These Harbor Freight Finds Will Level Up Your Home Welding Set-Up

Many people will probably recognize the Haynes Manual name from its vast library of automotive repair guides, and Harbor Freight sells the welding manual for $20.99. You'll have to go into your local store to get it unless you can find it for sale online elsewhere.

The detailed book provides "over 350 photographs" and sections on multiple welding types, such as arc, MIG, TIG, and plasma-arc. However, the claim to provide "details on how to weld professionally" is a stretch. The manual's highest value content comes from its sections on "choosing welding equipment" and safety.

Most of the manual's reviews at Harbor Freight mention its value for the beginning welder. While its overall customer rating is 4.2 stars, the few one-star reviews claim the information presented is outdated or so basic it's irrelevant. Haynes lists May 26, 2016, as the 176-page welding manual's publication date.