12 Harbor Freight Finds That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
Not every Harbor Freight tool is simple and straightforward. Take, for example, the chain's Icon brand gold-plated ratchet, which SlashGear's Alex Hevesy bought on impulse. The gold-plated ratchet's functionality turned out to be no different from that of a standard, cheaper ratchet, and aside from novelty value, there was little to justify its flashy gold plating. However, that ratchet is in the minority, since most of Harbor Freight's tools — certainly its most popular ones — offer straightforward functionality at rock-bottom prices.
Again, not every Harbor Freight tool offers good value, and some are probably worth avoiding if you're concerned about longevity and general build quality. However, these 12 highly rated picks are arguably among the chain's most convincing offerings, with thousands of happy customers ready to recommend them. Each one offers DIYers and home wrenchers the chance to add to their toolbox at minimal cost, with far cheaper prices than the equivalent tools from big brands.
Warrior 12V Cordless 3/8 Inch Drill Kit with Battery and Charger - $19.99
Cordless tools with interchangeable batteries can make it cost-effective to pick up a larger range of tools from the same brand. But they also give buyers less incentive to switch between multiple brands once they buy into one ecosystem. In most cases, battery packs from big-name brands are expensive and thus not worthwhile for buying just one or two tools, but Harbor Freight offers an alternative to this restrictive system.
Retailing for just $19.99, the Warrior 12V Cordless 3/8 Inch Drill Kit with Battery and Charger is a no-brainer pickup as a spare or for family members who only need to use their tools occasionally. The included battery and charger are compatible with other 12V Warrior cordless tools, but at such a low retail price, it's still good value even if this is the only Warrior tool they own.
The drill reaches a maximum 550 rpm and delivers up to 132 in-lb of torque — not enough to match up to the best drills from big brands, but plenty for infrequent household use. Harbor Freight customers agreed that the drill provides great value, with over 2,500 reviewers giving it an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars and 95% of them happy to recommend the tool.
Bauer 7.5 Amp 1/2 Inch Variable-Speed Hammer Drill - $44.99
Bauer is one of several brands owned by Harbor Freight, and it offers a range of both corded and cordless tools. Its best products balance power with price, making them an obvious choice for less frequent tool users who don't want to cough up the cash for a leading brand.
The $44.99 Bauer 7.5 Amp 1/2 Inch Variable-Speed Hammer Drill is one of the brand's most highly rated tools, with around 2,500 reviewers sharing their thoughts on the tool. Of those reviewers, 91% were happy to recommend it, and they gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
The drill's peak 45,000 bpm gives it the ability to deal with a variety of materials, while the adjustable side handle gives users optimal control when tackling tougher jobs. Its speed is controlled through the trigger, and there's a lock-on function to reduce fatigue.
Warrior 4.3 Amp, 4-1/2 Inch Angle Grinder with Slide Switch - $14.99
The Warrior 4.3 Amp, 4-1/2 Inch Angle Grinder with Slide Switch retails for $14.99, although it's sold without a grinding wheel. Various types of grinding wheels can be picked up from Harbor Freight for a few dollars apiece, meaning occasional users can set themselves up with an angle grinder for under $20. That's far below the entry cost of any grinder from a major brand.
The Warrior grinder keeps things simple, with a 6-foot power cord and a sliding switch that can be locked on for periods of longer use. The included guard can be adjusted to better shield against debris, and the side handle can also be moved into two different positions to suit a variety of users and jobs. It's suitable for both left-handed and right-handed users. As of this writing, Harbor Freight buyers rated the tool 4.4 out of 5 stars on average, with around 900 reviews submitted to date. A total of 90% of those reviewers said they'd recommend the tool.
Drill Master 10 Amp 7-1/4 Inch Circular Saw - $34.99
Another common tool where overpaying isn't necessary is a circular saw. The Drill Master 10 Amp 7-1/4 Inch Circular Saw should be plenty powerful for most home users, with a 10-amp motor delivering a cutting speed of up to 5,500 rpm. It's capable of making bevel cuts up to 45 degrees and features a dust chute to minimize mess.
It retails for $34.99, but that only includes the tool itself and doesn't account for the blade, which is sold separately. A range of blades is available from Harbor Freight, with most retailing for between $5-$10. Buyers needing just one blade could get the tool and blade for just over $40.
One of the key differences between Harbor Freight tools and those from big-name brands is that Harbor Freight's tools tend to come with shorter warranties. The Drill Master saw, for example, only offers a 90-day warranty against defects. Nonetheless, reviews from satisfied customers prove that longevity needn't be a worry, with the saw boasting an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 1,500 reviews and 94% of customers happy to recommend it.
Bauer 6 Inch Bench Grinder with LED Lights - $49.99
Among big brands, Ryobi's bench grinder is one of the cheapest tools of its kind, with a retail price of $79. It's significantly cheaper than offerings from the likes of DeWalt and Jet, but it's still not quite as affordable as the Bauer 6 Inch Bench Grinder with LED Lights. The Harbor Freight's own-brand tool retails for $49.99, and as of this writing, Inside Track Club members can get it for just $39.99.
Its 2.1-amp motor is just as powerful as the Ryobi grinder, and both tools feature built-in LED lights for better precision. The Bauer grinder spins up to 3,450 rpm and features two 6-inch grinding wheels made from aluminum oxide. It's sold without a stand and without the AAA batteries needed to power its LED lights. A 6-foot power cord is responsible for delivering power to the tool itself.
Harbor Freight buyers are consistently impressed with the tool, with 90% of those who reviewed it happy to recommend it. From those 1,100 or so reviews, it received an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.
Warrior 2 Amp Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool - $17.99
At just $17.99, the Warrior 2 Amp Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool is significantly cheaper than most big-name rivals. It's suitable for a variety of DIY jobs and features 30 available attachments to make it as versatile as possible. Each attachment is sold separately, and the tool doesn't include any by default.
The tool's 2-amp motor can reach a maximum of 20,000 opm, although the 6-speed settings ensure that users can easily adjust it if full power isn't needed. It weighs just over 3 pounds, making it light enough for most users to find comfortable even on longer jobs. Ease of use is just one of the common plus points highlighted by reviewers, many of whom also agree that its price and build quality are impressive. Over 1,200 reviewers have left their verdict on Harbor Freight's website to date, with 93% of them recommending the tool and giving it an overall average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Warrior 1.1 Amp Corner/Detail Sander - $19.99
Unless you're particularly keen on woodwork, a sander is unlikely to be one of the most used tools in your arsenal. That's why it's especially important not to overpay for one, and why the Warrior 1.1 Amp Corner/Detail Sander seems like a no-brainer for many people. It retails for $19.99, making it cheaper than rival tools from even other Harbor Freight brands like Bauer.
It can reach a peak of 12,500 opm and features a triangular sanding pad to deal with tricky corners smoothly and efficiently. Cleanup is less of a hassle too, thanks to the included debris bag. Reviewers report using it for a wide range of DIY projects and have given the tool an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 1,800 reviews as of this writing. Of those reviewers, 95% said they would be happy to recommend it.
Bauer 8V Cordless Variable Speed 40-Piece Rotary Tool Kit - $42.99
Buying a rotary or oscillating tool usually involves carefully selecting which accessories you'll be most likely to need, but the Bauer 8V Cordless Variable Speed 40-Piece Rotary Tool Kit does away with that hassle. It's designed to cover the most common needs of buyers in one handy kit, with grinding stones, a wire brush, sanding drums, and a polishing wheel all included, among other things.
Also included is an 8V battery and a charging cable, all for a retail price of $42.99. To keep everything in one place, the whole kit ships in a nylon case. It's certainly a lot of gear for the money, and reviewers confirm that it's high-quality gear too, giving it an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 700 reviews. A total of 90% of customers were happy to recommend the tool, with many praising its affordability, build quality, and ease of use.
Warrior 1500 Watt 11 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun - $19.99
The Warrior 1500 Watt 11 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun is a cheap way to soften everything from pipes to paint, and since it's corded, there's no need to worry about buying expensive batteries for it. Plus, many battery-powered heat guns offered by big brands like DeWalt receive mixed reviews anyway, with buyers complaining about power issues and short battery runtimes. The Warrior gun has no such issues, as evidenced by its commendable 96% recommendation rate and an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 4,700 reviews.
The $19.99 tool heats up to a maximum temperature of 1,000°F, but a lower temperature setting is also available. It features a 6-foot power cord, so buyers who need to use it further away from an outlet will need to pair it with an extension cord like Vanguard's $9.99 15 ft. Extension Cord. Like most of Harbor Freight's tools, the Warrior heat gun is backed by a 90-day warranty.
Bauer 6 Gallon, 4 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum - $54.99
There are plenty of options out there when considering which shop vacuum is the right one to buy. Many of the top-rated big vacuum brands offer lifetime warranties or additional features, but in most cases, buyers will pay a significant premium for those extras. For anyone who isn't fussed about extras and just wants a simple, reasonably priced vacuum, the Bauer 6 Gallon, 4 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum seems like a clear choice.
It's available at Harbor Freight for $54.99 and includes a washable filter, two extension wands, and a gulper nozzle. When those accessories aren't in use, they can be kept in one place thanks to the vacuum's onboard storage. Harbor Freight buyers are consistently impressed with the vacuum's value for money, with 96% ready to recommend it to others. As of this writing, the tool has received around 3,200 reviews from buyers, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.
Warrior 6 Amp Rotating Handle Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw - $27.99
In a roundup of the best reciprocating saw brands, SlashGear crowned Milwaukee the best brand on the market. However, even Milwaukee's cheapest reciprocating saw starts at around $100. Infrequent users will be paying for a lot of capability they won't use, which is where the $27.99 Warrior 6 Amp Rotating Handle Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw comes in.
Its 6-amp motor can deliver up to 2,500 spm, while its handle rotates for maximum versatility. It features a lock-on switch for extended use, and when its blade needs replacing, the tool-free locking mechanism makes blade changes quick and easy. Warrior does not include a saw blade with the tool, which, given its low price, is hardly a dealbreaker. Certainly, Harbor Freight reviewers didn't think so, with around 1,300 reviewers giving it an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. And 89% of those reviewers were happy to recommend the tool.
Bauer 6 Amp 3 Inch High Speed Electric Cut-Off Tool - $34.99
It might not have as many reviews as the other popular Harbor Freight finds here, but the Bauer 6 Amp 3 Inch High Speed Electric Cut-Off Tool still gets consistent praise from reviewers and remains a solid choice. The $34.99 tool has around 250 reviews as of this writing, with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars overall. Its recommendation rate is similarly high, with 87% of reviewers agreeing that they'd be happy to tell others about it.
Bauer's electric cut-off tool is also more of a niche tool than many of the ones above, being most useful for DIYers needing to do metalwork or automotive enthusiasts looking for an affordable way to work on their car or truck. The tool's 6-amp motor can propel the cutting disc up to 20,000 rpm, enough to accurately cut through everything from exhausts to sheet metal with ease.