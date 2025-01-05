6 Useful Icon Products From Harbor Freight That Aren't Tools
It's a safe bet that when you head over to your local Harbor Freight, one of the tool brands you're going to see available is Icon. That's because, if you haven't guessed already, Harbor Freight actually owns Icon tools. Despite the brand being less than a decade old, it has already garnered a good reputation for its quality hardware. If you're not familiar with the pricing, types of products, and other information about the brand, you should check out SlashGear's ultimate guide to Harbor Freight's Icon series.
While some of the tools made by Icon are powered, it's mostly known for its hand and shop tools. If you're in need of these, you can check out the retailer or its website to peruse some of the best Icon hand tools available at Harbor Freight. However, there are other products made by the brand that aren't tools, but tool-adjacent. These accessories and pieces of equipment can help make whatever professional or DIY job you're working on much easier by providing valuable utility that tools alone cannot.
Here are six useful Icon products from Harbor Freight that aren't tools, based on strong reviews from customers who've purchased and used them. More information on how these items were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light
You won't get very far repairing or maintaining stuff at home without tools, but if you're working at night or in low-lit areas, you'll also need a good work light or all the tools in the world won't be all that useful. The Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light has a lot of points in its favor for being a convenient light source in the basement or garage or if you're working outdoors after the sun has gone down.
The COB LED light emits a useful, but not super-bright, 800 lumens of white light. It's rechargeable via USB-C and can last over 8 hours on a single charge in its lower of two brightness levels. The bar is almost a foot long, so it can cover a decent-sized work area, and uses a 180-degree rotating head so you can point it where you need it most. The light weighs less than half a pound, and its magnetic base will securely adhere to metal surfaces, while it can also fold up for easier portability and storage.
It has an excellent 4.7 out of 5 overall customer score on Harbor Freight's website, based on over 1,800 user reviews, with 95% of customers recommending the product. However, there are several 1-star reviews where users mention the light completely died on them after just a few days, which is concerning. These poor reviews are just a small number when compared to the more than 1,500 5-star ratings the product has, so take those words of caution as you will. The Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light can be purchased online and is available from Harbor Freight for $39.99.
Professional Adjustable Shop Seat with Tool Storage
If you're working for long periods of time, you're going to want a seat that allows you to remain comfortable throughout. What's great about the Icon Professional Adjustable Shop Seat with Tool Storage is that not only does it provide a place to sit, but it also includes tool storage, allowing you quick access to your most-needed tools for a given task or project. Based on at least 775 reviews from Harbor Freight customers, Icon's shop seat has an excellent 4.7 out of 5 average user score, with 97% of customers recommending the product. A slim minority of reviews note that the quality of the wheels is shoddy, though.
Since those negative experiences seem to be the exception rather than the rule, it's likely that the chair lives up to the specs Icon boasts on Harbor Freight's website. That includes a 300-pound weight capacity, thanks to a heavy-duty steel frame. Its bucket seat is padded for additional comfort and is covered in a durable PVC cover so it can withstand hazards like oil, grease, and other chemicals.
The seat raises up to 21.5 inches and is adjustable down to 17.5 inches, and can also swivel a full 360 degrees, giving you a ton of mobility. There is a 19-inch storage unit in the base of the chair with two magnetic trays so you can easily store and access your equipment. Plus, if you like to maintain a nice aesthetic in your garage or workshop, the seat comes in four different colors to better match your decor: red, blue, green, and black. The Icon Professional Adjustable Shop Seat with Tool Storage is currently available in-store only at Harbor Freight and costs $114.99.
LED Rechargeable Magnetic 77-inch Extendable Underhood Floodlight
Sometimes you find a great work light for your garage or workshop that just isn't practical to use while working on a car engine. This can be particularly frustrating, since it can be hard to see deeper in your engine even when you're working in broad daylight. A great solution to this dilemma is the Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic 77-inch Extendable Underhood Floodlight, which you can easily stick to the inside of your open hood and illuminate your engine from above. The light has a solid 4.4 out of 5 overall customer score based on over 230 Harbor Freight reviews, with 88% of customers recommending it.
In effect, the product is the same as Icon's individual LED Rechargeable Magnetic Compact Floodlight, but with the added extension bar that makes it easy to adhere to your vehicle, even if its hood is non-magnetic. Be careful though — you should note it only comes with one light, even though two are shown on the box. Some customers have complained about this "false advertising," while others have noted the extension bar — which is adjustable between 32 and 77 inches — is not long enough for the wider hoods of especially large pickup trucks.
The light shines up to 2,100 lumens, though you can increase brightness by adding a second light (sold separately) to the bar. It has up to three brightness levels and is cordless and rechargeable. You can slide the light along the bar to focus the light where you need it, while the cushioned hooks used to attach the bar to the hood prevent damage to your car's paint. Harbor Freight sells the Icon LED Rechargeable Magnetic 77-inch Extendable Underhood Floodlight for $89.99, though it is currently only available in-store.
37-inch Premium Creeper
When you want to use quality Harbor Freight tools for home mechanics underneath your car, it'll be a lot easier to do so with the Icon 37-inch Premium Creeper. Rather than crawl, slide, or wiggle yourself under your vehicle and back out again, a creeper allows you to easily wheel yourself back and forth while laying low on your back. Not only does this make things quicker and easier but also allows you to work more comfortably than laying on your dirty garage floor. It even includes a headrest and non-slip foam padding for enhanced comfort, though it lacks the additional lumbar support provided by the pricier Icon 43-inch Professional Creeper.
The Premium Creeper is still solid, though, and constructed from one single durable piece of PVC that has a 400-pound weight capacity. It's around 38 inches long and has 1 ⅜ inches of ground clearance to avoid obstacles, with six low-profile swivel casters for smooth and easy-to-control rolling. Since it's PVC, it's also resistant to stuff like oil, grease, solvents, and other chemicals and liquids, and is easy to clean.
The platform even includes molded magnetic trays and two metal plates to hold additional trays so you can bring all your needed tools with you under the vehicle without needing to go back for more. It weighs less than 19 pounds and has a built-in handle so you can easily carry it and hang it on the wall when you've finished using it. On Harbor Freight's website, the creeper has a very positive 4.8 out of 5 overall customer score based on over 430 user reviews, with 97% of customers recommending the product. The Icon 37-inch Premium Creeper can be purchased from Harbor Freight for $89.99.
56-inch Professional Overhead Cab
Some of the most useful Icon products from Harbor Freight that aren't tools are the storage units that can house the tools for you. These include top chests, lockers, rolling toolboxes, and the 56-inch Professional Overhead Cab, which can be placed on top of another storage unit to provide additional space for things like specialty kits and portable tool cases.
The cab is 18.5 inches tall and offers 18,149 cubic inches of storage space, with dual gas struts that allow the lid to open smoothly and quickly for immediate access to what's kept inside. Plus, an interchangeable core lock with a milled key is also available to keep your tools and accessories extra secure. The unit is covered with a rust-resistant powder coat finish for added durability.
The cab comes in four stylish colors — red, black, blue, and green — which match the other tool storage solutions available from Icon. That means you can customize your build with various chests and boxes — with the overhead cab set atop the work center — and have them all the same color if you want a uniform aesthetic. It's fully modular with both Icon's 56-inch and 73-inch storage systems.
Based on 23 reviews from Harbor Freight customers, the 56-inch Professional Overhead Cab has a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 average user score, with 100% of customers recommending the product. That's very impressive user feedback, though since it's only from a couple dozen user reviews, these numbers aren't quite as reliable as they'd be if a bigger group of customers weighed in. Another drawback is that, while Icon's storage solutions are generally well-reviewed, they're pricier than many other available options. The Icon 56-inch Professional Overhead Cab is available in-store only from Harbor Freight and retails for $499.
Professional Work Center Light Bar
Work lights come in various shapes and sizes, including those from Icon, and there are use cases where each will come in especially handy. One type of work light that can be useful is Icon's Professional Work Center Light Bar, which is a narrow, four-foot-long strip of LED lights that provides 3,000 lumens of bright light. This can cover a wide area, as well as be used with Icon Work Center Hutches to fully illuminate your workbench. Even better, it's also compatible with workspaces from other brands, such as the U.S. General Series 3 Work Center Hutch.
What also makes the Icon Professional Work Center Light Bar particularly convenient is its included motion-activated sensor, which will automatically activate the light when you open the door of one of the compatible hutches you attach it to. Attaching is a cinch, since it's built with a magnetic base that allows you to securely mount or dismount the light to metal surfaces.
One downside to the light bar is that it's not cordless, which makes it a little less portable or useful when you're far from an outlet. However, it comes with a 13-foot extension cord and makes a great permanent fixture in your garage, so this isn't a huge issue. It certainly hasn't stopped the light from getting strong reviews on Harbor Freight's website — based on at least 150 customer ratings, it has an overall user score of 4.7 out of 5, with 95% of customers recommending the product. The Icon Professional Work Center Light Bar is available for $99.99 from Harbor Freight.
How these Icon products were selected for this list
These useful Icon products from Harbor Freight that aren't tools were selected for this list based on the feedback from Harbor Freight customers who've spent money on and used them. All the recommended items on this list were rated at least 4.4 out of 5, with at least 88% of customers recommending the product. These overall user scores were averaged from at least 150 customer reviews, if not many hundreds more. The one exception to this is the 56-inch Professional Overhead Cab, whose high customer score is based on just 23 reviews. This makes the feedback a little less reliable than that of the other items, as the higher the number of customers weighing in on a product, the less chance there is of any outlier reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) skewing the overall score.
In addition to customer feedback, the actual utility of each recommended Icon product was taken into consideration when assembling this list. If you work with tools even on a casual basis, then chances are some, most, or all these accessories and pieces of equipment will be useful to you.