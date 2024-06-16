15 Harbor Freight Finds You'll Want For Hurricane Season

Hurricane season affects more than just coastal populations. Even if you're hours inland from an impending hurricane, the storm is likely to bring far-reaching high winds, heavy rains, and plenty of panic. It's always better to be prepared for disaster, and you can stock up on all the essentials at Harbor Freight.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shares that hurricane season for the Atlantic spans from June 1 to November 30 each year. Put another way, that's six months out of the year that you need to be prepared for heavy-duty storms. Each year, we see an average of 10 named storms (including tropical storms and hurricanes) that form over the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. Of these 10 storms, about six will become hurricanes.

Harbor Freight is well known for its budget-friendly tools and accessories, including basic items for hurricane season. Here are the most essential items you should have in your hurricane readiness kit to help you plan ahead.