15 Harbor Freight Finds You'll Want For Hurricane Season
Hurricane season affects more than just coastal populations. Even if you're hours inland from an impending hurricane, the storm is likely to bring far-reaching high winds, heavy rains, and plenty of panic. It's always better to be prepared for disaster, and you can stock up on all the essentials at Harbor Freight.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shares that hurricane season for the Atlantic spans from June 1 to November 30 each year. Put another way, that's six months out of the year that you need to be prepared for heavy-duty storms. Each year, we see an average of 10 named storms (including tropical storms and hurricanes) that form over the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. Of these 10 storms, about six will become hurricanes.
Harbor Freight is well known for its budget-friendly tools and accessories, including basic items for hurricane season. Here are the most essential items you should have in your hurricane readiness kit to help you plan ahead.
Braun 2000 Lumen Rechargeable Waterproof LED Lantern and Battery Bank
The Braun 2000 Lumen Rechargeable Waterproof LED Lantern and Battery Bank offers a powerful portable light source in case of a power outage. First and foremost, its 2,000-lumen output is nearly three times brighter than a standard 60-watt bulb. This gives you enough light to read, cook, play games, or find your way through a dark house. It's also waterproof and makes for a handy helper in case you need to venture out in the rain to tarp a roof or inspect property damage during the rain.
This lantern is battery-operated and doubles as a charging station. Even if you have plenty of candles and flashlights on hand, you can use this lantern to keep your devices charged until power is restored. The key is making sure the lantern is charged and ready for an outage before it happens.
Harbor Freight carries the Braun rechargeable lantern for about $48. However, the store also has cheaper options if you don't need this lantern's charging capabilities. For example, Braun's 1,700 lumen flashlight, also a great tool for your next project, is about half the price of the lantern.
Western Safety Emergency Rain Slicker
No hurricane emergency kit is complete without protective clothing and gear. The most basic item in this category is a rain slicker. Harbor Freight's emergency rain slicker by Western Safety is similar to a poncho and comes in a bright yellow to help you stand out in cloudy conditions. It includes a drawstring hood, so you won't have to worry about leaks.
The arm holes are wide enough to allow you to move while you work or inspect your home. The thin material gives you enough coverage to keep you dry without weighing you down. Since it's so thin, you can easily stuff it into your hurricane emergency kit, car glove box, or a take-along bag. It's also lightweight and compact, saving you space in your preparedness kit. At $3.99, this rain slicker is a steal.
If you're looking for more protection against the elements, Harbor Freight also carries rain suits by Western Safety. These rain suits include overall-style pants with pockets and adjustable snaps, a rain jacket, and a removable hood.
Be Smart Get Prepared 10-person First Aid Kit
First aid kits are one of the few items you buy, hoping you'll never need them. However, when an emergency arises and you can't get medical attention right away, you'll be glad to have a first aid kit within arm's reach.
Harbor Freight sells a 10-person first aid kit complete with wound gel, alcohol pads, a trauma pad, burn creams, antibiotic ointments, gloves, paper tape, and a variety of bandages in different sizes, among other items. The kit comes in a compact, hard-shell, airtight case. Inside you'll find multiple compartments to keep its contents organized and make it easy to find what you're looking for. There's also a first aid guide where you can include emergency numbers like your primary physician, pharmacy, hospital, police department, fire department, and poison control.
This small, lightweight first aid kid is a good addition to your hurricane preparedness kit. While it's no substitute for professional medical attention, it can help to bridge the gap until help arrives.
Western Safety 300 Ft. Caution Barricade Tape
Hurricanes leave destruction all around them, even in areas that aren't in their direct path. From downed trees and power lines to flooded roads and strewn debris, safety hazards abound during and after a storm. You can make the area around you safer by using Western Safety's caution tape to block off access to or increase the visibility of these areas. It's one of many cheap Harbor Freight finds that gets the job done without spending a lot.
The bright yellow color of caution tape calls immediate attention to the eye. This can help others spot areas to avoid, which would otherwise put their safety at risk or increase the risk of damage to your property. People instantly recognize caution tape and know to approach it with care, or avoid it altogether.
Caution tape is a great option because it's waterproof, flexible, and doesn't sag or droop even when you stretch it over long distances. Use caution tape to mark off flooded spots in your yard or areas that need to be cleaned up, or block off places you don't want others to access.
Gordon 12-Piece Emergency Survival Kit
Even if you're not trying to survive in the wild, you'll find a lot of survivalist gear makes sense in a hurricane. The Gordon 12-Piece Emergency Survival Kit at Harbor Freight includes odds and ends that are cheaper to buy as a kit vs. individually. You never know what might come in handy in a time of need, and this kit includes the most basic items from a survival standpoint. It's geared towards the outdoor lifestyle, but its contents can help in a pinch if there's an absence of power.
When a hurricane impacts your area, you may be at risk of losing power and access to transportation and clean drinking water. Depending on the severity of the storm, you might be stranded for days. A lack of electricity creates challenges in preparing food, boiling water, and staying warm (or cool, if you live in a hot climate).
Inside this survival kit, you'll find an emergency blanket, an LED flashlight, and a stainless steel folding knife, helpful for cutting small sticks and kindling for a fire. There's also a fire starter and a small pocket bellow to spark a flame, among other helpful tools and gadgets.
Western Safety Collapsible Emergency Cone
For areas where caution tape won't work, Western Safery's collapsible emergency cone can help block off hazardous areas. Its bright orange color is easy to see in various conditions. It also includes reflective properties to improve visibility.
Like other road cones, this cone is made of all-weather polyester and nylon with a sturdy polypropylene base. The collapsible design expands to over 15 inches when fully engaged, making it easy to see from a car or while on foot. When you're not using it, it flattens for easy transport in your car or space-saving storage in your garage.
You can use these bright orange cones to mark off dangerous areas after a storm, or set them out in front of your home or vehicle and use them to guide you to emergency services. At a minimum, cones can warn other drivers or passersby to proceed with caution in your area.
HFT All Weather Tarp
Arguably, no equipment is more important during storm season than a tarp. At the mention of a storm, some people stock up on tarps like they're about to live off-grid. Hurricane-force winds can send trees tumbling and heavy debris flying, landing on your home, damaging your roof, and letting the floodwaters in. While tarps are a temporary solution, they can prevent more water from entering your home and damaging your belongings. This helps reduce cleanup efforts, minimizes replacement costs, and gives you back some peace of mind.
Harbor Freight has an all-weather tarp that's 19-by-29 feet for about $33. They also have an assortment of other sizes and qualities ranging from $2.99 to $169.99. Their lineup includes weather-resistant tarps, heavy-duty reflective tarps, and mesh tarps.
Keep in mind that it can be dangerous to tarp a roof in the midst of a hurricane. Even if you see the roof giving in, it's safer to wait until the storm passes before you attempt to tarp your home. In this case, you can use your tarps to cover your belongings inside the home to protect them from wind and rain. Once the storm passes, you can move the tarps outdoors and start making temporary repairs until a professional roofer arrives.
Haul-Master Bungee Cords
Bungee cords can help you tie down tarps, no matter where you're using them. No matter the size of tarp you're using, they usually include several grommeted holes along the edges where you can hook a bungee cord and anchor it in place.
That's not all they're good for. You can use bungee cords to secure other belongings in your home or yard. For example, use them to keep lids on garbage cans or tie your garbage cans to a fence. Stretch a few between two trees and use them as a line drying rack after the rain stops. They can hold a door closed, replace broken straps, or even be makeshift hands-free holders for tools, flashlights, and supplies.
Harbor Freight has a 12-pack of bungee cords in various lengths for $6.99. They also have other multipacks and single bungee cords in different sizes, depending on your needs and budget.
Thunderbolt Edge Alkaline Batteries
You can never have too many batteries. Take note of your most important battery-powered items, then stock up at Harbor Freight on Thunderbolt Edge alkaline batteries for less than the cost of other brands. Compared to names like Duracell, you can save as much as 50% or more on your battery purchases.
Thunderbolt Edge offers batteries in common sizes, such as AA, AAA, C, and D. The brand has a variety of quantities to choose from so you can choose your best value (and not get stuck with more than what you need). Customers claim they last as long as competitors' batteries but cost a lot less. The brand also offers other variations of its batteries at varying price points.
If you don't have certain items that run on battery power, now might be a good time to invest in them. Examples include portable fans, radios, flashlights, headlamps, cameras, walkie-talkies, smoke alarms, and portable power sources.
50 Lumen Swivel LED Twist Focus Headlamp
You can find a lot at Harbor Freight for under $25, and this headlamp is just one of many examples. A quintessential item in any hurricane preparedness kit, a headlamp gives you hands-free illumination so you can take action when it's needed most. For $2.49 at Harbor Freight, the 50 Lumen Swivel LED Twist Focus Headlamp is tough to pass up.
This hands-free headlamp puts light right where you need it. It includes an adjustable head strap with an added middle strap to keep the headlamp in place. You can adjust the position of the lens without moving the headband to direct light to specific locations. It's lightweight and water-resistant, which makes it a good option for working in all kinds of weather. Plus, it includes two AA batteries so you can use it fresh out of the package.
If you prefer something a little more heavy duty, Harbor Freight offers more options for headlamps and neck lights. A comparable option from Braun runs $12.99, with some headlamps reaching $34.99 or more.
11. Midwest Can 5 Gallon Gas Can
Hurricanes can cause disruptions to businesses, even shuttering their doors altogether for several days. Unfortunately, storms don't discriminate and often impact essential services like gas stations. Even a given storm hasn't directly impacted you, the gas stations around you might be forced to closed or become overwhelmed because of other closures.
It's always a good idea to have spare fuel on hand. Harbor Freight's five-gallon gas can from Midwest Can checks the box just as well as a more expensive fuel can. It's CARB-certified, and includes two handles for easier pouring and carrying. The self-sealing spout helps prevent leaks and spills (especially in your car as you transport it home).
Harbor Freight has a smaller version of the five-gallon gas can, as well as diesel gas cans in a different color. Fuel up to get enough for your vehicle and gas generator. You might have plenty of things to worry about, but transportation and power won't be among them.
Cover Pro Portable Shed
Portable sheds are more "nice to have" rather than necessities. However, if you find yourself in the path of a hurricane, you'll appreciate the portability and flexibility a portable yet sturdy structure offers.
Cover Pro's portable shed offers an elevated camping experience if you become displaced from your home. More durable than a pop-up tent, the portable shed includes a steel frame that's easy to assemble and a waterproof opaque cover that attaches to the frame to keep out the elements. It also comes with anchors to keep the shed in place. It's also available in larger sizes for bigger families or storage needs.
While not as ideal as a luxury hotel, a portable shed allows you to stay close to home while your home is being repaired. It's a decent makeshift space for living, working, storage, or using as a staging area for your tools and equipment. The front panel can roll up and down to give you as much privacy or fresh air as you prefer.
50-foot Paracord
The use cases for paracord rope (also known as parachute cord) are seemingly endless. At $2.99 for a 50-foot paracord at Harbor Freight, it's not hard to get your money's worth. Remember, anything can happen in hurricane conditions, from minor dents and dings to your car to major flooding in your home. Paracord can come to the rescue by helping you hang items, tie down tarps, hold doors shut, reinforce trees, or anchor items in place. Paracord has also been used as tourniquets when medical help isn't readily available.
Harbor Freight sells a variety of paracord in various lengths, diameters, and brands. This unique rope type is practical in uncertain situations. It's lightweight and can be cut to fit your specific needs. The braided design helps to minimize stretch and maintain its shape and durability. They resist water and weather and dry quickly, which helps prevent mildew and makes them last longer.
HFT 33-Gallon Black Trash Bags
You can buy black 33-gallon trash bags almost anywhere. However, Harbor Freight's discount pricing helps your hurricane readiness budget stretch further. A 50-pack of trash bags runs about $16 and will last a long time.
Cleaning up after a hurricane is just as important as preparing for one. You might have cleaned up the yard of toys and loose items, but trust the hurricane to blow in debris and objects from neighbors who weren't as diligent as you. You'll likely have a mess to contend with — from yard debris to trash to other people's treasures.
The HFT trash bags come in a standard size and are perforated for easy tear-off without ripping a hole in the bag. They're also puncture-resistant, which is ideal for different types of debris (and lots of it). You can also find other trash bag sizes and quantities under the HFT brand name at varying price points and quality, including contractor-grade and basic kitchen trash bags.
Harbor Freight 5-Gallon Bucket w/Lid
Last but not least, you'll need a safe place to store most of the items on this list. There's nothing more up to the task than Harbor Freight's basic five-gallon bucket (lid sold separately). The five-gallon bucket has become a mainstay in garages across the country, but they're particularly useful in a hurricane. They can help to catch roof leaks, store items you don't want to get wet, and assist you in your clean-up efforts. A bucket and lid combo will set you back about $7 total.
And depending on what all is in your hurricane readiness kit, a five-gallon bucket with a lid is a great place to store your items in a single place. They're roomy enough to house basic items like water bottles, rope, flashlights, batteries, trash bag rolls, bungee cords, collapsible cones, rain slickers, and first aid kits. You can seal the bucket with the matching lid and protect your disaster supplies from the wind and rain. Almost everything is in one place when you need it so you won't have to search high and low when time is of the essence.