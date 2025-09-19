Harbor Freight Icon Magnetic Tool Holder Mat: What To Know Before You Buy
While not the most well-known name in tools, Icon has built a decent reputation for itself. The line is one of several tool brands owned by Harbor Freight and has expanded tremendously, providing hand tools suited for a wide array of jobs. Speaking of getting jobs done, Icon's selection also includes several useful products that are not tools designed to make work easier. Fitting this category to a tee is the Icon Magnetic Tool Mat.
All in all, Icon's magnetic tool holder mat isn't the most complex appliance out there, but for $19.99, it undeniably lives up to its name. This 11 by 9-inch magnetic mat sticks to any compatible metal surface. From there, you can place your Icon tools on it and they'll stay put while you're working. That means no more sockets rolling around or worrying about your tools being bumped or kicked. It even works on vertical surfaces without dropping your tools. Despite its simplicity, there's more to this mat than its functionality. There are some other key stats to know before buying one for your workshop.
Key points about the Icon magnetic tool holder mat
First and foremost, how does the Icon magnetic tool holder mat actually hold your items? The weight of pliers, screwdrivers, and similar tools can add up, so it takes something strong to keep ahold of them. These mats are made from powerful rare earth magnets, which have the ability to support tools vertically and horizontally. In addition to flat surfaces, they can be used on curved or otherwise uneven ones. Harbor Freight specifically mentions its usefulness on fenders and doors, thanks to the numerous small yet powerful magnets tightly-packed against a flexible backing material.
Unfortunately, Harbor Freight doesn't list the maximum weight capacity for this mat. Meanwhile, the tool community has demonstrated just how strong it is. For instance, YouTuber Harbor Freight Reviews gave the mat a try, even attaching a brake rotor to it vertically without issue. Large clamps and tire irons latched on with similar ease, along with an assortment of smaller tools like wrenches, screwdrivers, and pincers. Additionally, the mat comes with Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty, making it easy to get a replacement if needed. There's a case to be made that it deserves a place among other home mechanic must-haves from Harbor Freight. It makes no bones about what it is and what it offers while hard at work.