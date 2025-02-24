Yes, Harbor Freight Carries Angle Grinders - Here's Who Makes Them

If you're into DIY projects and hobbies or you work in the trades, there's a good chance you're familiar with the Harbor Freight tool company. The national chain is legendary among gearheads and tool enthusiasts for its accessible prices and vast selection of handy products. However, the budget-themed store sells much more than just tools — Harbor Freight also sells everything from children's toys and gun safes to home security systems, kitchen gear, and more. That said, most people probably visit Harbor Freight for its large selection of affordable power and hand tools, like angle grinders.

Harbor Freight currently carries 12 angle grinders ranging in price from $14.99 to $129.99. These tools are ideal for everything from cutting metal to sanding, buffing, and polishing various surfaces, as well as a host of other applications, depending on the attachment you use. Three of Harbor Freight's many in-house tool brands build and sell angle grinders. Those brands are Bauer, Hercules, and Warrior. However, those brands aren't necessarily the ones manufacturing these products. If you're interested in learning about who makes Harbor Freight's angle grinders stick around. We'll try to shed some light on the information, as well as explain a couple more things you should know about these tools.

