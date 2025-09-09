5 Harbor Freight Tools Users Say Belong In Every Home Mechanic's Garage

A diagnostic code reader is a crucial piece of equipment that any home mechanic will need to prioritize as they build out their kit. These tools allow you to plug directly into your vehicle or any other car you might be working on and identify warning signals and error messages that the car has flagged. Modern vehicles are controlled by incredibly complex digital brains that take information from an army of sensors located around the car. At their most extreme, an error code can result in a partial or even total shutdown of the vehicle's ability to operate.

Resetting these messages is important for a number of reasons. One key purpose of the code reader is to diagnose issues with the vehicle so that you can solve them. However, resetting these error messages allows the vehicle to drive under normal operating conditions and alert its user to a new issue that may arise in the future. Harbor Freight carries numerous diagnostic testers, but the Cen-Tech OBD2 Code Reader can read and clear codes across all OBD2-compliant vehicles dating back to 1996. It can reset check engine light messages as well as many other error codes that may come into the picture. Users give it a 4.6-star average rating across 1,396 total customer reviews. The vast majority are 5-star ratings with high praise heaped on the tool's easy-to-use interface and low price tag of around $40.