5 Of The Best Hercules Power Tools Sold At Harbor Freight
Due in no small part to a certain Disney movie, Hercules is one of the most well-known members of the Greek pantheon. As the demigod son of Zeus and a human mother, Hercules may not have technically been a god, but his god-like strength propelled him to the status of a hero and renowned adventurer across Greece and beyond. It's for this reason that anything seeking to evoke an image of strength and sturdiness borrows his name.
Harbor Freight offers several in-store brands of power tools and accessories, but if you're in the market for some truly mighty equipment, look no further than the Hercules brand. Hercules tools are a bit pricier than Harbor Freight's other major brand, Bauer, but with that additional cost comes the kind of might and stability that only a Greek hero can deliver. If you're looking to bolster your workshop with some demigod-level muscle, consider checking out these five tools.
12-Inch Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw
A good miter saw is absolutely indispensable for a carpenter, providing clean, safe cuts into various shapes and styles of plank. What specifically makes a miter saw better than, say, a circular saw is that its base gives you a sturdy spot to work from, ensuring the results of your cuts don't go flying all over the place. If you're looking for such a miter saw, Hercules has you covered.
The Hercules Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw packs professional-grade slicing power into a consumer-grade device. Backed by a 15 AMP motor, this saw delivers 4,100 RPM of chopping action for slicing up even the thickest cuts of wood. With a hefty metal base board, you won't have to worry about planks slipping off, and thanks to the tool's Precision Blade Guidance System, you'll always be able to see where your next cut is going.
12V Cordless 1/4-inch Hex Compact Screwdriver
Everyone's got a few screwdrivers around the house, whether they are in the back of the junk drawer or at the bottom of the toolbox. Ordinary screwdrivers are only useful for one kind of screw, and they can only make said screws as tight as your own hands can handle. For heavier, industrial-grade screws, you're going to need something that really drives the point home.
Hercules' Hex Compact Screwdriver combines compact size with surprising muscle and adaptability. Using the tool's 1/4-inch quick-release chuck, you can not only swap out the bit on the end, but do it one-handed! Additionally, the driver features a two-speed, heavy-duty motor that delivers 312 inch-pounds of force at 0-400/0-1,500 RPM. The tool even features a built-in LED for guiding screws in dark spots. That screw is going to get shoved into that wall, and it's going to stay there.
13 Amp Trigger Grip Angle Grinder
Construction, particularly with metallic components, is not always an exact science. Even if you're pretty sure all the parts will fit flush together, sometimes little imperfections in the metal can throw off your entire process, not to mention make your finished product look lumpy and uneven. In the name of both stability and good taste, you need a tool to grind down those lumpy bits and smooth things over.
The Hercules Angle Grinder packs a professional-grade 13 AMP motor that creates a whirlwind of grinding metal action at up to 10,000 RPM. To ensure you keep a firm grip on the tool as it spins, the handle features a sturdy, trigger-style grip, plus an optional lock-on feature to maximize your control. If the included grinding wheels don't do it for you, the tool can accommodate any other wheel measuring 4 to 6 inches in size, easily sliding in beneath the Type 27 guards.
15 Amp Hex Breaker Hammer
If you were to ask someone to name the most powerful power tool they could think of, odds are good they'd say a jackhammer. When it comes to localized demolition, nothing breaks up solid stone better than a metal spike vibrating at intense speeds. It's the kind of tool that every worker wants to use at least once in their lives. Well, Hercules has provided you with a chance.
Hercules' Hex Breaker Hammer strikes the earth using a 15 AMP motor, firing off 58 joules of stone-busting muscle delivered at a whopping 1,000 BPM. Don't be afraid of the power, though, as the device's built-in vibration dampener helps to dissipate the shakes as they reach the handles. If the built-in hammer bit doesn't get the job done, the tool's universal 1-1/8-inch hex retainer can fit just about any other bit you could possibly want, both collared and non-collared.
3 Amp Random Orbital Palm Sander
So you're finished assembling all the parts for your latest project, and now it's time to put on the finishing touches. To ensure a smooth, visually-appealing project, you need to sand down the sides until the surface is sleek and shiny. You could technically do this with a few strips of sandpaper, but that's both exhausting and time-consuming. Once again, Hercules brings a gift from the handiwork gods.
The Hercules Random Orbital Palm Sander is a powerful, spinning sander that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. Despite its size, though, this little wonder provides randomized rotational sanding at 13,000 OPM for that optimal, glowing finish. The tool features a variable six-speed dial so you can set it to the perfect level of sanding power, though even at full power, the sander always delivers a nice, consistent power flow. Best of all, the eight disposal holes in the handle covertly collect shed sawdust and transfer it to an attached waste bag for easy disposal.