12 Bauer Power Tools Worthy Of Your Home Garage

These days, it's imperative for homeowners and renters alike learn a few basic repair skills and collect the bones of a working toolbox to get small jobs done. Professional services are becoming increasingly expensive even for the simplest fix, and people are regularly faced with hard financial choices — I have personally and unfortunately paid an electrician $350 for a 10 minute rewire of an old hot water tank that I just couldn't get right.

Among the many products and brands owned by Harbor Freight, none are perhaps as supremely divided in merit as Bauer power tools. Bauer is one of Harbor Freight's lowest priced power tool lines, making products that are attractive to novice home improvers and hobbyists looking to build a competent toolkit for the first time.

Replacing a door, repairing damaged drywall, installing new floor boards, or even performing weld-free rust repair on your car can all be done with a bit of know-how and a couple of hand and power tools. Fortunately for people looking to get these kinds of jobs done on a budget that won't interfere with other important aspects of life, Bauer power tools are just what the doctor ordered. Bauer gear won't always excite or impress, but it will consistently get the job done at a ridiculously low price point. There are even a few hidden gems within the range, too!

