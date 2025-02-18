12 Harbor Freight Finds That Are No-Brainers At Their Price

Cordless tools with interchangeable batteries can make it cost-effective to pick up a larger range of tools from the same brand. But they also give buyers less incentive to switch between multiple brands once they buy into one ecosystem. In most cases, battery packs from big-name brands are expensive and thus not worthwhile for buying just one or two tools, but Harbor Freight offers an alternative to this restrictive system.

Retailing for just $19.99, the Warrior 12V Cordless 3/8 Inch Drill Kit with Battery and Charger is a no-brainer pickup as a spare or for family members who only need to use their tools occasionally. The included battery and charger are compatible with other 12V Warrior cordless tools, but at such a low retail price, it's still good value even if this is the only Warrior tool they own.

The drill reaches a maximum 550 rpm and delivers up to 132 in-lb of torque — not enough to match up to the best drills from big brands, but plenty for infrequent household use. Harbor Freight customers agreed that the drill provides great value, with over 2,500 reviewers giving it an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars and 95% of them happy to recommend the tool.

