What Size Socket Do You Need For A Spark Plug?

Spark plugs are integral components for gas-powered internal combustion engines. These diminutive devices create the electric spark that ignites the fuel and air mixture inside your motor. When ignited, that mixture explodes, propelling the pistons up and down, causing the crankshaft to spin, and sending power to your car's wheels.

Spark plugs work by screwing into the engine's cylinder head on one end and connecting to a series of cables or coil packs on the other end. The cylinder-head-end contains a center electrode and a ground electrode, while the other end connects to the vehicle's ignition system. When you turn the keys to start the engine, electricity flows through the cables or coil packs and causes the ground and center electrodes to create a spark, which ignites the fuel/air mixture and powers your engine.

While spark plugs are durable components, they don't last forever. In fact, spark plugs are a regular maintenance item for the majority of vehicles. The frequency with which you need to replace your spark plugs will depend on your car's make and model, and the intervals can range from every 30,000 miles to every 100,000 miles. You'll also need to perform a replacement if you have a bad spark plug causing a problem like engine misfires. However, when it is time to replace your spark plugs, you can't use just any tool to complete the job — you'll need a special device known as a spark plug socket. While most spark plugs require a ⅝-inch or roughly 16-millimeter socket, others use sizes ranging from 9/16-inches or 14-millimeters to ⅞-inches. Let's dive in and explore spark plug sockets in greater detail, including how to know what size your vehicle needs.

