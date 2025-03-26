What Tools Do You Need To Change A Spark Plug?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to engine care 101, a spark plug replacement — also referred to as a tune-up — is an essential task. Spark plugs, as the name implies, provide the spark necessary to ignite the air and fuel mixture in gas-powered internal combustion engines. They're relatively robust components, but they do wear out over time. Replacing them can improve your engine's performance and help increase your gas mileage.

Unlike other forms of auto maintenance, like engine oil replacements and air filter changes, replacing your spark plugs isn't something you have to do too frequently. While many older vehicles using copper spark plugs do require a tune-up every 25,000 to 30,000 miles, most newer cars use platinum or iridium spark plugs. These stronger spark plugs generally last for between 60,000 and 100,000 miles, and many manufacturers don't recommend replacing the spark plugs until the 100,000 mile-mark for modern cars.

Whether your vehicle needs frequent spark plug replacements or not, it can be a great DIY auto job, even with relatively little automotive experience. However, depending on your car, replacing the spark plugs can be pretty tricky. While many four-cylinder engines provide easy access to the spark plugs, some V-style engines, and even some four-cylinder vehicles, have designs that make accessing the spark plugs extremely difficult. That doesn't mean that it's still not a great DIY job. However, you should invest in a vehicle-specific repair manual to help you if you're not experienced with cars. If you're wondering about the basic tools you'll need to change your spark plugs, we've got you covered. From the eponymous spark plug socket to torque wrenches, here's a general list of tools that will come in handy when replacing your spark plugs.

