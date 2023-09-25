5 Of The Best Hercules Power Tools Sold At Harbor Freight

Due in no small part to a certain Disney movie, Hercules is one of the most well-known members of the Greek pantheon. As the demigod son of Zeus and a human mother, Hercules may not have technically been a god, but his god-like strength propelled him to the status of a hero and renowned adventurer across Greece and beyond. It's for this reason that anything seeking to evoke an image of strength and sturdiness borrows his name.

Harbor Freight offers several in-store brands of power tools and accessories, but if you're in the market for some truly mighty equipment, look no further than the Hercules brand. Hercules tools are a bit pricier than Harbor Freight's other major brand, Bauer, but with that additional cost comes the kind of might and stability that only a Greek hero can deliver. If you're looking to bolster your workshop with some demigod-level muscle, consider checking out these five tools.