Harbor Freight Icon Magnetic Tool Holder Mat: What To Know Before You Buy

While not the most well-known name in tools, Icon has built a decent reputation for itself. The line is one of several tool brands owned by Harbor Freight and has expanded tremendously, providing hand tools suited for a wide array of jobs. Speaking of getting jobs done, Icon's selection also includes several useful products that are not tools designed to make work easier. Fitting this category to a tee is the Icon Magnetic Tool Mat.

All in all, Icon's magnetic tool holder mat isn't the most complex appliance out there, but for $19.99, it undeniably lives up to its name. This 11 by 9-inch magnetic mat sticks to any compatible metal surface. From there, you can place your Icon tools on it and they'll stay put while you're working. That means no more sockets rolling around or worrying about your tools being bumped or kicked. It even works on vertical surfaces without dropping your tools. Despite its simplicity, there's more to this mat than its functionality. There are some other key stats to know before buying one for your workshop.