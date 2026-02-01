Snap-On Vs. Harbor Freight Icon Ratchet: How They Compare In Performance & Price
Harbor Freight makes plenty of tools that are perfect for working on a project car, but the retailer's Icon brand is an appealing option for professionals too. In 2025, Icon released its second generation of ratchets, with a range of sizes available. These latest ratchets have generated considerable hype for their reported quality and low price, but how do they stack up against ratchets from trusted industry stalwarts like Snap-On? Independent reviewers have put Icon and Snap-On's ratchets to the test in head-to-head comparisons, and the Icon ratchets deliver consistently impressive results.
A comparison by Torque Test Channel pitted a range of ratchets against each other, including Icon's G2 ratchets and equivalent tools from Snap-On. One test saw both tools being subjected to a dyno that calculated the force needed for the ratchet to snap. In that test, the 3/8-inch drive, 20-inch long Icon G2 ratchet performed better than its Snap-On equivalent, snapping at 310 ft-lbs of torque while the Snap-On gave up at 280 ft-lbs.
Another test measured the amount of swings it took to complete a 360-degree turn with the swing movement restricted. The test was designed to mirror the conditions that users might encounter when working in confined spaces, and both the Snap-On and Icon ratchets performed well here. Including both flex head and standard ratchets, the Snap-Ons took an average of 26.25 swings to complete a full rotation, while the Icon ratchets took 27 swings. In comparison, a cheaper GearWrench took 30 swings.
Real-world tests also saw the Icon perform well
Testing numbers in a lab is one thing, but putting the ratchets through real-world testing is also a key part of evaluating their overall performance. Luckily, other YouTubers already given the Icon G2 ratchets plenty of shop use and shared their thoughts. At Royalty Auto Service, every shop member exclusively used the Icon G2 ratchets for a month, with several techs noting that they made a deliberate effort to go as hard on them as possible.
The shop came away impressed with their performance overall, concluding that the G2 are "light years better" than the G1 ratchets. While they didn't directly compare the Icon ratchets' performance to Snap-On, one tech noted that they'd had issues with Snap-On ratchets in the past, and hadn't had any issues with the Icon ratchets.
There are several key differences between the G1 and G2 ratchets, with the newer line featuring fully sealed heads and a revised flex head mechanism with five points of contact, among other changes. Despite those improvements, not everyone is as convinced that the Icon ratchets feel as good to use as their Snap-On rivals. A test by Price Kustoms concluded that while Icon's flex ratchet was cheaper and felt better than a Cornwell flex ratchet they tested, they still felt the Snap-On was a step above both rival brands, calling their Snap-On ratchet the "Cadillac of ratchets."
Icon ratchets are far cheaper than Snap-On
Torque testing shows that Icon's G2 ratchets can deliver similar performance figures to Snap-On's ratchets, and real-world testers conclude that the Icon ratchets are impressively durable, even if opinions differ on how they feel in hand. However, the one area where the Icon and Snap-On ratchets differ hugely is their price. Opinions are varied on whether Snap-On tools are worth the money, but even for Snap-On fans, the price gulf between the two brands is hard to ignore.
While buyers could try to save money by finding used Snap-On tools on the secondary market, we'll focus here on the current retail prices listed by both brands. Snap-On offers a 1/4-inch drive flex head ratchet for $185, while Icon's equivalent G2 ratchet retails for $54.99. Meanwhile, a Snap-On 3/8-inch drive 17-1/2-inch ratchet costs $189, while Icon's 3/8-inch drive 20-inch ratchet is available for $59.99. Comparing other models returns the same result: without fail, Icon is consistently far cheaper than Snap-On.
While Snap-On fans could point to the brand's warranty package as a reason for purchase, Icon has that covered too. Every Icon G2 ratchet is available with a lifetime warranty that covers defects in the tool's material and workmanship. There's certainly a lot to like about the Icon G2 ratchets, and even buyers who weren't won over by the G1 line shouldn't overlook the latest releases.