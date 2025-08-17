5 More Harbor Freight Tools Perfect For Working On Your Project Car

Even if you buy a cool, cheap project car, if you're not careful you can still end up spending a fortune on the tools you'll need to work on it. Most novice wrenchers will already have the basics handy, but over the course of any project, you'll almost certainly need to add to your toolkit at some point. If you're strapped for cash, this can pose a problem, but there are several ways to keep your equipment costs down.

One of the easiest is simply to buy your tools somewhere cheap, like Harbor Freight. Despite its low prices, many of the store's tools will be more than up to the task for at-home car projects, making the retailer a great place to stock up on additional gear. We previously picked out five must-have tools from Harbor Freight's wide range of automotive products, but since then, the retailer has launched a number of new products and improved tools that are also well worth considering if you're working on a project car. We think these five are among the best of that bunch.