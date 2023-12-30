Is Harbor Freight Winch Brand Badland Any Good?

If you like to go off-roading, chances are you've gotten yourself stuck in the mud or sand at some point. When this happens, you have a few options: you can rely on another vehicle to pull you out, you can use a shovel and traction boards to get yourself unstuck, or if there's something sturdy nearby to anchor to, you can winch yourself out.

We've already highlighted some of the most highly-rated winches currently on the market, but they can be awfully pricey. For example, the Warn 9.5XP-S has a price tag of more than $2,000. Harbor Freight has been a source for discount tools and automotive supplies since 1977, and since 2017 has sold an array of ATV, truck, and marine winches under the Badland brand with capacities ranging up to 12,000 pounds.

The closest Badland model to the Warn 9.5XP-S is the ZXR 9,500-pound winch. This winch has the same capacity but comes with a steel rope instead of a synthetic rope and retails for just $339.99 at Harbor Freight's website. With such a price difference between the two products, you might be wondering who makes Badland winches and if they are durable enough to count on to get you out of trouble when you're on the trail.