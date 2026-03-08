5 Harbor Freight Tools That Are More Powerful Than Ryobi

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi is frequently cited as one of the best major power tools brands on the market, particularly when it comes to measuring the ratio of price-to-performance. Not only is the Ryobi One+ battery system robust and reliable, but the company's catalog of both corded and cordless tools is absolutely massive, with over 300 products in the 18V class alone. On top of that, Ryobi is the official Home Depot-affiliated power tool brand, which is why you won't find any of the green tools sold at Lowe's or any other brick-and-mortar retailer. This affiliation gives the company a certain measure of credibility that's hard to come by in many of the other value-oriented brands on the market.

Harbor Freight's power tools fill a similar niche. They aren't usually trying to outperform the top-of-the-line models from DeWalt, Makita, or Milwaukee, but many of them aim to offer an approximation of that performance at a fraction of the price. This is most apparent in the company's premium Hercules power tools, which are generally higher quality than those in its Bauer line.

The tool lines of these two manufacturers aren't sold in the same stores, but the companies trade blows in terms of specs and performance more often than you might think. Ryobi is considered the safer bet by many craftspeople, but there are several instances where you might be surprised to learn that Harbor Freight comes out on top. By comparing the specs of two similar tools from each brand, taking a look at their weighted customer review scores, and seeing what pros have to say about them, you can see that there are several Harbor Freight tools that are able to outperform their Ryobi counterparts in terms of raw power.