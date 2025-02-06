5 Useful Harbor Freight Badland Accessories To Keep With Your Winch

Typically, when you want to use a winch, you have to stand by the winch itself and manually flip a switch or lever. That's not a huge problem if you're lugging something simple, but if you're working with larger, more stubborn loads, it can become difficult to manage all of that by yourself. Unless you have a friend to manage one end of the line for you, you're going to be doing a lot of running back and forth. Instead of that, get something to handle the switch-flipping for you. Specifically, get the Badland Wireless Winch Remote Control, available at Harbor Freight for $39.99.

This two-part package includes a simple two-button remote control and a mounting receiver. The receiver (which is weather-resistant, by the way) plugs directly into the winch mechanism, mounting on with a couple of simple plates. Once the receiver is plugged in, just press the button on the remote, and it springs into action. The remote can trigger both power-in and power-out with clearly-labelled buttons so you always know which way things are going. The remote and receiver have a max range of 50 feet, so you can get a good distance away before using it.

This remote setup has a user rating of 4.4 out of five stars, with users loving how easy it is to install on their vehicles and mechanisms of choice. It works great for trucks and trailers, though one user also used it as part of the telescoping mechanism on their homemade ham radio tower.

