13 Bauer Tools You Should Steer Clear Of (According To Users)

The Bauer brand is a cost saving solution from Harbor Freight that shoppers have known and loved for quite some time. It offers solid midrange options that serve well for DIY and even jobsite needs. Harbor Freight's Hercules lineup features more power and functionality on the whole, but Bauer remains a tool brand with highly rated options to help get the job done without blowing your budget. The deep red power tools come in all kinds of formats, and there are more than 65 power tools in the 20V catalog. Some are highly acclaimed pieces of equipment, but not all of them can live up to that lofty standard.

A few Bauer tools simply miss the mark. Whether it's a lack of functional power or a feature that doesn't perform as it should, these 13 tools from the Bauer range are probably best skipped. Each one suffers from one or more setbacks in its design or performance. That's not to say the tools are complete junk. But if you have options available, user reviews suggest steering clear of these tools.