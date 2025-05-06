10 Earthquake Emergency Supplies That You Can Buy At Harbor Freight

Earthquakes don't take time out to warn us of their impending arrival. When they hit, they can knock out power, break infrastructure, and cut you off for days. Having a basic emergency supply kit isn't optional. It's necessary. You should have enough supplies to last at least 72 hours, and no, this doesn't only apply to Californians. Many people in the U.S. assume earthquakes are only a West Coast problem, but that's not necessarily true.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) states that earthquakes have also occurred in Oklahoma, Nevada, Missouri, Wyoming, and South Carolina, and Alaska actually records considerably more than any other U.S. state. The truth is, quakes can strike almost anywhere. And when they do, you can't count on power, water, or immediate help being readily available. That's why agencies like the USGS recommend having at least three days' worth of supplies at the ready.

Some of those supplies need to come from medical or specialty stores. But when it comes to tools and practical gear, Harbor Freight is worth a look. It's not high-end by any means, but the prices are low, and the equipment holds up well when it counts. This brand doesn't offer gimmicks or just-in-case novelties. It sells the kinds of things that may actually prove useful when systems fail and you're left on your own. Here are some practical Harbor Freight items you can confidently add to any earthquake emergency kit today.

