13 Bauer Tools You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Users)
The Bauer brand is a cost saving solution from Harbor Freight that shoppers have known and loved for quite some time. It offers solid midrange options that serve well for DIY and even jobsite needs. Harbor Freight's Hercules lineup features more power and functionality on the whole, but Bauer remains a tool brand with highly rated options to help get the job done without blowing your budget. The deep red power tools come in all kinds of formats, and there are more than 65 power tools in the 20V catalog. Some are highly acclaimed pieces of equipment, but not all of them can live up to that lofty standard.
A few Bauer tools simply miss the mark. Whether it's a lack of functional power or a feature that doesn't perform as it should, these 13 tools from the Bauer range are probably best skipped. Each one suffers from one or more setbacks in its design or performance. That's not to say the tools are complete junk. But if you have options available, user reviews suggest steering clear of these tools.
15 Amp Variable Speed Drywall Screwdriver with Adjustable Nosepiece
The 15 Amp Variable Speed Drywall Screwdriver with Adjustable Nosepiece is a corded screwdriving solution with lots of promise. The tool features a die cast gear housing and a magnetic hex bit holder that makes driving screws with one hand a possibility. It also features an adjustable nosepiece that allows you to dial in exacting depth specifications to sink fasteners into material of all varieties. It has a maximum speed of 4,000 RPM, weighs around 4 pounds, and its power cord is 9 feet long — plenty of length for driving tasks across a wall, decking area, or elsewhere. The trigger features a locked-on button on the side and the nosepiece is easy to adjust. Harbor Freight even lists it for $50. All in, it seems like an inexpensive user-friendly tool with lots to like.
However, buyers give it just a 3.9 star average rating with 169 reviews weighing in on the product. Their gripes with the screwdriver start with the nosepiece. In practice, it's apparently not easy to adjust, and the solution frequently breaks, according to reviewers. The tool also appears to fail in its task of driving screws all the way into material, regardless of how you adjust the depth setting.
3.5 Amp, ⅜-Inch Variable Speed Close Quarters Drill
The 3.5 Amp, ⅜-Inch Variable Speed Close Quarters Drill is a compact drilling tool that's a lot like a right angle drill, though it features a different offset profile. The tool weighs 3.8 pounds and can produce a max speed of 1,300 RPM. It features a ⅜-inch keyed chuck that breaks the mold a bit on modern drilling solutions of this size. Even so, those familiar with keyed bit holding components won't be put off by the element, especially considering that keyed chucks allow for exceptional bit retention when it matters most. The tool features a large paddle trigger and the unique shape helps support drilling and fastening tasks that involve tight angles, particularly in tackling needs between studs.
Buyers give it a 4.3 star average rating across 189 total reviews. That's not a particularly strong indictment of the tool, but it does land it down toward the bottom of the Bauer catalog in terms of user satisfaction. More importantly, many reviewers complain about a lack of power. With corded tools, there's generally an expectation for a consistent and strong output. In practice this tool lacks the bite necessary to quickly and effectively drill through studs and joists. Some users also note that it is surprisingly heavy given its size.
30-Foot by 1-Inch Self-Locking Tape Measure
The 30-Foot by 1-Inch Self-Locking Tape Measure features all the hallmarks of a good quality tape measure. It's built with a durable steel blade and is marked in 1/16-inch increments with a nylon bonding to support good longevity. The case features a thermoplastic rubber overmold to help it sustain impacts better when dropped, a phenomenon that will happen to your tape measure on countless occasions. It also supports a good grip that will make the tool comfortable to use in any measurement setting you might require. The outer component is rounded out with a spring steel belt clip to make strapping the tape measure to your pants or tool belt simple and effective.
Users don't knock many of these elements of the tool. However they give it a 4.1 star average rating across 493 reviews specifically because of the self-locking feature that it pegs as the star of the show. Harbor Freight notes that the tape measure instantly locks in place when extended. However, reviewers consistently note that after just a few uses the auto-lock function breaks and the tool's primary selling point becomes non-existent.
20/120V Lithium-Ion Dual-Power Cordless Transfer Pump
Bauer's 20/120V Lithium-Ion Dual-Power Cordless Transfer Pump is a compact solution that might fit nicely in an emergency preparedness kit for your home. It's also a potentially useful addition for those who enjoy water features in their landscaping or have creative fish tank designs in the house. The tool can operate on either corded power or Bauer's 20V battery system. It features a max flow rate of 325 gallons per hour for a quick transfer of significant volumes. It offers up to 6 feet of suction lift and can handle over 140 gallons on a single battery charge to support on-the-go liquid moving requirements when outlet power is unavailable.
The tool has garnered a 4.3 star average rating from 490 reviewers, and those who enjoy the product note that it's useful in handling RV maintenance and emergency repairs. This is another tool that is found lower down the list when compared with the typical Bauer equipment, however. Unfortunately, a notable volume of buyers have given it a 1 or 2 star rating, noting that the pump just stopped working for them. The last thing you want when handling emergency repairs is a pumping tool that suddenly won't work, so opting for a Hercules model or a different brand outside of the Harbor Freight universe of tool brands may be your best bet.
15 Amp, 14-Inch Concrete Pull Saw
The 15 Amp, 14-Inch Concrete Pull Saw from Bauer is an attractive option for homeowners working on DIY upgrades involving concrete and blockwork. The tool is a corded saw and comes in at a price tag notably lower than many other consaws you'll encounter. This makes it a budget friendly option that may just get the job done without the extreme expense that is typically found with these products. Because it runs on corded electric power, this saw also does away with the gas emissions that are frequently an integrated component of the concrete cutting experience. This means you can use it inside without issue or the need to introduce additional respiratory safety considerations or gear (beyond the obvious debris and dust protection).
The tool can handle a maximum cutting depth of 4-9/16 inches and features variable depth control and a water adapter to deliver lengthy, precise cuts. The soft start motor prevents the tool from jumping when you engage the blade, too. However, even with plenty of features to like, many users are unhappy with their purchase. A 4.2 star average rating across 221 reviews puts this tool down near the bottom of Bauer's tool list in terms of user satisfaction. Buyers note that the tool doesn't produce enough power to successfully handle dense concrete cutting tasks, making it unable to perform its singular function consistently.
0.6 Amp Variable Speed Precision Crafting Rotary Tool Kit
Bauer's 0.6 Amp Variable Speed Precision Crafting Rotary Tool Kit is a small scale option featuring a corded power source and a variable speed dial that can crank the tool up to a maximum of 20,000 RPM. The rotary tool is powered by a quiet motor that seeks to provide solid performance without noisy distractions. It offers an ergonomic build for a comfortable grip and is very light, weighing less than half a pound. The 6-foot cord gives you ample reach across various usage requirements and the tool comes with lots accessory solutions in a 36-piece kit to get you working right away.
Users give this tool a 3.8 star rating across 66 reviews, however. The tool features a low-powered motor to support small scale, precision tasks. For this limitation you'll get the piece of equipment for $40, or $30 if you're an Inside Track Club member. This minuscule price tag should be your first clue regarding the tool's power. Even so, many buyers note that it produces far less power than expected. Therefore, if you're considering a rotary tool for anything beyond small hobby requirements this may not be the solution for you.
5.5 Amp Cut-Out Tool
The 5.5 Amp Cut-Out Tool promises quick, clean slices through face material like plywood, drywall, and even cement board or laminate flooring. The tool operates with a spiral cutting bit, similar to a router. However, this is a renovation tool rather than a fine woodworking implement. The tool is underpinned by a 5.5 amp motor that allows it to cut wood up to 1 inch deep while including a variable depth adjustment. It allows you to make detailed plunge cuts in material exactly where you need a hole, and the tool generates high rotational speed, maxing out at 30,000 RPM. The tool features a lock-on switch that enables multiple cuts without having to fight with the equipment between tasks.
The cut-out tool weighs just 3 pounds and features an 8-foot power cord for easy mobility and extended use across numerous locations in a room you're renovating without having to unplug or drag an extension cord. Buyers give this a 4.2 star average rating. There's a lot to like about the tool, starting with its Inside Track Club price of just $25. Many customers note that it's a tool with good value, and 86% recommend it to others. However, across 200 reviews it has received a notable amount of 1 star ratings citing extreme noise output and a general lack of power as key sticking points. Many reviewers also note that it's difficult to turn the tool on.
100-Foot Self-Leveling 3-Dot Laser Level
This tool gets a lot of hate from buyers. 118 reviewers have given a 3.9 star average rating, with plenty of poor reviews dragging its average score down. The 100-Foot Self-Leveling 3-Dot Laser Level features a built in pendulum lock that allows for self-adjustment and simple setup. It also features switchable modes that project dots in horizontal or vertical layouts. The output is visible for up to 100 feet and features an accuracy within 3/16 of an inch at 33 feet (translating to about ½-inch at the full 100-foot range). The trouble for this tool comes in the form of its laser output. Many laser levels are built with the same basic framework in their construction, and this tool weighs half a pound while featuring a magnetic mounting bracket and the batteries you'll need to get started.
Where this tool falls flat is in the dots it produces. Instead of beaming a line out onto your target area it generates dots. The tool fires a single dot out in your projected direction, allowing you to precisely mark a position on a wall, but it does not operate as a laser level. Without any semblance of a line being projected from the tool, the leveling element it purports to create is unusable. A single dot does not a level make.
5 Amp, 9-Inch Variable Speed Drywall Sander
The Bauer 5 Amp, 9-Inch Variable Speed Drywall Sander features a notably large sanding head. It offers a telescoping handle and pivoting action to make sanding in difficult to reach areas easier. The shaft extends up to five feet, allowing users to reach ceilings and the tops of walls without having to climb onto a ladder or work platform. It also introduces a 360-degree light ring around the sanding disk to help users perfect the finish they're looking for on a surface. It features a 15-foot flexible vacuum hose that allows you to operate the tool with a shopvac and the nylon brush ring encircling the disc comes into the picture to help limit flying debris. The tool delivers up to 1,500 RPM with the variable speed control function.
640 reviewers have given it a 4.2 star average rating. Many users give it high praise, however a notable amount of low ratings also populate the tool's product page. Users routinely note that it stops working and overheats quickly. I don't have experience with this particular unit, but in using my own drywall sander I've found that pressing too hard against the wall produces this effect. The same may be true for these reviewers or the tool might feature a motor that's not suited to the job at hand. A point of criticism that is completely clear, however, is that many buyers also note that it's too heavy to use effectively on ceilings.
20V Brushless 3x8-Inch Belt Sander
The 20V Brushless 3x8-Inch Belt Sander features a large sanding face and a powerful motor that can deliver sanding speeds up to 825 surface feet per minute. The tool features a five-position pommel handle that can be adjusted to support your comfort and functional gripping needs. It introduces a non-slip grip for constant control over the tool. It also offers a belt tracking adjustment function that doesn't require additional tools. It operates with a lock-on switch and a front mounted motor to make handling the tool easier. The sander also includes a built-in dust port and a dust bag.
70 reviewers give it a 4.2 star average rating and just 81% of buyers would recommend the item to others. Its size and weight are some features that customers like, and the power output is another common point of praise. However, numerous reviews note that the belt adjustment function doesn't work properly and reviewers don't seem to be able to fix this problem. The result is a tool that can shift its sanding belt uncontrollably, limiting its precision substantially.
20V Portable Power Cleaner
Bauer's 20V Portable Power Cleaner is a lightweight power sprayer that can be used without an outlet or water spigot. It comes with a 20-foot siphon hose and a garden hose adapter as well as a 2-liter bottle adapter. The tool can draw from any freshwater source available, including a makeshift reservoir from a 2-liter bottle. The tool delivers 320 PSI spraying pressure and features a 5-in-1 spray nozzle. The tool's portability is a prime selling point, and users can get cleaning power out of the tool while virtually anywhere. This makes it a solid option for RV owners and others who might be frequent visitors to remote locations.
The tool doesn't receive rave reviews, on the whole, however. 216 buyers have given it a 4.1 star average rating and note that the cleaner's water pressure isn't strong enough to support most spraying tasks. As a result, the tool won't cut it for many users' requirements and doesn't deliver on its primary use case.
20V Cordless Heat Gun
The 20V Cordless Heat Gun from Bauer offers temperatures of up to 895 degrees Fahrenheit and an automatic cool-down function that requires just 6 seconds to complete. The tool is mobile and lightweight, allowing for a piece of equipment aimed at on-the-go decal removal, wire wrap shrinking, and other tasks. The cordless nature gives users significantly more range than a standard corded model.
However, even at $40 many buyers have come to regret their selection. The heat gun has received a 4.1 star average rating across 328 reviews, with numerous 1-star ratings piling up. A common complaint focuses on struggles with heating up to the required temperature. It also has difficulty maintaining its operational state, leading to short spurts of functionality. The mobility offered makes it a useful asset for quickly heating outdoor elements, but anything beyond basic use appears to be out of its wheelhouse.
20V 3-Inch Cut-Off Tool
Bauer's 20V 3-Inch Cut-Off Tool has been reviewed by buyers 251 times with a 4.1 star average rating to show for its value. The solution offers a 19,000 RPM maximum blade speed and is capable of shearing through metal stock, PVC, and tile. It features a small cutting disc that can be effectively leveraged in tight areas. The scaled down cutting element also helps support increased control over the tool as you work your way through a cut.
However, the solution can only achieve a 0.6-inch cut depth when delivering straight and plunge cuts. This may not be enough for some applications (although it's likely ideal for tile installation tasks). The ergonomic rubber overmold makes the solution more comfortable and easier to grip firmly across lengthy bouts of use, too. Users note that the tool doesn't produce enough power for anything beyond slight cutting tasks, though, making it potentially one to skip if you need to slice thicker or denser stock than basic materials.
How we chose these tools
All of these products are at the bottom end of review scores in Bauer's tool catalog. While their average scores may seem decent, they each have received numerous 1 star ratings for various reasons. All of them have also been reviewed by at least 50 buyers, flattening out any inconsistencies that might arise due to a few negative reviews from a small sample size.