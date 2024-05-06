Who Makes Harbor Freight's Cordless Hammer Drills & How Much Do They Cost?

If you're working in your basement, chances are decent that you may have to drill into concrete or a tougher material that a traditional drill can't get through. In cases like this, a hammer drill is strong enough to drill into it without breaking your tool. Harbor Freight carries three hammer drills from Hercules, and they all cost $79.99 or less. Though that may not seem like much, Harbor Freight has a reputation for low prices, and it gets even lower with a membership.

It might be easy to pick up the cheapest option and call it a day, but if you want something that can last a bit longer, it's important to know how each of these drills are different. To be clear, none of the options have bad reviews, so you should get something that works no matter the path you take. Each of these drills has high user scores that should reassure you that it's a solid product.