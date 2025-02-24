Yes, Harbor Freight Carries Angle Grinders - Here's Who Makes Them
If you're into DIY projects and hobbies or you work in the trades, there's a good chance you're familiar with the Harbor Freight tool company. The national chain is legendary among gearheads and tool enthusiasts for its accessible prices and vast selection of handy products. However, the budget-themed store sells much more than just tools — Harbor Freight also sells everything from children's toys and gun safes to home security systems, kitchen gear, and more. That said, most people probably visit Harbor Freight for its large selection of affordable power and hand tools, like angle grinders.
Harbor Freight currently carries 12 angle grinders ranging in price from $14.99 to $129.99. These tools are ideal for everything from cutting metal to sanding, buffing, and polishing various surfaces, as well as a host of other applications, depending on the attachment you use. Three of Harbor Freight's many in-house tool brands build and sell angle grinders. Those brands are Bauer, Hercules, and Warrior. However, those brands aren't necessarily the ones manufacturing these products. If you're interested in learning about who makes Harbor Freight's angle grinders stick around. We'll try to shed some light on the information, as well as explain a couple more things you should know about these tools.
Harbor Freight's angle grinders are made by Bauer, Hercules, and Warrior
As mentioned, all of the angle grinders that Harbor Freight currently sells are made by Bauer, Hercules, and Warrior. Bauer power tools, like Hercules and Warrior products, are exclusive to Harbor Freight. The three brands offer a variety of tools and gadgets and generally represent three different price levels. Warrior products are typically the most affordable of the three and offer entry-level power and capabilities. When it comes to Bauer vs. Hercules, Bauer tools are generally a bit cheaper, while Hercules products offer higher quality and more power.
The Bauer, Hercules, and Warrior brands are all owned by Harbor Freight. However, the budget store does not provide much information about its manufacturing processes. It does state that Bauer tools are designed in the United States but built by the company's international manufacturing partners, and it's safe to assume that the business follows a similar approach with its Warrior and Hercules products. According to data collected by ImportYeti, at least some of Harbor Freight's angle grinders are built by Keystone Electrical Zhejiang, a Chinese power tool manufacturer that also builds products for brands like Ryobi, Stanley Black & Decker, and Bosch. This is relatively normal in the world of modern power tools, and most mainstream companies, including other popular brands like Milwaukee, Hart, and DeWalt, rely at least in part on international manufacturing facilities.
Harbor Freight's angle grinders range in price and power level
We mentioned that the cheapest angle grinder that Harbor Freight sells is the Warrior 4.3 Amp 4-½ in. Angle Grinder with Slide Switch for $14.99. Its 4.3-amp motor is capable of providing 12,000 RPM and is built with a robust aluminum gear casing to stand up against harsh use and rugged environments. The corded angle grinder is well-rated by over 900 customers and boasts 4.4 out of five stars.
For a bit more versatility, you can opt for the Bauer 20V Brushless 4-½ in. Slide Switch Angle Grinder. The battery-powered 20 volt brushless motor provides up to 10,500 RPM, features an all-metal gear housing, and includes a moveable side handle. However, it does not come with a battery or battery charger. The tool costs $39.99 and has 4.5 out of five stars based on over 300 user reviews. In addition, Bauer also sells various corded angle grinders, as well as a slightly cheaper and lower RPM 20-volt battery-powered angle grinder, ranging in price from $29.99 to $89.99.
Hercules builds some of the most expensive and the most powerful angle grinders available at Harbor Freight. The Hercules 11 Amp 4-½ in. Paddle Switch Angle Grinder costs $69.99 and features what Harbor Freight describes as a professional motor, capable of providing up to 11,000 RPM. It comes with a two-position side handle, a large paddle switch, and provides tool-free guard adjustments. The Hercules product is also well-rated and boasts 4.8 out of five stars based on 655 customer reviews. Like Bauer, Hercules sells various corded angle grinders, as well as a couple of battery-powered devices, and its prices range from $69.99 to $129.99.