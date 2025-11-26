Are Harbor Freight's Plasma Cutters Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Ever since Harbor Freight was founded by the Smidt family in 1977, its focus has been on selling affordable tools that undercut those produced by big-name brands. The retailer currently offers a trio of plasma cutters in its broad lineup, with two sold under the Titanium brand and one sold under the Chicago Electric brand. Like most of Harbor Freight's tools, they sport attractive price tags, but a cheap price doesn't count for much if the tool itself isn't suitably capable.

One of the most reliable ways to determine whether any Harbor Freight tool is up to the task is to turn to the reviews left by previous customers. Out of the three currently available plasma cutters, the cheapest tool — the $329.99 Chicago Electric 20 Amp Plasma Cutter — gets the lowest average review score. At the time of writing, it has an average score of 4.3 stars from just over 100 reviews. Plenty of reviewers are happy with their purchase, with one saying it, "cuts pretty decent for the price," and another noting that they'd, "recommend this for the occasional user."

However, multiple reviewers who left a one-star score claim that the cutter either worked for a short time before malfunctioning, or was broken out of the box. One three-star review noted that the cutter was "very light and easy to use but the power is a bit weak." While it should be enough for light users, buyers who want maximum capability and reliability will likely want to look elsewhere in Harbor Freight's cutter range.