proprietary system of interchangeable batteries in the same way most major tool brands do. Many Milwaukee tools have a Hercules counterpart sold by Harbor Freight that is of the same or similar size and function.

In some cases, though not all, Hercules' version of a particular tool proves to be even more powerful than Milwaukee — even when costing significantly less money. There are even certain power tools made by Bauer — another Harbor Freight private-label that's considered to be more mid-tier — that can outperform Milwaukee models. Here are seven Harbor Freight tools that have proven to be more powerful than their Milwaukee counterparts, based on manufacturer specs and real-world comparisons by expert tool testers. More information on how these tools were selected can be found at the end of this list.