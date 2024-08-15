US General Vs. Icon: Which Harbor Freight Tool Box Brand Is Best? Here's What Owners Say

There are several Reddit threads comparing Icon to U.S. General tool boxes. For the most part, owners have come to the same conclusion: Icon is way overpriced, and U.S. General offers a better value for a quality toolbox. In one thread in the r/harborfreight subreddit, one user states that they couldn't justify the cost of the Icon and preferred instead to save money on the U.S. General and spend the money that was saved on quality tools. In the same thread, another user supported the cheaper brand, stating it's lasted through years of professional use.

Even owners backing Icon point out the brand's biggest flaw — One Redditor in another r/harborfreight subreddit thread purchased a 72-inch Icon over its competitor but admitted that the unit is overkill for his needs. Icon's cost tends to be questioned, as seen in a ranting post on the Garage Journal General Tool Discussion forum. A confused user questioned Icon's pricing structure, stating the difference between U.S. General and the higher-cost brand didn't make sense. Ultimately, the user states that while Icon is of a higher quality, it's not that much better to warrant a price increase of up to three times U.S. General's pricing.

Among owners, the belief seems to be generally the same. While Icon is a fantastic brand of tool boxes, it's pricing is too high and its quality isn't that much better than U.S. General's to warrant a purchase.

