10 Earthquake Emergency Supplies That You Can Buy At Harbor Freight
Earthquakes don't take time out to warn us of their impending arrival. When they hit, they can knock out power, break infrastructure, and cut you off for days. Having a basic emergency supply kit isn't optional. It's necessary. You should have enough supplies to last at least 72 hours, and no, this doesn't only apply to Californians. Many people in the U.S. assume earthquakes are only a West Coast problem, but that's not necessarily true.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) states that earthquakes have also occurred in Oklahoma, Nevada, Missouri, Wyoming, and South Carolina, and Alaska actually records considerably more than any other U.S. state. The truth is, quakes can strike almost anywhere. And when they do, you can't count on power, water, or immediate help being readily available. That's why agencies like the USGS recommend having at least three days' worth of supplies at the ready.
Some of those supplies need to come from medical or specialty stores. But when it comes to tools and practical gear, Harbor Freight is worth a look. It's not high-end by any means, but the prices are low, and the equipment holds up well when it counts. This brand doesn't offer gimmicks or just-in-case novelties. It sells the kinds of things that may actually prove useful when systems fail and you're left on your own. Here are some practical Harbor Freight items you can confidently add to any earthquake emergency kit today.
The Pittsburgh Fluid Siphon Pump
When disaster strikes and you need to transfer fuel to generators or water from large containers without power, the Pittsburgh Fluid Siphon Pump from Harbor Freight offers an affordable and simple solution. It's a manual pump with a two-inch squeeze bulb connected to dual 32-inch vinyl hoses. The design is basic, but that's exactly the point. It weighs just over half a pound and is smaller than a loaf of bread, while it costs less than a bad decision at a vending machine. It also doesn't need power or batteries. One verified buyer praised the pump's performance in extreme conditions by saying on the Harbor Freight website, "I drained a gallon of gas from a snowblower in sub-20-degree temperatures, and the process took about 60 seconds."
You can pair the pump with a Midwest Can 5-Gallon Jerry Gas Can. It's made from rugged steel and sports a proprietary FlameShield Safety System and Quick-Flow Spout to store and pour fuel safely. Being able to siphon and store gas safely might just be what keeps your generator running after an earthquake, and it may even get you out when the roads are open but the gas stations are closed.
The Viking 1000 Peak Amp Lithium-Ion Jump Starter and Power Bank
After a quake, a working vehicle can be more than just transport. It can be your heat source, your phone charger, or even your shelter. Viking is one of two brands that make jump starters for Harbor Freight, and the Viking 1000 Peak Amp Lithium-Ion Jump Starter and Power Bank earns its place when your car won't start or your generator battery is dead. It can hold power for over six months and takes up about as much space as a pair of work gloves. More importantly, it can deliver up to 30 jump starts per charge. In a review posted the Harbor Freight store page one customer even claimed it jumped a 75 hp tractor "probably 8 times in one day on a single charge and still had 50%!"
This is the kind of tool that can keep you from getting stranded, and its USB ports give you a way to charge phones, radios, battery-powered lights, and other essentials when the power is out. Additionally, the built-in LED spotlight includes SOS and strobe modes for signaling distress or drawing attention when you need help and the cell service is down.
The Braun 1250-Lumen Rechargeable Battery Bank Work Light
The Braun 1,250 Lumen LED Rechargeable Battery Bank Work Light is exactly the kind of thing you want on hand when the power goes out. It's compact, runs for up to 5.5 hours on a full charge, and puts out enough light to effectively search a damaged room, navigate debris, or check on pipes and wiring. The 1,250-lumen COB LED features daylight color temperature for a clear, neutral beam instead of a harsh blue glow. In fact, the light is so good that SlashGear previously included it in a list of Harbor Freight lighting solutions to brighten up work areas.
It has an adjustable kickstand that lets you angle or prop it up, and it's powered by a 4,400 mAh lithium-ion battery. There's also a 2A USB port that allows you to charge a phone, radio, or any other essential gadget when the grid is down. At just under a pound, it's also lightweight, and it folds down flat for easy storage. Furthermore, its affordable nature makes it ideal not just for using during emergencies but also as a tool that'll keep your next DIY project cheap. One customer on the Harbor Freight website took the time to write this review: "I got this as an emergency light and phone charger for power loss. It's small but puts out a lot of light, and the battery can aid in charging my phone better than a battery bank I purchased."
The Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool
In the aftermath of an earthquake, you're potentially looking at a long list of damages. Rather than having to lug a heavy toolbox from room to room, the Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool from Harbor Freight will give you the basics you need. It's compact, made entirely of stainless steel, and loaded with plenty of tools. It's also affordable enough to justify keeping one in your emergency kit, glovebox, or anywhere else where you might find yourself stuck when things start falling apart around you.
This particular multi-tool got an endorsement from Wirecutter, which stated that it holds up surprisingly well, even next to a $120 Leatherman. There's a knife, saw, can opener, wire cutter, wire stripper, three types of files, and even a built-in ruler — and that's only some of it. You also get a screwdriver, bit driver, and a window breaker. In Slashgear's guide to the tool, our own Samantha Catalano highlighted the fact that it had both pliers and scissors, something other budget models rarely offer. All tools lock in place securely, too, which is again something other affordable multi-tools can't say, and everything is packed into a frame that's just over four inches tall and two-thirds of a pound in weight.
The Be Smart Get Prepared 10-Person First Aid Kit
You don't want to find yourself digging through drawers and cupboards for loose bandages when someone is hurt, especially if you have a ton of other issues to deal with after an earthquake. The Be Smart Get Prepared 10-Person First Aid Kit includes alcohol pads, antibiotic ointments, burn creams, a trauma pad, gloves, paper tape, sheer bandages, and wound gel to help reduce infection. The kit also includes a first aid guide and enough supplies to deal with everything from a banged-up knee to a second-degree burn. It won't replace a trauma bag or professional care, but it's exactly what you need on hand for the small stuff.
SlashGear included it in a list of Harbor Freight finds you'll want for hurricane season, but it is, of course, ideal for any type of disaster. The case is compact, airtight, and organized. "I bought two of these, one for my car and one for my house. It's got everything you would need... for small issues around the house, this is perfect," reads one customer review. At 15 bucks, it's well worth having a couple within reach.
Extreme-Duty Weather-Resistant Tarps
Post-quake problems like a cracked roof or shattered window soon turn into even bigger problems when the elements join in. While Harbor Freight has an abundance of heavy-duty tarps in different colors and sizes, one such as this 12-foot x 20-foot Extreme-Duty Weather-Resistant Tarp is big enough to cover part of a damaged roof or provide emergency shelter for a small family. It's also light enough to manage solo and ideally balances size, weight, and durability.
The silver and black colors aren't just for show, either. This reversible design adds versatility, with the silver side able to reflect sunlight and keep covered areas cooler, while the black side absorbs heat and blocks light, offering more privacy or warmth when needed. The reinforced corners help it to hold fast when the wind picks up, and the rust-resistant grommets finish off its weather-tough features.
It doesn't matter if you're blocking out water, wind, sun, or all three; this tarp is ideal for giving you a quick barrier to protect family members, tools, furniture, or whatever else needs safeguarding. One customer review praised its durability in a week of heavy rain — "Not a single drop of water in our garage," they wrote.
However, contractor-grade trash bags have their place as post-quake protectors, too. The HFT 42-Gallon Contractor Grade Trash Bags are not just for cleanup; they're rugged enough to line a broken window, stuff into drafty gaps, or even act as a crude moisture barrier under bedding or clothing. When things start falling apart, it's practical ideas like these that hold everything together.
The Gerson P95 Maintenance-Free Dual Cartridge Respirator
After an earthquake, the air can be thick with fine dust and insulation fibers from collapsed drywall or ceilings. Mold spores from burst pipes and fumes from broken containers or fuel leaks also present respiratory problems. A proper mask can make a difference, and Harbor Freight has the Gerson P95 Maintenance-Free Dual Cartridge Respirator. By filtering out 95% of particulates, handling oil-based aerosols, and offering organic vapor protection, it does more than most other disposable masks.
It comes sealed and ready to use; you don't need to mess around attaching filters or assembling pieces. It's also pretty comfortable to wear, which matters when you could potentially have it on for hours. The soft, flexible facepiece forms a better seal than rigid plastic masks, and it comes in two sizes — medium and large. One Harbor Freight customer confirmed this their review, writing, "The very flexible nose and mouth cup fits snugly and seals well. I would recommend this product over more expensive respirators that I have purchased."
It's not supposed to last forever, however. Once clogged, the mask is done, and under earthquake-damage conditions, this will probably mean throwing it away after a single use. There is no difference in price whichever size you buy, and at under $20, it delivers solid protection at a price low enough to justify keeping a spare. However, if you do want a reusable option, Harbor Freight also carries the Gerson Paint & Body Respirator Kit, which includes replaceable OV/P95 and P100 filters and a silicone facepiece designed for comfort with extended use.
Braun LED Headlamps
When an earthquake hits, there's a significant chance of a blackout. However, you'll still need to check for damage, clear debris, and navigate your home while trying not to trip over what used to be the living room furniture. A headlamp will keep your hands free and give you focused light where you need it.
Harbor Freight has a few useful headlamps available at terrific prices. The Braun 700-Lumen Adjustable Rechargeable LED Headlamp is compact, lightweight, and versatile and offers three light modes: high, low, and strobe. It also has a twist-to-zoom lens that lets you switch between a wide beam and a focused spotlight, and runtime is as good as 15.5 hours before needing a recharge. This one is rated at IPX4, which means it will survive rain, leaks, and splashes, but it isn't protected against dust. This is okay for light indoor work, but it's not ideal for heavy cleanups.
If you're going into a dust-heavy environment, like one with collapsed structures or insulation-filled air caused by earthquake damage, you might be better off with better dust protection. The Braun 1400-Lumen Hands-Free Rechargeable Headlamp has an IP54 rating. It offers the same splash protection but also throws in dust resistance. It won't completely stop fine particles from getting in, but this shouldn't interfere with the headlamp's performance. Additionally, the superior brightness makes it a better choice in the black of night when out checking on neighbors, spotting hazards, or searching for runaway pets.
Pittsburgh wrenches
One of the most important tasks you need to do after an earthquake is shut off your gas and water lines if either is leaking. An adjustable wrench is ideal for flat, square gas shutoff valves, and a pipe wrench will give you a better grip when tackling round or stuck plumbing. Neither should be missing from your emergency supplies.
The Pittsburgh 12-inch Steel Adjustable Wrench is tough, simple, and effective. It has a strong I-beam body, four-sided jaws for a better fit, and a 1.43-inch jaw opening perfect for most residential shutoff valves. It's consistently praised among customer reviews on the Harbor Freight website for its solid feel, ease of use, and low price. For a pipe wrench, the Pittsburgh 18-inch Steel Pipe Wrench gives the bite you need for rounded, rusted, or high-torque fittings. SlashGear included it in our list of Harbor Freight tools to help you with DIY plumbing, noting that it strikes a perfect balance between heavy-duty grip and manageable size. The jaws are heat-treated, the teeth grab hard, and at under 5 pounds, it's easy to handle when you need serious grip in a hurry.
And that grip will always be better with a pair of good work gloves. The Hardy Pigskin Leather Work Gloves are abrasion and puncture-resistant, perfect for getting to work with tools during a post-quake cleanup. Pigskin gloves are also moisture-resistant and more flexible than many other leather types. They're available in medium, large, and extra-large, and at just $6, they're an absolute steal.
The First Alert 2.5-pound Garage/Workshop Fire Extinguisher
Emergency services can be overwhelmed during natural disasters like earthquakes. It's vital you have the means to take care of your own emergencies, and a fire extinguisher is a no-brainer and should be standard in homes everywhere. This is true even if you don't live in an area prone to natural disasters.
As the name suggests, the First Alert 2.5-pound Garage/Workshop Fire Extinguisher is designed for use in a garage or workshop. It's a B:C-rated unit, which is the correct type for spaces where flammable liquids or electrical equipment present the greatest fire risk, according to the National Fire Protection Association. For household areas, like living rooms, bedrooms, and hallways, where paper, wood, or fabric may catch fire, an ABC-rated extinguisher (which Harbor Freight does not sell) is the appropriate choice. Class K extinguishers (or class F, depending on your geographic location) are required in kitchens to deal with oil and grease fires safely.
This fire extinguisher includes a wall hanger for easy access and comes pre-filled. The cylinder is made from powder-coated aluminum to resist corrosion, and the handle is impact-resistant. Combined with its quick-pull safety pin, it's reliable and easy to operate and won't let you down when disaster strikes, even when you are under pressure. Its ease of use is underscored by its sub-5-pound weight, and design that's small enough to store in a cabinet or mount near a door. This is a non-rechargeable fire extinguisher, which basically means it's disposable, and it should be replaced after 10 years regardless. The color-coded metal gauge indicates exactly when the extinguisher is no longer effective.
Methodology
We consulted the USGS website to confirm the exact government recommendation for earthquake emergency supplies. We also considered other government sources, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Carson City emergency planners, on top of other authoritative sources like the Earthquake Country Alliance (ECA). We then looked at the results and chose items that Harbor Freight actually sells, while completing the list with one choice of our own (the jerry can). We've also ensured that all items listed have received predominantly five-star reviews from customers.